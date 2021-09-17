Picks and predictions: Auburn at Penn State

JAKE WEESE: If Shivers is unavailable, the next man up is true freshman Jarquez Hunter who has rushed for over 100-plus yards in the last two games and set the program record for the longest rushing touchdown last week against Alabama State. Hunter has shown that he can contribute right away, even if it’s been against teams that aren’t on the same level as Penn State. If you look at Penn State’s first game against Wisconsin, the Badgers are a team that likes to run the ball and struggled against Penn State. They rushed for 180 yards on 58 attempts as a team and had only one rushing touchdown.

3. Will Auburn’s pass rush affect Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford?

JORDAN HILL: The Nittany Lions’ offensive line had its ups and downs to start the season, which included allowing five sacks through two games – three of which came against Ball State last week. On the other side is the Tigers’ defensive line, which had players such as EDGE TD Moultry shine through the first two weeks – even if the competition level wasn’t the fiercest. While Auburn won’t be able to bully the offensive linemen like they did against Akron or Alabama State, expect Moultry and fellow EDGE Derick Hall to lead an impressive charge that brings Clifford to the ground three times.