Picks and predictions: Auburn at Ole Miss

1. Who gives Auburn its best chance at scoring points in Oxford?

JUSTIN LEE: At this stage, Robby Ashford improvisation is Auburn’s best play. It must sting Bryan Harsin knowing he had improv master Bo Nix on his roster and watched him walk out the door. The offense is atrocious and we haven’t seen much in the way of major shakeups to try to change that. Ultimately, when I look at it, Ashford should be running the ball more than he throws it. I can’t picture him firing 40-plus passes in an Auburn win. Go run-heavy and shorten the game if you’re trying to actually win.

ADAM COLE: At this point, it just feels somewhat moot to give this answer to a particular person without acknowledging the issues on the offensive line. We’ve seen a lot of mistakes up front, including last week. Georgia had 22 pressures. The status of Alec Jackson and Austin Troxell are also in question. I think the simplest answer is Robby Ashford. He’s proven capable of creating when plays break down, but if every play is breaking down, it becomes infinitely harder to do that every time out.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think Jarquez Hunter is the guy here. Obviously, that would first involve Ashford getting him the ball, but he’s been on of Auburn’s most explosive players lately. I can’t guess at whether it would be a reception or a rush, but Hunter has been consistent and useful.

2. Can Auburn’s defense keep up with the high-powered Ole Miss offense?

JUSTIN LEE: Stetson Bennett’s long run late in the game last Saturday should’ve been the last nail in the coffin for this coaching staff. There’s no excuse for a quarterback like Bennett to burn you down the field. He’s never done that, even against a cupcake opponent. There’s little reason to have much faith in the Auburn defense, especially as far as how it will hold up late in the game. They spent the offseason focused on strength and stamina building instead of talent acquisition, and the gamble has come up empty.

ADAM COLE: I think it’s feasible. Ole Miss has talent at quarterback, running back and receiver, so it’d be a tall order to shut down the Rebels, but Auburn has shown flashes. I think the biggest issue is doing it for a whole game. Auburn has struggled with consistency in a lot of aspects, and we saw that with the defense when it shut down in the final quarter in Athens last week. Ole Miss isn’t Georgia, but it’s still a top-10 team with a dominant rushing attack, so it could very well be a repeat of last week.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think not. Riddled with injuries and never truly hitting its stride anyways, this defense was never able to reach its full potential and I don’t know that it’s possible now. Colby Wooden should show out, but overall this is a group that might struggle to even be effective.

3. At this point, what can Bryan Harsin do to save his job?

JUSTIN LEE: A top-10 win going into the bye week sure would shake things up — but maybe that would be Just Auburn Being Auburn. It’d take this win and more including one against Alabama for Auburn to actually welcome Harsin back for another season. In short, it’d take an incredible turnaround: Maybe he could try midseason staff changes to try and salvage something. If he parts ways with underqualified staffers who have underperformed, maybe he can convince administration he’s still trying.

ADAM COLE: Auburn has three more shots at ranked opponents this year, so wins there would obviously shift any conversation. Beyond that, I don’t know what else can be done. It almost seems too late for anything else to turn the tides. A change in recruiting success would have to be sudden and cathartic, and coaching changes would have to mean instant changes in on-field results. It’d take a lot. And that’s an understatement.

CALLIE STANFORD: A win is definitely a good start. On a weekly basis from now on, Harsin is going to need, at best, a win, but at worst, a non-ugly loss. This week should be one of those. In a stadium Lane Kiffin has to beg to fill, Auburn could do some of that magical stuff they’re prone to doing anyways. Even if they aren’t on the scoreboard, Harsin has to find victories on the field if he wants to stay, whether that comes in the form of second-half points or something else.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 13. It’s not going to get any better until Auburn actually tries to get better, and that’s just the reality of the program right now. Poor choices have led Auburn to this stage, and into an underdog situation against a program Auburn should almost always expect to beat — based on program revenue, spending, visibility and more. Auburn’s a better program but Ole Miss has the better coaching staff, and I’ll expect that to be evident on the field Saturday.

ADAM COLE: Ole Miss 48, Auburn 12. The Rebels have two great running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Jaxson Dart has four receivers with 15-plus receptions and three of them with 200-plus receiving yards. There’s a lot of weapons and a lot to stop. I don’t think Auburn’s equipped to stop it, nor do I think Auburn’s equipped to try and match it with the ball in its possession.

CALLIE STANFORD: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 10. I’m giving Auburn a touchdown and field goal again this week. The Tigers should be able to earn some small victories, but they’ll be out-powered by Kiffin’s team that may be looking for revenge after the beating they took in Auburn last season.