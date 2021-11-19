Picks and predictions: Auburn at South Carolina

Will the Auburn offense look noticeably different with Finley under center?

JORDAN HILL: My guess is there will be few big changes for the Auburn offense with Finley playing as opposed to Nix. Nix’s athleticism was something the Tigers utilized at times this year, but over the last five games the junior quarterback only rushed for positive yardage twice. Finley’s big arm may open up a few more deep shots than we’re accustomed to seeing with Nix, but I don’t think there will be a night-and-day difference compared to what we saw this time last week.

JAKE WEESE: Bryan Harsin said earlier in the week that the Tigers are still going to use the same system that they've been using all season. So I think overall, the offense won't look that much different than what we've been seeing. Nix's ability to use his legs to keep a play alive will be missed, but I'll be interested to see if Finley is still somewhat used in the run game. I could see Auburn using the 6-foot-7 quarterback in goal-line situations or to help pick up short yardage.