Picks and predictions: Auburn at Texas A&M

How will Auburn handle playing a well-rested Texas A&M team on the road?
JORDAN HILL: The script is flipped for Auburn this week: last time out Auburn was the team coming off a bye and hosting a big SEC West matchup, but now Texas A&M has that advantage. My belief is while the Aggies have an edge in more time to prepare for the Tigers, the road squad will handle the task at hand well. I don’t expect Texas A&M’s 12th Man to cause too many issues once the game gets underway.
JAKE WEESE: Last week, Auburn was coming off a bye at home, and this week it’s the Aggies turn. While Texas A&M has had extra time to rest and prepare for this one, I think Auburn will be just fine. Team captain and linebacker Owen Pappoe returned last week, and the Tigers came out of last week’s game relatively healthy. I think Auburn’s got some solid momentum heading into this week’s game and should have no problem on the road.
JUSTIN LEE: Texas A&M has the home-field advantage and the advantage of coming off the bye, but Auburn does have one possible advantage going in its favor: confidence. Auburn should ride that confidence all the way into College Station, because it’s really one of the only things it has going for it when you look at this game on paper. All the advantages Auburn enjoyed last week, it has to face this week. But it has momentum.
Will Bo Nix continue his recent streak of strong road starts?
JORDAN HILL: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin pointed out last week the narrative about Nix’s road struggles seems to have gone away, and the numbers back that up. In Auburn’s first two SEC road games against LSU and Arkansas, Nix has completed nearly 63 percent of his pass attempts and thrown for 547 yards and three touchdowns. While I don’t think Nix will be quite as prolific as he was in Fayetteville on Oct. 16, I think he once again adds another solid road start to his tally as he has Auburn poised for another key win.
JAKE WEESE: I think Bo Nix’s road woes are behind him. Since the Georgia State game, Nix has been having successful performance after successful performance week in and week out, and that will continue this week. Everyone on the team is used to crowd noise and loud environments at this point in the season, and Nix has proven he can be successful on the road against SEC competition with wins over Arkansas and LSU. I think Nix will toss for over 200 yards and at least one touchdown this week.
JUSTIN LEE: It helps that Nix has already played well enough to win at Kyle Field before, as a freshman in 2019. I do think we’ll see a solid game by him. I’d be incredibly impressed if he has one of the better games of his career there, because, once again, that Aggies defense is coming off of a bye and has the home-field advantage. But Nix has certainly shown he’s capable of going to Kyle Field and not losing the game. I think he’ll play solidly enough for Auburn to be put in positions where it can win the game.
Who has the better day on the ground: Tank Bigsby or Isaiah Spiller?
JORDAN HILL: Bigsby and Spiller stand as two of the SEC’s top tailbacks, and both are coming off strong performances that saw each top 100 yards in their last games. The fact Auburn and Texas A&M’s run defenses are comparable makes this one a toss-up, but ultimately I think Bigsby builds off his strong game against Ole Miss and edges Spiller by about 15 yards.
JAKE WEESE: Bigsby is coming off his best performance of the season last week as he rushed for a season-high 140 yards. The last time that Spiller and the Aggies took the field, he had 102 yards against South Carolina. The point is that both of these running backs are two of the SEC’s best. This one is a toss-up, but I think Bigsby will have a better day on the ground.
JUSTIN LEE: I’ll pick Spiller on this day only, because Texas A&M’s front seven is nasty, and because I think Mike Bobo has found something in the way he uses Bo Nix on runs, Shaun Shivers on receptions, and Jarquez Hunter as a change of pace. Ultimately I think Spiller gets more yards in the game, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t want Tank the rest of the season.
Will Auburn’s special teams step up after a shaky game against Ole Miss?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn’s weak point in the win over the Rebels was undoubtedly its special teams, which missed a field goal off the upright, muffed a punt that nearly proved costly and had several penalties on what could have been decent returns. My guess is Harsin’s emphasis during Monday’s press conference about special teams carried over at practice given how the third phase of the game could be crucial Saturday. I believe we’ll see one solid return wiped out against the Aggies, but other than that it will be a clean game from the Tigers’ special teamers.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn’s special teams unit couldn’t stop shooting themselves in the foot last week against Ole Miss. Anders Carlson was 1-of-2 on field goals, the Tigers had penalties that cost them yards on kickoff returns and they muffed a punt that gave the Rebels the ball back. I think Auburn cleans up its act this week on special teams and rebounds from last week. Last week seemed like a snowball effect as one mistake resulted in an avalanche of more. I think that was just one bad week, and the group as a whole will rebound.
JUSTIN LEE: It may have to. Ultimately Auburn managed to beat Ole Miss without special teams becoming too big a factor, but this game could be a tossup and it could come down to just a few plays. Anders will be fine. He’s proven that time and again. But Auburn shouldn’t be muffing punts at this stage of the season, and penalties in the return game could kill a drive before it gets started. I think Auburn’s smart enough to have taken steps to minimize those issues this week.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn wins 24-19. The Tigers face another pivot point in their season that will determine how much national relevance they maintain in the final month of the regular season. The Aggies are riding a three-game winning streak and are feeling good after a bye week, but I believe Nix and the offense coupled with a surging Auburn defense find a way to leave College Station with yet another win.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins 28-24. Both teams come into this one with a lot of momentum, and I think it’ll be a close game throughout. Nix and company are going up against a tricky Aggie defense, but they’ll do enough to find the end zone a few times. I think Auburn’s defense shuts down Texas A&M’s offense late as the Tigers escape College Station with a win.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn wins 30-27. I went back and forth. I picked Auburn over Ole Miss because Auburn was at home, at night, after a bye. This week Texas A&M is at home after a bye. But because the game is at 2:30 — and because there’s questions about A&M’s quarterback situation — I think Auburn can go to Kyle Field and steal a win.