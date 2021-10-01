Picks and predictions: Auburn at LSU

JAKE WEESE: It’s hard to predict exactly what this weekend will look like, but the Tigers did come out fired up on defense in the second half against Georgia State. For the offense, it took longer, but they did look good on the final drive. We’ll have to wait and see if they carry that second-half momentum over into this weekend’s game, but I feel like Auburn knows how big this one is. Auburn knows it hasn’t won on the road against LSU since 1999, and I feel like this could be a signature win for Bryan Harsin and Auburn.

Who starts at quarterback on Saturday, and will both QBs play significant snaps?

JORDAN HILL: It’s hard to get a good read on what’s going to happen behind center for Auburn, but I believe sophomore TJ Finley will start and handle the quarterback duties on his own. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin repeatedly pointed out Saturday that for any of Finley’s flaws against Georgia State, him leading the go-ahead 98-yard drive had to count for something. I don’t Harsin can go back on Finley right after a game-saving performance, which means the Ponchatoula native will face his former team in Auburn’s first SEC game of the season.