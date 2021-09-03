Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Akron

Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, but there are plenty of questions left to be answered.
The Opelika-Auburn News sports team is making its picks for Auburn vs. Akron, including Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese.
Here's how they see things shaking out for Auburn this weekend in the opener:
1. What needs to happen for this game to be considered a success for Auburn?
Jordan Hill: More than anything else, the Auburn offense has to look like it’s clicking on all cylinders. There’s no denying the change from Gus Malzahn’s system to the new one implemented by Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo isn’t a considerable one, and we need to see if Bo Nix looks comfortable when he goes under center. Having a balanced offense is obviously the ideal scenario, but I’m more interested in the passing game; do they focus on a lot of play-action, and what do these different route combinations Nix and others have discussed actually look like in live action?
Justin Lee: Akron is not a strong opponent, so Auburn should cruise from beginning to end. Any hiccups will go under the microscope, and Auburn needs to avoid them after what’s been a rocky first fall camp under Bryan Harsin. Auburn should win just by showing up, but an exciting showing that gets fans on board for the non-conference run would be a success for the Tigers.
Jake Weese: On the defensive side, Auburn’s defensive line needs to show that they’ll be more disruptive this season. Last year, the defensive line had its moments but they struggled at times in filling the gap left behind by Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. On offense, the Tigers need to show their offensive identity. Fans were fed up with the offense the last few years under Gus Malzahn, and Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo need to showcase what the Auburn offense will look like under them. And of course, they need to win the game as well.
2. Who will step up as quarterback Bo Nix’s go-to target?
Jordan Hill: I like the chances for slot receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, who Harsin deemed “the most” consistent receiver on the team. While I think Johnson will make 2-3 big plays against Akron, my gut feeling is that we won’t have a sense of who Nix’s go-to guy is based on this game. Truly, I don’t think we’ll know until crunch time of that Penn State showdown on Sept. 18.
Justin Lee: This is the big-money question for Bo Nix, who’s trying to find his new Seth Williams. His dad had Frank Sanders, and after Sanders left, Patrick struggled in his last season without him. Bo doesn’t want to repeat history, and he’ll need a new favorite receiver. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind if it were Demetris Robertson, who came here for that reason. It’s up to Robertson to show what he can do.
Jake Weese: The first two games especially will have Bo Nix spreading the ball around offensively as they look to build up the receiving corps before Penn State and then SEC play. And I think that’s how it’ll be not just at wide receiver but in all areas of the passing game. After Week 1, I think Auburn’s leading receiver will be Demetris Robertson. The Georgia transfer only has a year of eligibility left and with that in mind I think the Tigers will want to use him as much as they can in the offense.
3. What position group will shine on Saturday?
Jordan Hill: The Auburn linebacker corps has been praised for its depth entering the season, and I predict the group will show its strengths Saturday. Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain will deliver a few devastating tackles for loss early on, and Chandler Wooten will prove he’s none the worse for wear after sitting out the 2020 season. I predict Wesley Steiner will also have a highlight-worthy play as the Tigers completely put the game away in the second half.
Justin Lee: I’m interested to see how the secondary looks, replacing Jamien Sherwood, but bringing back most of its strength. Smoke Monday has had another season to grow into the leader he’s become on the Plains, and, of course, the secondary is home to Auburn’s best NFL prospect: Roger McCreary.
Jake Weese: One of the deepest groups for Auburn is its secondary and I think it’ll force some turnovers in Saturday’s game. This group is led by two returning starters that could have declared for the NFL Draft in cornerback Roger McCreary and safety Smoke Monday. They’ll be joined in the starting lineup by cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Southeast Missouri State transfer safety Bydarrius Knighten. In the abbreviated 2020 season, Akron’s two quarterbacks combined to throw six interceptions in five games against their MAC opponents.
4. Which Auburn newcomer will we talk about the most after Saturday?
Jordan Hill: True freshman wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. has impressed during fall camp, and it helped Dawson stand as the only true freshman listed on the Tigers’ two-deep entering this week. I believe Dawson will build off that by scoring his first career touchdown on a big reception from Nix that helps Auburn get rolling before halftime.
Justin Lee: Since newcomers can include transfers, I’m going to go with Demetris Robertson. Bo needs that go-to target, and I have a feeling the experienced Robertson will be one of the first people he turns to when he needs a jump ball caught. We’ll see how Robertson performs in his debut.
Jake Weese: I already mentioned Demetris Robertson and while he is a newcomer, I’ll give a different answer to this one. Marcus Harris transferred from Kansas to Auburn this season after leading the Jayhawks with 7.5 tackles for a loss in five starts and eight appearances. I expect the sophomore to get into the backfield against Akron and make some plays in the game.
5. Final score?
Jordan Hill: Auburn wins 41-7. The Tigers will start slow offensively – as tends to happen to begin a new year – but quarterback Bo Nix and company will put up three second-quarter touchdowns to set the stage. The backups will handle most of the second-half duties as the Harsin era begins with a victory.
Justin Lee: I’m picking Auburn to win 38-6. Auburn should roll over Akron without much in the way of drama, but I’m not sure how crisp Auburn’s offense will look in its first game under a new coaching staff. I’m not sure Nix knows who his reliable targets at receiver are just yet, and I think that’ll slow the passing attack for the first few games. But all told, Auburn should cruise.
Jake Weese: Auburn wins this one 49-3. I think Auburn’s offense will score early but as the second half rolls on, they’ll slow down a bit as they look to get some other players into the game. The defense will do its job but Akron will still get on the scoreboard with a field goal at some point.