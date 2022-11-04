Picks and predictions: Auburn at Mississippi State

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Mississippi State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. How does Auburn look different under interim head coach Cadillac Williams?

JUSTIN LEE: Run, baby, run. I expect Auburn to run the ball all game long. I’d expect most of Bryan Harsin’s fingerprints to be scrubbed from game operation: He played aggressively at the end of the every first half, and it feels like it cost him more often than it worked. I don’t expect any silly quarterback decisions, like the time at Ole Miss when he put in TJ Finley just to fumble the ball away immediately. I’d expect more runs, less fourth-down attempts, and a shorter game. Which might work!

ADAM COLE: Surely Auburn will turn to the run game with a former All-American running back as its head coach. I’m not sure what this staff will do differently, but I’d imagine with offensive coordinator Eric Keisau being no longer, there will be some change in what the offense does, and with the lack of experience from Williams and Will Friend and Ike Hilliard in their new roles, I’d assume Auburn gets pretty conservative offensively.

CALLIE STANFORD: In the video posted after Cadillac was announced, he harped on two things: running the ball and returning to the strong defense Auburn is known for. Bryan Harsin had a weird answer for the recent falling off the defense on the Plains, but Cadillac played here and knows what it means to talk about an "Auburn defense.” I think Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will log a lot of touches, which could be a way for Auburn to win the turnover battle for a second week in a row.

2. Will the Air Raid give Auburn’s defense fits like last year?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn gave up 40 unanswered points to Mississippi State in a disaster performance last season under Harsin and then-defensive-coordinator Derek Mason. Auburn has only taken steps backward this season under defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, but he might be better at adjusting to the Air Raid than Mason was. Ultimately, yes, Mike Leach’s Air Raid will give Auburn problems, and it’ll just be a matter of whether they can adjust. I might have picked Auburn in this game if Mississippi State had a more easily recognizable offense.

ADAM COLE: This one’s going to be the biggest test Auburn’s secondary has had all year. That unit has been the Tigers’ one consistency in terms of decent success, but when teams know they can run on you at will, how much does that change the terms of that success? Nine Auburn defenders have been targeted 10 or more times this year, and only three of them have allowed half or fewer of those targets to be caught. It could mean Auburn’s in for a long day.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think the Air Raid will definitely be a problem again this year. Will Rodgers is one of those guys who I think can be underestimated and the Auburn secondary has definitely regressed since last season. I think seeing it for a second time should give the team a better grasp of what they’re seeing, so the Tigers could be more effective this time around. Should things go in the positive direction, Auburn can handle Rodgers, but it will remain a challenge either way. If it continues to baffle the secondary, it could be a long game.

3. How many games can Auburn win down the stretch run of the season?

JUSTIN LEE: Everyone will be hopeful for a win over Western Kentucky, but the big game circled is Nov. 12: at home, under the lights, in a night game against Texas A&M. Auburn fans I expect will come out in full force, wanting nothing more than a win for Carnell Williams as coach head-to-head against Jimbo Fisher. And with A&M’s struggles this season, the upset seems just attainable enough to fire everyone up. I think Auburn beats Western Kentucky and any other victory should be a thrilling moment.

ADAM COLE: If you’re going for an outlook of sheer optimism, three. Realistically? At most, two. And in all actually, it ends the season with one more win against Western Kentucky. But Nov. 12 against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare should be highly anticipated and could absolutely swing the Tigers’ way. Depending on which version of MSU Auburn gets Saturday, even that one could be a toss up.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn should have at least one more win in its future. Western Kentucky at home should be simple enough for the Tigers. Another winnable one would be Texas A&M, now scheduled to be a night game in front of what is sure to be an excited crowd. This fanbase had been waiting months for Bryan Harsin to be dismissed for his lack of success and their excitement could swing momentum towards the Tigers as they face off against an underperforming Aggie team.

4: Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Mississippi State 33, Auburn 23. I think it’ll be close. I think Auburn will try to run the ball and shorten the game — which will help when it puts together long, sustained drives, but hurt when a three-and-out gives the ball right back to the Air Raid. Ultimately, I don’t think the stars are aligned for this one. I do expect Auburn to play with renewed energy and for Harsin’s game management shortcomings to be noticeable in their absence. If you win, rejoice, because it’s an all-timer for Auburn.

ADAM COLE: Mississippi State 41, Auburn 21. This is a Mississippi State team that either wins with big points or loses without so much as a dent in the score. Emotionally, Auburn will absolutely look different than it has in weeks past. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the talent this team has adds up to a win this weekend. If the Tigers can prove that things are different in the trenches and show improvement defensively, it may go different. However, I’ll believe it when I see it.

CALLIE STANFORD: Mississippi State 28, Auburn 17. I think Auburn will be more efficient than it has been in a long time, but this is an uphill battle. The run game should be solid, but the secondary isn’t going to be able to shut down the Air Raid in a way that allows the offense to win the game. This should feel like a series of small victories, but it will be tough for Auburn to leave with a win.