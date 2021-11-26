Picks and predictions: Alabama at Auburn

How does TJ Finley play in his second start of the season?

JORDAN HILL: Finley had a rough go of it against Alabama last year, as he threw for only 144 yards in LSU’s 55-17 loss to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 5. My prediction is the sophomore builds on last week’s game against South Carolina with a few notable explosive plays; the problem is the Crimson Tide’s defense is much better than South Carolina’s.

JAKE WEESE: Against South Carolina, TJ Finley played fine against the Gamecocks. He didn’t have any turnovers and found the end zone once. I think another week of reps and practice as the starter will help Finley as he’ll build off last week’s game with a better performance against Alabama. While his status is uncertain, I also think the return of Kobe Hudson could be a big boost for Finley.

JUSTIN LEE: You have to remember, TJ Finley isn’t just playing against Alabama’s 11 on Saturday: Nick Saban is on the other sideline, too. You have to give credit where it’s due and understand Saban is surely licking his chops matching up against an inexperienced quarterback like Finley. I think Auburn should protect him, though, and I bet he does fine until maybe late if Auburn trails and he has to throw a lot.

Can the Auburn defense slow down Bryce Young?