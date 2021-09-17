Picks and predictions: Auburn at Penn State

Auburn goes on the road for the first big game of the Bryan Harsin era with plenty of questions to be answered.
The Opelika-Auburn News sports team is making its predictions for Auburn vs. Penn State, namely Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese.
Here's how they see things going for the Tigers in the big game:
1. How does Auburn handle its first raucous road environment since 2019?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn’s veterans have gotten their feel of playing in loud road games, but some of the more inexperienced players will be in for a rude awakening Saturday. On the whole, I believe the Tigers will do a decent job of handling the crowd and not allowing the moment to get too big for them; there will, however, be a handful of false-start penalties as a result of the noise in Beaver Stadium.
JUSTIN LEE: Even if Bryan Harsin hasn’t had many experiences like this one, longtime SEC stalwarts Mike Bobo and Derek Mason have had plenty. They should have their units prepared to communicate in deafening noise, after plenty of collective experiences in loud SEC stadiums like Death Valley, The Swamp, and even Jordan-Hare. The noise will definitely affect Auburn, but if it rattles the Tigers hard it’s a failure on the coaching staff.
JAKE WEESE: I think Auburn will be just fine with the road environment. While last season saw some newcomers play an entire season without an actual road environment, most of this roster played in 2019. 2019 was two seasons ago, but that team was on the road against opponents like LSU, Texas A&M and Florida. It might be an adjustment at first, but Auburn should be used to it.
2. Will Auburn run the ball effectively if Shaun Shivers is unavailable?
JORDAN HILL: The biggest question surrounding Auburn this week concerns Shivers, the senior who was absent from last week’s victory over Alabama State and was declared “day-to-day” along with cornerback Jaylin Simpson and wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson. As much as not having Shivers would hurt Auburn, true freshman Jarquez Hunter has shown he’s capable of giving starter Tank Bigsby a break when necessary. I predict Auburn’s two-headed monster at running back provides big plays throughout the game and will be a primary reason why the Tigers will be in contention on Saturday night.
JUSTIN LEE: It’s a precarious position to be in, relying on a freshman in Jarquez Hunter to carry part of the load behind Tank Bigsby. One thing I remember about Gus Malzahn is he’d worry sick about freshmen fumbling — like back when Shivers and Anthony Schwartz and those guys were freshmen and playing a lot. I don’t think he was wrong to worry. It’d be asking a lot to give Hunter 10-plus carries in this hostile environment. I think Bigsby will do enough — but ultimately I think Penn State will hone in on Bigsby anyway and force Bo Nix to win with his arm.
JAKE WEESE: If Shivers is unavailable, the next man up is true freshman Jarquez Hunter who has rushed for over 100-plus yards in the last two games and set the program record for the longest rushing touchdown last week against Alabama State. Hunter has shown that he can contribute right away, even if it’s been against teams that aren’t on the same level as Penn State. If you look at Penn State’s first game against Wisconsin, the Badgers are a team that likes to run the ball and struggled against Penn State. They rushed for 180 yards on 58 attempts as a team and had only one rushing touchdown.
3. Will Auburn’s pass rush affect Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford?
JORDAN HILL: The Nittany Lions’ offensive line had its ups and downs to start the season, which included allowing five sacks through two games – three of which came against Ball State last week. On the other side is the Tigers’ defensive line, which had players such as EDGE TD Moultry shine through the first two weeks – even if the competition level wasn’t the fiercest. While Auburn won’t be able to bully the offensive linemen like they did against Akron or Alabama State, expect Moultry and fellow EDGE Derick Hall to lead an impressive charge that brings Clifford to the ground three times.
JUSTIN LEE: I think back to 2019, the last time Auburn was in an environment like this one, and remember what equalizers Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson were for Auburn on the road in The Swamp and in Death Valley against the eventual national champions. A pash rush like that would be big for Auburn against the White Out. Even though Brown and Davidson aren’t walking through the door, TD Moultry has shined early this season and will look to make a big difference. Ultimately it comes down to SEC speed vs. Big Ten power. I think often enough Auburn will be able to affect Clifford.
JAKE WEESE: I think the pass rush will apply some pressure, but it won’t show up in a lot of sacks. If you look at last week against Alabama State, Auburn had 11 tackles for a loss and only two sacks. I think you’ll see a similar performance this week where Auburn gets into the backfield for a few tackles for loss or at least forces Sean Clifford to scramble, but Auburn won’t be pushing the offensive line around for four quarters.
4. Who rises to the occasion at wide receiver for Auburn?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s go-to receiver still isn’t clear through two games, though that was an easy guess before the season given the competition. Ja’Varrius Johnson’s day-to-day status makes him a questionable pick, and the majority of the other receivers only shined in flashes through two weeks. The obvious choice is Demetris Robertson after the speedster showed out with three touchdowns last week, but instead I’ll say Elijah Canion rises to the occasion and plays a big role in the passing game.
JUSTIN LEE: Demetris Robertson has been the go-to guy so far, just like he was brought in to be. I think he’ll have a chance to break loose with some big yards after the catch in this game. I’ll point to Kobe Hudson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. as more speed guys who’ll look to show that SEC quickness against a Big Ten defense. Here’s a bold prediction: Bigsby has 50-plus receiving yards out of the backfield as Bobo employs different ways to use his best weapon.
JAKE WEESE: He only caught two passes for 11 yards against Alabama State, but it’s clear that they want to get the ball to Shedrick Jackson. Jackson was targeted a team-leading five times against the Hornets, and he leads the team with seven receptions for 90 yards through two games. Against Penn State, a veteran like Jackson, who is used to big road games and has played in them before, will rise to the occasion.
5. Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Penn State wins 28-24. The Tigers hang with the Nittany Lions for four quarters, but an Auburn turnover midway through the fourth opens the door for Clifford’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson. A late turnover on downs seals the Tigers’ fate.
JUSTIN LEE: I think Auburn wins outright, 24-16. The biggest question we had for Penn State coming into this season was its offense, and I’m not swayed yet. Unless James Franklin flips a switch overnight, I think Penn State struggles to score on Auburn’s defense and the Tigers pick up a big win for Bryan Harsin.
JAKE WEESE: Penn State will win this one 24-17. I think Auburn and Penn State are evenly matched up. I’m mainly giving it to the Nittany Lions because of the home-field advantage and that Auburn is a little inexperienced at some position groups. I see both teams in it late, but one big play or shift in momentum changes things up.