Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Alabama

Jordan D. Hill, AU Beat Writer
Can Auburn keep up with the Alabama offense?
The Auburn offense has been coming together ever since the South Carolina loss, as the Tigers have averaged 38 points and 451 yards of offense. The problem is this year's Alabama offense has been otherworldly even after losing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and has averaged 549 yards per contest. The Tigers have to play near-perfect offensively to keep up with the Crimson Tide, which will be a tall order to accomplish in Tuscaloosa.
How will the Auburn secondary handle Alabama's vaunted receiving corps?
The Auburn secondary has arguably been the most consistent part of the team in 2020, as the group has routinely shut down the opposing team's top receiver throughout the season. In their last three games against Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, LSU's Terrace Marshall and Tennessee's Josh Palmer, the Tigers allowed on average three receptions for 17 yards with only one touchdown scored between the three. The problem for Auburn is the Crimson Tide still has so many receiving options. I predict DeVonta Smith is fairly contained, but Alabama's other receivers combine for a big day.
Will the Auburn ground game be effective with or without Tank Bigsby?
Auburn's 200-yard rushing streak ended against Tennessee, but there was plenty of reason to still be optimistic. The Tigers lost Tank Bigsby for all but one play after the team's opening possession, but in his absence junior Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams rose to the occasion and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Bigsby's return would be huge Saturday, but whether or not he plays the road ahead looks difficult with an Auburn team that also has two tackles who are questionable. Given Alabama has held its opponents to under 150 rushing yards six times in seven games this year, it looks like an uphill battle for the Tigers.
Will the Auburn run defense take a step forward against Najee Harris?
Auburn has had its struggles stopping the run for a significant part of the fall, and the situation didn't get better against a middling Tennessee offense that wound up rushing for 222 yards – with 101 yards coming in the third quarter alone. My prediction is that Harris has a solid game, but the Crimson Tide leans more on its passing game against the Tigers.
Final score? Alabama 34, Auburn 17. The Tigers have weapons on offense, but it doesn't appear that they can handle the small margin of error that comes with facing this year's Crimson Tide. I predict Auburn hangs with Alabama through the first half, but a third-quarter interception sets the stage for the Crimson Tide to take this one over.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
Can Auburn keep up with the Alabama offense?
Even right where they wanted Alabama last year, in rocking Jordan-Hare Stadium, it took two defensive scores for Auburn to keep up with the Alabama offense. The Tide’s offense might be even better this year — on a warpath all season long. Auburn’s offense has the firepower to score some points, but it’s likely going to need some big help from the defense and from special teams to make this win happen.
How will the Auburn secondary handle Alabama's vaunted receiving corps?
Auburn can try its best to take away DeVonta Smith, and the Tigers may well manage to do that, but Alabama has so many weapons that I don’t see how Auburn can get out of the game without taking some lumps from those heavy hitters. The Auburn secondary’s best chance to keep up is to offer some big swings itself — pulling down interceptions and forcing turnovers to try to match big plays with the Alabama offense. Because the Alabama offense will surely make big plays of its own.
Will the Auburn ground game be effective with or without Tank Bigsby?
Ole Miss gashed Alabama up and down the field this season and you can bet Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris have studied that reel of tape for hours and hours in the last few weeks. They’ll have to put their minds together to find any way they can to give their offense a leg up. Auburn’s used tight ends masterfully in recent games to seal edges and give offensive linemen leverage advantages, and I do think Auburn will be able to make wiggle room on Alabama considering what Ole Miss did to the Tide earlier this year.
Will the Auburn run defense take a step forward against Najee Harris?
This is the ultimate challenge for Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain, who are almost on their own with leader K.J. Britt effectively ruled out for the game and with Chandler Wooten away from the team this fall. Harris is an outstanding player and he’ll get his. It’s up to Papper and McClain to try to make their own mark on the game the way Harris surely will.
Final score?
Alabama 40, Auburn 27. I think Auburn will be able to score on offense, but Alabama’s offense is just so powerful that I think it wins the footrace. Intimidation won’t be a factor. Auburn may be the only team in the country that can stare mighty Alabama in the eye and never once blink. But on offense I think Alabama has the horses to race away with this game.
