Picking from the portal: Reviewing Auburn football’s 6 transfer additions

It’s been a busy month for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers officially ended spring practice on April 19, and since that time the team has endured several roster changes. Auburn has seen six players enter the transfer portal in search of new homes but has also added four players from the portal.

The last week was a particularly important one for Auburn. The team added a pair of potential defensive starters in former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris.

Let’s take a look back at the six players the Tigers have added from the portal going back to January. For the sake of this list, we’re excluding true freshman EDGE Dylan Brooks, who initially signed with Tennessee before committing to Auburn in late February.

Eku Leota, EDGE, junior (Northwestern): The first commitment of the Harsin era at Auburn, Leota joins the Tigers as a proven commodity when it comes to pass rushers. Leota only played in eight games for the Wildcats in 2021 – he did not play against Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl – but he still managed to be the team’s leader in sacks (4) and was fourth in tackles for loss (5.5).