Picks and predictions: Auburn at Alabama

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Alabama, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. How could Auburn pull the upset over Alabama?

JUSTIN LEE: If the defensive line plays out of its mind and gets to Bryce Young, Auburn would have its best chance at upsetting Alabama in a low-scoring game like last year’s meeting. It would be a tall order. Young is an outstanding player, as he proved in that Iron Bowl comeback a year ago. Auburn would have to force Alabama to abandon the run game then get to the passer in pass-rush, and even then the Tigers would likely have to play mistake-free football on the offensive side. Anything is possible, but it’ll take a lot.

ADAM COLE: Give me the defensive line. It was the difference in last season’s game, the same in which Auburn led for nearly all of regulation, and Marcus Harris, Derick Hall and Colby Wooden was the trio that generated the bulk of that unit’s production last year. It’ll need to be the unit’s best game of the season, but that’ll be the difference if Auburn wins. A distant second would be Auburn’s rushing attack, but this is likely to be the toughest defense Auburn has seen all year. It’ll be a struggle to generate offense against the Tide.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think the defense would have to play the best game of their lives and Bryce Young would have to lose his composure in a way we haven’t seen yet. Last year, we all saw him keep his wits about him in the craziest game of his life and for Auburn to have the room to win, the defense needs to disrupt him. If somehow they could limit the run game and make Young uncomfortable, they’re in a good place. In addition, Robby Ashford would need to be as effective as possible, which requires calmness. It’s hard to be calm during a game like this.

2. Where would an upset rank as far as memorable Iron Bowl games?

JUSTIN LEE: The old saying is always to “throw the records out in this one,” but that’s never really good advice. The favored team almost always wins the Iron Bowl and there are few upsets. This one would certainly be an all-timer, considering Alabama is still a top-10 team despite its disappointments this year. An even bigger story would be Cadillac Williams beating the legendary Nick Saban head-to-head. It would absolutely be remembered among the top 10 or so most legendary games in Iron Bowl history.

ADAM COLE: Based on the significance heading in, it’d be significant, but not the biggest ever. It’s a lost season, so this has no implication for what’s to come for the remainder of the year. Sure, it’d get Auburn a bowl game, but not a big one. Beyond that, it’s huge for Cadillac Williams’ legacy. And what would make it sweeter is the fact that a win knocks Alabama out of any sort of playoff contention. The one unknown would be some sort of dramatic fashion. It’d need a kick six or a “punt, bama, punt” moment to reach similar significance.

CALLIE STANFORD: I’ve seen some pretty wild Iron Bowls — my first two were field stormings in 2017 and 2019. I was on campus for the Prayer in Jordan-Hare. I think an upset this weekend would be up there pretty close to those. Auburn doesn’t win in Tuscaloosa and certainly an interim head coach shouldn’t be able to pull that out. These things just don’t happen. In a year that’s been a disappointment for both teams, this could absolutely be one of the ones that goes down in the history books.

3. How will you remember Cadillac Williams’ tenure as interim head coach?

JUSTIN LEE: That Texas A&M game was quite unlike anything I’d ever seen at Auburn. I’ve seen Auburn go into ‘must-win’ games, but that was Auburn going into a ‘will-win’ game — a game the entire fanbase was determined to win for one of Auburn’s chosen sons. If nothing else, this tenure has that moment. It wasn’t a clean game, or a well-played game, or a game that would put Auburn in the national spotlight, but Auburn people didn’t care because they were there to see a win for Cadillac. If nothing else, that was special.

ADAM COLE: It’s been something that smoothed out the bumps of an incredibly rocky season, and quite frankly, it came at the right time. I can’t imagine how different it’d be if Auburn had to name an interim head coach early in the season — somewhere between the Penn State to LSU stretch — or if it came post-Georgia loss. This has been a bolt of lightning that allows the program to end the year on a higher note than it might have expected. And Cadillac will, at the least, be remembered as the guy who led Auburn to a couple wins it needed to cap a lost season.

CALLIE STANFORD: I said it before and it doesn’t hurt to reiterate: People will talk about Cadillac’s tenure for many years to come. The environment for Texas A&M was one unlike I’ve ever seen and one that will likely never happen again. It has been such a unique time of history and hope that generations of Auburn fans have been able to bond over and enjoy. He has surpassed any and all expectations and regardless of how this weekend goes, he left this program in a much better place than he found it and I think restored it to a place that people can feel good about.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Alabama 42, Auburn 22. I think once Auburn gets into a hole, the Tide will be able to pull away. Nick Saban will be doing everything he can to take Tank Bigsby out of the game and make Robby Ashford win in the most hostile environment he’s ever seen. Auburn’s lack of depth never showed against teams like Mississippi State or Western Kentucky, or even Texas A&M with as poorly as they’re playing, but I think that lack of depth gets exposed against Alabama. Ultimately it’s a Tide win.

ADAM COLE: Alabama 35, Auburn 17. Surely Alabama takes care of this team, right? Auburn’s offense is built on a self-professed simplicity. As much as it had leaned on that against weaker opponents, that doesn’t seem enough to overcome the Tide. If Alabama can take away the run game, it takes away any shot the Tigers have of putting up points. It’s feasible that Auburn’s defense could slow Alabama’s offense, but like we saw in a blowout loss to Georgia, I’d imagine that’s something that unit would have a hard time doing for four quarters.

CALLIE STANFORD: Alabama 38, Auburn 24. I think Auburn can score and get going a little bit, but Alabama will not lose this. It would be a major embarrassment and I just don’t see the Tigers being able to rattle Bryce Young in his home stadium. Auburn is able to get some small wins along the way, but at the end of the day, the Tide will get it done.