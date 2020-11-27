Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Alabama

How will the Auburn secondary handle Alabama's vaunted receiving corps?

Auburn can try its best to take away DeVonta Smith, and the Tigers may well manage to do that, but Alabama has so many weapons that I don’t see how Auburn can get out of the game without taking some lumps from those heavy hitters. The Auburn secondary’s best chance to keep up is to offer some big swings itself — pulling down interceptions and forcing turnovers to try to match big plays with the Alabama offense. Because the Alabama offense will surely make big plays of its own.

Will the Auburn ground game be effective with or without Tank Bigsby?

Ole Miss gashed Alabama up and down the field this season and you can bet Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris have studied that reel of tape for hours and hours in the last few weeks. They’ll have to put their minds together to find any way they can to give their offense a leg up. Auburn’s used tight ends masterfully in recent games to seal edges and give offensive linemen leverage advantages, and I do think Auburn will be able to make wiggle room on Alabama considering what Ole Miss did to the Tide earlier this year.

Will the Auburn run defense take a step forward against Najee Harris?​