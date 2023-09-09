The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game at Cal, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, sports editor Justin Lee and high school sports reporter Callie Stanford.

1. Cal running back Jaydn Ott said this week that the Auburn defense on film didn’t match the Auburn name. What kind of game does Ott have against Auburn?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn fans won’t want to read this but Ott is a talented kid — and he’s an astute observer because Auburn’s run defense left a lot to be desired against UMass. How Auburn’s front seven could manage against the run was a major question during fall camp; it was no secret and no surprise that they didn’t do too well against UMass. Take it as a compliment: Ott obviously thinks the Auburn reputation is that of a stingy, hard-nosed defense. I think Ott and his fellow backs will have a good game, but it doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win the other matchups in the game and win the game outright.

ADAM COLE: I’d expect a considerable performance from Ott. His day against North Texas wasn’t even a career-best, and he was a freshman All-American a season ago. That’s before the fact that Auburn’s run defense seemed questionable coming into the year and is presumably subpar after giving up more than 5.0 yards per carry against UMass. Ott's comments earlier in the week weren't unwarranted, and I’d say if Cal walks away with a win, look at him as the reason why.

CALLIE STANFORD: I don’t think Auburn fans are feeling too good about this team after the UMass game, but I do think Cal could present some challenges that will make fans uneasy and Ott will be a part of that. Unless Auburn’s run defense has improved wildly in the past week, Ott will be effective against the Tigers and should have himself a good game. With that in mind, I think the Auburn receivers can find themselves in space for some big plays that can neutralize his impact.

2. How does Payton Thorne fare in his first Power Five game at Auburn?

JUSTIN LEE: It’s a tough ask to fly a kid across the country and play in his first big test with jetlag. If his stats aren’t dynamite, it still doesn’t mean the Thorne experience is a failure. He could have a bad game at Cal early in the season on the road and still prove in conference play that he belongs in the SEC. I think Auburn’s line should have a size advantage and be able to protect him, though, and he should be able to have a strong stat line. I’ll take him for three touchdowns in what could turn into an good old-fashioned West Coast Pac 12 offensive boatrace.

ADAM COLE: One would hope it’s an improvement on Week 1, but there’s a lot that factors into this. It’s a considerable trip for a quarterback who’s still in a new system and has receivers who appear to still be acclimating quite a bit to the offense, maybe even more so than Thorne himself. Cal also had a three-interception performance in Week 1 while posting middling numbers elsewhere. The Michigan State transfer’s game against UMass was promising. It was mistake-free and had some connections that looked quite impressive. I’m not so sure the Cal pass defense gives him fits, but I wouldn’t expect a boon of improvement either.

CALLIE STANFORD: I missed the UMass game so I don’t quite know what to think. I feel like Thorne’s weekend could go one of two ways — he could fight through the physical exhaustion of the cross-country travel and put up big numbers, or he could struggle a bit and look a little worse for the wear. I think it’ll be closer to the second one. Freeze talked all week about how unhappy he was with the amount of travel and Thorne is only one game into this thing, so I can see a few growing pains showing up Saturday. That shouldn’t impact the results of the game, though, and Thorne will get to take those lessons into week three.

3. How big of a role does Robby Ashford play?

JUSTIN LEE: I remember when Kodi Burns had a few feel-good touchdowns in the Wildcat in 2009, but ultimately didn’t factor much once Auburn got into conference play. It still remains to be seen how much Auburn uses Ashford once the season gets going against stiff competition. It’s certainly possible he could be effective — he was effective with his feet last year — but it’s still up in the air. I think Auburn gives him some plays but not as much as the UMass game. The story ended well for Burns though: He moved to receiver, caught a touchdown pass in the title game in 2010, and is now a successful coach.

ADAM COLE: I highly doubt Ashford’s success will be as automatic as it was against UMass. Still, I think he’ll play a considerable role early on, at the very least. If he’s making a consistent impact throughout the game, then it’ll be in new ways. Trotting him out for every red zone appearance will, of course, become too predictable. I’m curious to see how this one unfolds, because Hugh Freeze is clearly bullish on Ashford having a place in his offense. Should that happen, though, I imagine Ashford will have to get involved through the air.

CALLIE STANFORD: I’ll echo what Freeze has said about Ashford’s athletic ability — when you’re that skilled, you can’t be removed from the equation entirely. While I think he will get some carries and potentially a touchdown or two, I don’t think he has the three-touchdown performance he did against UMass. I think his role will gradually decrease in the coming weeks as other players settle into their roles and this staff finds the packages he works best in. He won’t disappear, but I think he’ll have a more clearly defined role this week.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 41, Cal 30. I have just enough questions about these two defenses to think that this one could be a high-scoring game, and one that’s fun to watch. Auburn will face much tougher defenses in weeks to come in the SEC, so you’d hope they can move the ball against Cal, but at the same time it’s not the end of the world if they don’t have everything together by Week 2. I expect Auburn to be able to sling the ball around against Cal, though, and push piles, so I’ll take Auburn in a game that’s closer early but Auburn simply ends up scoring on more possessions than Cal does.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 38, Cal 31. I’m with Justin on the questions about the defense and I think there will be a lot of points on the board before it’s over. Auburn should get a chance to put all the pieces in place in terms of what it wants out of the offense, while the defense will get a good look at what an effective rushing opponent might look like. We’ll see if Thorne is ready for the challenge and if he is, this Auburn offense could be exciting enough to keep everyone awake.

CALLIE STANFORD: 38-28, Auburn. Both of these rushing attacks should be able to stuff the ball down the other’s throats at will, and that should make this one, at the very least, electric. What I’m most intrigued to watch is how (or if) there will be some improvements defensively. That doesn’t even include the run game, necessarily. For a defense that scored points off two turnovers last week, I’m curious to see how much that can grow — the havoc of a Ron Roberts defense — if at all, against the Golden Bears.