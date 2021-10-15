Picks and Predictions: Auburn at Arkansas

Auburn heads to Arkansas trying to right the ship before the bye week.
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff has made its picks for the game, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese.
Will the Tigers endure a sluggish start Saturday given the 11 a.m. kickoff?
JORDAN HILL: Fans rightfully dislike 11 a.m. kickoffs, but on the whole Auburn has handled those early kicks just as well as any other college football team. The Tigers have a real opportunity to shape the second half of their season on Saturday, and I think the players recognize as much. While the early start may leave the fans wanting more, I think we’ll see Auburn come out strong Saturday and avoid a dreaded sleepwalk to start its game in Fayetteville.
JAKE WEESE: After a disappointing loss at home to Georgia, Auburn now has to travel for an 11 a.m. showdown with the Razorbacks. This could be trouble for the Tigers, but I think they’ll handle things just fine. Saturday is Auburn’s final game before they have a bye week, and I think the team wants to go into that week off full of confidence, and to do that, they’ll have to answer the call on Saturday, which they’ll do.
JUSTIN LEE: The ghost of Jefferson-Pilot is back. The three Daves haunt Auburn football again. Morning games have long worried Auburn fans — especially against a team like Arkansas — but I think a lot of it goes back to a traumatizing loss to Darren McFadden and Gus Malzahn in that timeslot in 2006. If you actually look at the numbers, Auburn fares fine in these games, and it’s better an early game than a late game on the road.
Will the Auburn running game bounce back after struggling last week?
JORDAN HILL: The Tigers simply could not move the ball on the ground against Georgia, but the test of taking it to the Bulldogs’ defensive front and the test they’ll face against the Razorbacks is considerably different. I think Saturday’s game will look much more like what we expected from the Auburn offense this year: a heavy dose of ground game with play-action and deep shots sprinkled in throughout. If there were concerns about running the football after the Georgia loss, I don’t expect they’ll linger for long.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn’s run game struggled against Georgia last week, but they are certainly not the first team this season that has or will struggle against the Bulldogs. To put it in perspective, the Tigers were the first team to rush for a touchdown this season against Georgia. While they are an SEC opponent, Arkansas is nowhere near the same level defensively as Georgia. In fact, the Razorbacks allowed five rushing touchdowns last week to Ole Miss. I think Auburn’s rushing attack finds the end zone more than once against Arkansas this week.
JUSTIN LEE: They certainly better. Ole Miss gashed Arkansas on the ground, and Auburn should go into the game trying to do the same by feeding Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Shaun Shivers. Arkansas voluntarily trades size for speed in its 3-2-6 base defense. If Auburn goes up there, with the talent it has at running back, and still struggles to establish a running game against this defense, you might as well pack it in for this season. Auburn must get the run game back going, but I think it will.
Does the Auburn receiving corps take a step forward against the Razorbacks?
JORDAN HILL: At this point, it simply is what it is. Seth Williams isn’t walking through that door, and while I think this receiving corps is capable of taking steps forward, it’s obvious the problems that ail this group aren’t all going away. I think we’ll see Kobe Hudson and tight end John Samuel Shenker come through multiple times, but on the whole we’ll see the group have another ho-hum game as the Tigers lean more heavily on the rushing game.
JAKE WEESE: I think they’ll improve upon last week’s performance, but I am not sure if they will take that leap to the next level. I think Auburn will put the ball in the hands of running backs’ Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers, Jarquez Hunter and even quarterback Bo Nix to pick up yards on the ground instead of leaning on the passing game. I am interested to see how the receivers respond after last week’s game.
JUSTIN LEE: Well, there’s nowhere to go but up from here, right? I don’t think Auburn’s problems at receiver as bad as some fans are making them out to be this week. It’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems, either. The expectations are low now and barring an abysmal performance, I think the receivers take that step forward just by being themselves. It isn’t as bad as it seems.
How well will the Tigers’ secondary slow down Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks?
JORDAN HILL: Burks has been able to make some explosive plays this season, and the Tigers’ secondary has been prone to getting beat deep on occasion. I predict Auburn will go with the strategy it implemented for most of the LSU game in which the Tigers pressed Kayshon Boutte, who had limited effectiveness after a hot start to the action. I expect Burks to find the end zone once when the Razorbacks are in the red zone but to be mostly limited as far as producing big plays is concerned.
JAKE WEESE: Smoke Monday is one of Auburn’s leaders in the secondary, and he’ll be back this weekend after getting ejected in the first half against Georgia. Having a veteran like Monday back will be big for Auburn’s secondary against Burks and the Razorbacks. I think Burks may find the end zone once or twice against the Tigers, but Auburn’s defense has shown that they can and will adjust during a game. I think if Burks breaks off for a big touchdown early in the game, Auburn will adjust to stop him.
JUSTIN LEE: Burks is a star but so is Roger McCreary, and I think Auburn has learned from games against Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte. I think a player like Burks is always going to get his, and I think the Arkansas coaches will be wise enough to scheme in ways that ensure he gets his fair share of touches, but I think Auburn has the ability in the back end in the secondary to keep Burks from going completely crazy in the game.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburns win 27-24. The Razorbacks are the favorite – which has been a rarity the last few years – but I expect a back-and-forth battle Saturday. Ultimately, I think Bigsby has his best game of the season and the Tigers’ defense gets a much-needed stop late to hand the Razorbacks another one-possession loss.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins 35-28. It won’t be easy on the road against a fired-up Arkansas team looking for revenge from last season’s game, but the Tigers run the ball a lot in this one to come out on top as they score three rushing touchdowns.
JUSTIN LEE: I have Arkansas winning 31-23. I think Auburn can win, but I think I’d be pretty impressed if the Tigers go up there and do it. I don’t think Auburn’s offense is in a good place right now, and Arkansas’ offense is. That said, I picked Auburn to beat Penn State and picked Auburn to lose to LSU.