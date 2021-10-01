Picks and predictions: Auburn at LSU

Auburn is headed down to Baton Rouge to try to break a 20-year-old curse — and put the season back on course with a major conference win.
See the predictions from the Opelika-Auburn News Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee, and sports intern Jake Weese:
Will Auburn successfully move on from its scare against Georgia State last week?
JORDAN HILL: The Tigers avoided total disaster last week by rallying past Georgia State late, but that kind of performance could derail a team – especially at this point in the season. My guess is the outing against the Panthers will instead provide a wake-up call for Auburn, especially the offense, which was bailed out again and again in the second half by a defense that couldn’t take anymore. I think you’ll see inspired football for Auburn, especially given the atmosphere and the circumstances this week.
JUSTIN LEE: Like I wrote after the game, the best thing Auburn could do this week after the Georgia State game is watch the film once, write down their notes, then burn it and never speak of that game again. History remembers Utah State and Jacksonville State only as scares, and not the disasters they could’ve been — and Georgia State will be the same way. Auburn shouldn’t remember it at all. There are a lot of ‘what ifs’ that come up if TJ Finley’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete. But it didn’t, and I think Auburn does move on mentally.
JAKE WEESE: It’s hard to predict exactly what this weekend will look like, but the Tigers did come out fired up on defense in the second half against Georgia State. For the offense, it took longer, but they did look good on the final drive. We’ll have to wait and see if they carry that second-half momentum over into this weekend’s game, but I feel like Auburn knows how big this one is. Auburn knows it hasn’t won on the road against LSU since 1999, and I feel like this could be a signature win for Bryan Harsin and Auburn.
Who starts at quarterback on Saturday, and will both QBs play significant snaps?
JORDAN HILL: It’s hard to get a good read on what’s going to happen behind center for Auburn, but I believe sophomore TJ Finley will start and handle the quarterback duties on his own. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin repeatedly pointed out Saturday that for any of Finley’s flaws against Georgia State, him leading the go-ahead 98-yard drive had to count for something. I don’t Harsin can go back on Finley right after a game-saving performance, which means the Ponchatoula native will face his former team in Auburn’s first SEC game of the season.
JUSTIN LEE: I think Bo Nix has the higher ceiling of the two right now, because he has the most experience out of the two, and if I were Auburn I’d start Nix because I feel that if he plays up to his potential, he gives the team its best chance of beating LSU in Tiger Stadium. If he isn’t playing up to the his potential, then I understand the thinking behind making a change, but in my mind a Nix playing his best ball gives you the best chance to win. I’ll guess Nix starts — but I’d guess both quarterbacks ultimately play.
JAKE WEESE: This is tricky for me, especially since I predicted Bo Nix to bounce back last week. After tossing the game-winning touchdown, it’s hard to pick against TJ Finley. So, with that in mind, I think Finley will start for Auburn against LSU. If he struggles, we could see Nix play, but I think Auburn will want to run the ball early and run it often against LSU. I don’t think either quarterback will have to pass a ton unless Auburn cannot get the run game going or gets behind early.
Will Auburn be able to improve its play in the red zone?
JORDAN HILL: Harsin has taken real issue with the Tigers’ inability to score touchdowns in the red zone, an issue that also plagued the team in 2020. Auburn finds itself ninth in the SEC by having scored touchdowns on only 64 percent of its red-zone drives, a number that drops to 50 percent in their last two games against Penn State and Georgia State.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn ought to learn from TJ Finley’s fourth-down miracle pass last Saturday. The original playcall was a failure: The fade should not have been called, and it would not have worked if it was thrown, just like it didn’t work at Penn State. Finley used his legs and created his own opportunity, something he and Nix both should be encouraged to do. If Auburn sees this, it gets better in the red zone.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn’s red zone offense has struggled at times this season, but they’ll improve on that this weekend. With 13 red zone scores this season, Auburn has scored six rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and four field goals. With three talented running backs, I don’t see why Auburn doesn’t run it more once they get inside the red zone. Penalties have also stalled Auburn’s offense in the red zone, and if they cut down on those, they’ll be fine.
How will the Tigers’ secondary perform after struggling two weeks ago against Penn State?
JORDAN HILL: The biggest surprise of Auburn’s young season has been the secondary, which entered the fall with real promise but has struggled to deliver on expectations. While Georgia State mostly torched the Tigers on the ground, they did hit two wide-open touchdown passes to further underline Auburn’s issues. I think we’ll see the coverage problems continue Saturday, where LSU quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will put up two scores early to add salt to the Auburn secondary’s wounds.
JUSTIN LEE: How many times in the last several years have we heard about the opposing quarterback playing Auburn and suddenly seemingly playing the best game of his career? Auburn was right back on that two weeks ago when much-maligned Sean Clifford had a field day against the Auburn defense. Auburn can’t let Max Johnson go off the same way. However, 2018 aside, I feel like SEC officials usually let defenders and receivers get away with a little extra in the Auburn-LSU game and I think that benefits Auburn.
JAKE WEESE: It’s a small sample size, but LSU has had three or more passing touchdowns in each game this season while only rushing for two touchdowns. It’s clear that LSU is a pass-first offense and Auburn’s secondary has struggled at times this season against the pass. Now Auburn’s secondary has forced an interception in each of its last three games, but they’ve still allowed teams to move the ball through the air against them. I think the secondary will be better in the second half, but they’ll struggle in the first half against LSU.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn wins 27-26. I’ve felt myself going back and forth on this game over the last week, but the unpredictable nature of this series has me believing Auburn will pull off some real magic. Finley gets the start and isn’t perfect but throws a pair of touchdowns before Anders Carlson kicks a late field goal to finally end Auburn’s losing streak in Tiger Stadium.
JUSTIN LEE: I’ll take LSU winning 34-24. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Auburn has problems that were exposed last week against Georgia State. Auburn could go down to Baton Rouge and win and I wouldn’t be shocked, but my pick is LSU. I just don’t see you benching a quarterback and firing an assistant and turning around and winning — but then again, stranger things have happened in this series..
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins 24-21. Like Jordan, I can see this one going either way, but Auburn’s running game will lead the Tigers to victory. The three-headed attack of Bigsby, Shivers and Hunter will keep the offense moving and combine for two touchdowns against LSU. In LSU’s games against UCLA and Mississippi State, LSU allowed around 4 yards a carry to both offenses, which Auburn needs to take advantage of, especially with the quarterback situation still unclear.