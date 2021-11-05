Picks and predictions: Auburn at Texas A&M

Who has the better day on the ground: Tank Bigsby or Isaiah Spiller?

JORDAN HILL: Bigsby and Spiller stand as two of the SEC’s top tailbacks, and both are coming off strong performances that saw each top 100 yards in their last games. The fact Auburn and Texas A&M’s run defenses are comparable makes this one a toss-up, but ultimately I think Bigsby builds off his strong game against Ole Miss and edges Spiller by about 15 yards.

JAKE WEESE: Bigsby is coming off his best performance of the season last week as he rushed for a season-high 140 yards. The last time that Spiller and the Aggies took the field, he had 102 yards against South Carolina. The point is that both of these running backs are two of the SEC’s best. This one is a toss-up, but I think Bigsby will have a better day on the ground.

JUSTIN LEE: I’ll pick Spiller on this day only, because Texas A&M’s front seven is nasty, and because I think Mike Bobo has found something in the way he uses Bo Nix on runs, Shaun Shivers on receptions, and Jarquez Hunter as a change of pace. Ultimately I think Spiller gets more yards in the game, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t want Tank the rest of the season.

Will Auburn’s special teams step up after a shaky game against Ole Miss?