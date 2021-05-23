Picking from the portal: Reviewing Auburn football’s 6 transfer additions

It’s been a busy month for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.
The Tigers officially ended spring practice on April 19, and since that time the team has endured several roster changes. Auburn has seen six players enter the transfer portal in search of new homes but has also added four players from the portal.
The last week was a particularly important one for Auburn. The team added a pair of potential defensive starters in former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris.
Let’s take a look back at the six players the Tigers have added from the portal going back to January. For the sake of this list, we’re excluding true freshman EDGE Dylan Brooks, who initially signed with Tennessee before committing to Auburn in late February.
Eku Leota, EDGE, junior (Northwestern): The first commitment of the Harsin era at Auburn, Leota joins the Tigers as a proven commodity when it comes to pass rushers. Leota only played in eight games for the Wildcats in 2021 – he did not play against Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl – but he still managed to be the team’s leader in sacks (4) and was fourth in tackles for loss (5.5).
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Leota comes to Auburn with a chance to start right away. While Derick Hall seems to have a firm grasp on one of the starting EDGE positions, the other one appears up for grabs. Leota will undoubtedly be one of several Tigers vying for that role once the team reconvenes in the summer.
Dreshun Miller, cornerback, junior (West Virginia): Miller was a post-National Signing Day pickup for Auburn and stands as another new face in a remade Tigers secondary.
Miller made the most of his one season as a Mountaineer by recording 31 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception. His role was a crucial one on a West Virginia pass defense that led the country by only allowing 159.6 passing yards per game.
A Kennesaw, Georgia native, Miller steps in as another option at cornerback. He’ll have to compete to earn playing time among the likes of Roger McCreary, Jaylin Simpson and Eric Reed Jr., but it’s easy to see a path toward the junior seeing considerable snaps.
Tony Fair, defensive tackle, senior (UAB): Auburn desperately needed help on the interior defensive line, and the Tigers are hoping Fair is just the person to provide it.
Fair’s story is a wild one: he was part of the 2015 recruiting class, signed with Indiana State before being medically disqualified, resurfaced at Pima Community College then caught on at UAB. He had a solid two-year stint with the Blazers and recorded 57 tackles and eight tackles for loss during that time.
Auburn’s new three-man alignment up front hinges on a powerful tackle in the middle, and Fair has an opportunity to be that player. At the very least, the 6-foot-3, 335-pound senior will provide more depth at the position and stand as an experienced option if his number is called.
Bydarrius Knighten, defensive back, senior (Southeast Missouri State): Auburn’s safety position was one of the biggest question marks in terms of depth exiting spring practice. Knighten soon became one of two new additions who could help solve those concerns.
A two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference, Knighten joins the Tigers after a 2021 spring season in which he recorded 40 tackles – included 27 solo tackles – with one interception and one tackle for loss in eight games. In 45 games at SEMO, he recorded 262 total tackles, 23 pass break-ups, six interceptions and four tackles for loss.
The 6-foot, 197-pound Knighten offers flexibility in the secondary, as he can play safety or move down to the nickelback position. Bolstering the safety spot was a must – especially after losing Chris Thompson Jr. to USC – and once Knighten arrives he’ll get his shot to prove he belongs.
Donovan Kaufman, safety, redshirt freshman (Vanderbilt): Kaufman didn’t lack for options in the transfer portal, but he ultimately decided to come to Auburn and reunite with his former head coach, new Tigers defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
Kaufman made an impact in limited action with the Commodores in 2020. He registered 15 tackles and one pass break-up and returned five kickoffs for 137 yards. He posted a team-high 10 tackles against LSU on Oct. 3, but he did not appear in another game last fall due to a medical issue.
Kaufman showed flashes in limited action at Vanderbilt, and Mason’s track record of coaching up defensive backs makes the redshirt freshman one of Auburn’s most intriguing new players. He’ll have a chance to compete for the second safety spot alongside senior Smoke Monday, and he’ll been seen as a favorite to be a kick returner come the fall.
Marcus Harris, defensive end, sophomore (Kansas): A Montgomery native and Park Crossing alum, Harris comes to Auburn as a defensive lineman with plenty of potential.
Kansas was one of only two Power 5 schools to offer Harris, but he made the most of the opportunity in his lone season playing for the Jayhawks. He started five games and played in eight for the Jayhawks last fall and recorded 27 total tackles, a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Auburn has one proven player at end in rising sophomore Colby Wooden, and Harris can be a reliable backup or carve out his own role along the front. Regardless, Harris’ addition is a valuable one for the Tigers’ defensive line as they look to excel under new position coach Nick Eason.