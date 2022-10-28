Picks and predictions: Arkansas at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Arkansas, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. How can Auburn beat Arkansas?

JUSTIN LEE: At home, after a bye week, against a program like Arkansas, Auburn should absolutely be expected to win this game and Auburn fans should absolutely expect the coaching staff to muster this win. If Auburn can manage to run the ball with even 60-percent the efficiency it ran against Ole Miss, you’d think Auburn would have a chance to win. If Auburn can run the ball, and the defense isn’t pushed around its own field, I’d expect a win so long as the quarterbacks can manage to limit turnovers.

ADAM COLE: The two biggest things to me are taking care of the football and finding an avenue for offensive success. Auburn got halfway there during its loss to Ole Miss, but early turnovers dug the hole of which the Tigers couldn’t seem to climb out. Arkansas’ run defense is marginally better than the Rebs’ this year, allowing an average of 15 yards fewer per contest. Auburn will need to find success against it if it wants to win.

CALLIE STANFORD: The concept of limiting turnovers is what will be key here, because that’s been putting points on the board for Auburn’s opponents every week. Tank Bigsby was effective against Ole Miss, which is a success that will need to continue. Combine that with the rest and additional practice of a bye week and the Tigers should have some positives on their side. If the offense manages to drive consistently and score points, the defense should be holding their own and Auburn can pull this one out.

2. How could Auburn lose the game against Arkansas?

JUSTIN LEE: Holy ghost of Darren McFadden! Real ones remember 2006. Avert your eyes, because Arkansas has the nation’s ninth-best rushing offense, averaging 240 yards per game, and Auburn is 119th in rushing defense allowing 204 yards per game. The 2006 home loss to Arkansas lives in infamy: Arkansas bullied a second-ranked Auburn team to 279 rushing yards, with McFadden going for 145. It’s a game unfortunately burned into the Auburn fan’s memory: Mitch Mustain only passed for 87 yards in a win.

ADAM COLE: It could be as simple as the inverse of my answer to question one, but it feels like there’s a lot of ways Auburn could lose this beyond turnovers and a stagnant offense. Arkansas provides a similar threat to Ole Miss in that it has Raheim Sanders and AJ Green taking a load of handoffs with quarterback KJ Jefferson providing a third rushing threat. Auburn needs to contain the rushing attack while also making sure that Jefferson, who averaged 9-plus yards per pass attempt, doesn’t get to create through the air.

CALLIE STANFORD: This one is just as easy to throw away as it is to win. If the offensive turnovers keep happening and the defense can’t put any pressure on the Razorback run game, this could be a long one for Auburn fans. If the run game can’t get going, or even if the passing just isn’t working, the Tiger offense will stall in a way that Arkansas can easily capitalize on. The crowd could be loud since this is the first home game in weeks, but that becomes less true if the visitors get out to an early lead, or even if Auburn scores early and just can’t maintain it.

3. How many games out of the next five would Bryan Harsin have to win to save his job and coach Auburn in 2023?

JUSTIN LEE: I think Auburn beats Arkansas. That’ll be awkward. If Auburn goes on to win against Mississippi State and Texas A&M, it’ll be even more awkward. Auburn, though, fired Gus Malzahn even after he managed bowl eligibility and Auburn would be best suited to do the same with Bryan Harsin. You could keep him, but I’d predict it’d shake out like Clay Helton at USC: A lame-duck offseason and a firing after three games or so in 2023. I’d think it’d take an Alabama upset for it to be considered.

ADAM COLE: It’s got to be at least five wins of any nature for the conversation to be had, but I don’t know that it guarantees he’s in Auburn the next season. This season’s win against Missouri was one that didn’t warrant much praise, and despite a win being a win, I think this team would have to come out victorious in convincing fashion often for a Harsin return. The only hypothetical win on the remaining schedule that could stand to be not-so-convincing is, of course, Alabama. I don't think Harsin could stand a close shave otherwise.

CALLIE STANFORD: I don’t think the number matters, unless it’s more than two of the five and Bryan Harsin manages to beat Alabama on the road. With players hitting the transfer portal during a bye week and an SEC schedule where every game could be a loss, it would take a superhuman effort for Harsin to convincingly save his job. Especially with the way Malzahn was dismissed when qualifying for a bowl game, it’s easy to imagine Harsin going the same way but without that bowl game being in the question.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 30, Arkansas 22. Auburn should expect to win games like this. If Auburn wins, that’s no real feather in the cap of Bryan Harsin in my book: This is a baseline expectation win for a program like Auburn. Arkansas has not taken the steps forward it had hoped entering 2022. Arkansas has the rushing numbers coming in, but I’d still be surprised if things have gone so bad under this staff that Arkansas is bullying Auburn across its own home field. A loss to Arkansas, at home, after a bye, would be downright pathetic.

ADAM COLE: Arkansas 28, Auburn 27. In the battle of the bye weeks, I see Auburn as the squad that gets back on track. The Razorbacks have a stronger option at quarterback. They have a proven strength with the ball in their possession. The biggest question will be if Auburn can prove itself capable of stopping that strength. It seems plausible, but if the Tigers throw in a couple of their usual turnovers, it gives Arkansas a clear edge.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 31, Arkansas 24. I’m with Justin on this one. A win against Arkansas is truly the bare minimum. The Tigers return home after a few weeks on the road and a bye, so despite being a morning game, Jordan-Hare Stadium should be rocking and Auburn should win this, however ugly it may be. I think there should be some improvements in Auburn’s game and that should be enough to get a win.