Picks and Predictions: Auburn at Arkansas

Will the Auburn running game bounce back after struggling last week?

JORDAN HILL: The Tigers simply could not move the ball on the ground against Georgia, but the test of taking it to the Bulldogs’ defensive front and the test they’ll face against the Razorbacks is considerably different. I think Saturday’s game will look much more like what we expected from the Auburn offense this year: a heavy dose of ground game with play-action and deep shots sprinkled in throughout. If there were concerns about running the football after the Georgia loss, I don’t expect they’ll linger for long.

JAKE WEESE: Auburn’s run game struggled against Georgia last week, but they are certainly not the first team this season that has or will struggle against the Bulldogs. To put it in perspective, the Tigers were the first team to rush for a touchdown this season against Georgia. While they are an SEC opponent, Arkansas is nowhere near the same level defensively as Georgia. In fact, the Razorbacks allowed five rushing touchdowns last week to Ole Miss. I think Auburn’s rushing attack finds the end zone more than once against Arkansas this week.