Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Akron

Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, but there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

The Opelika-Auburn News sports team is making its picks for Auburn vs. Akron, including Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, deputy editor Justin Lee and sports intern Jake Weese.

Here's how they see things shaking out for Auburn this weekend in the opener:

1. What needs to happen for this game to be considered a success for Auburn?

Jordan Hill: More than anything else, the Auburn offense has to look like it’s clicking on all cylinders. There’s no denying the change from Gus Malzahn’s system to the new one implemented by Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo isn’t a considerable one, and we need to see if Bo Nix looks comfortable when he goes under center. Having a balanced offense is obviously the ideal scenario, but I’m more interested in the passing game; do they focus on a lot of play-action, and what do these different route combinations Nix and others have discussed actually look like in live action?