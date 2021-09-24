Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia State

JAKE WEESE: I agree with Jordan about staying healthy this weekend, and that should be the second-biggest priority outside of winning the game. Outside of winning and staying healthy, Auburn has a couple things they should look to accomplish. One of the biggest things is that the receivers need to have a bounce-back performance, and I’d also like Auburn to start figuring out who that true No. 1 receiver is. On the defensive side of things, I’d like to see Auburn get back to dominating at the line of scrimmage. While they aren’t playing a power five opponent this weekend, the defense needs to get into the backfield and disrupt things. I think this defense is more than capable of disrupting things and sacking the quarterback.

Will Bo Nix respond under scrutiny again?

JORDAN HILL: Auburn’s play and missed opportunities against Penn State were a key talking point after Saturday’s loss, and naturally the Tigers’ starting quarterback was a key part of the conversation. While Nix’s play will be under the microscope once again, the junior benefits from two things: one, he’s used to that sort of attention given his entire career at Auburn and, two, he’ll be playing against an average Sun Belt team. Nix will respond by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another to make sure the Panthers leave Jordan-Hare Stadium empty-handed.