Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia State

Auburn closes non-conference play with one more tune-up against Georgia State on Saturday before SEC play begins.
The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Jake Weese looked ahead to Saturday's game and what to expect.
Will Auburn avoid a letdown with a trip to LSU on the horizon?
JORDAN HILL: The Tigers have one final test before conference play begins with a night game against LSU next Saturday, which makes the Georgia State showdown a potential trap game. While the Panthers have been frisky in the past — they took down Tennessee two years ago — this Georgia State squad is undergoing some changes offensively that make pulling off something similar hard to fathom. I predict Auburn gets rolling early in the game to eliminate any concerns about an upset early.
JUSTIN LEE: I think the biting feeling from that loss to Penn State will be more than enough to keep Auburn focused this week. The Tigers will be desperate to wash the bad taste from that loss out of their mouth. I’m sure Auburn spent some time later in the week on LSU; they’d be silly not to. They probably did the same the Alabama State week with Penn State on the horizon — and maybe that had something to do with the sluggish start against the Hornets. That could happen again, but ultimately Auburn cruises.
JAKE WEESE: After a disappointing loss to Penn State, I think Auburn will avoid a letdown this week. They’ve got one last non-conference game before SEC play starts, and they not only need to win this week, but they also have some things they need to work on. Auburn is well aware that they’ve got LSU in two weeks, but I think they’ll come out this weekend fired up after the loss to Penn State, especially now that they are back at Jordan-Hare.
What can the Tigers accomplish against Georgia State to help move past the Penn State loss?
JORDAN HILL: There are two objectives Auburn needs to accomplish against Georgia State: stay healthy and take care of the football. The Tigers have gone relatively unscathed through three games this fall, and the last thing they need is for a valuable contributor to miss time because of something that happened in the team’s last tune-up game of the fall. Meanwhile, Auburn was dead even in the turnover battle against Penn State, but the team’s fumble led to a Nittany Lions touchdown that proved critical in the final score. The only way Georgia State hangs around is by forcing turnovers, and though Auburn hasn’t had an issue with that so far this fall, it’s imperative that continues entering SEC action.
JUSTIN LEE: One of the biggest things Auburn can do is get Shaun Shivers back in the backfield rotation and carve his place back into the carries tally. The emergence of Jarquez Hunter has been a blessing for Auburn’s offense — but running only him and Tank all season is not sustainable, especially with eight straight SEC games on the horizon. If I’m Auburn, I’m giving Shivers 20 carries against Georgia State to get him back involved, because he’ll be needed plenty all through the rest of the season. The SEC schedule is a grinder and anything Auburn can do to keep Tank Bigsby healthy and fresh is critical.
JAKE WEESE: I agree with Jordan about staying healthy this weekend, and that should be the second-biggest priority outside of winning the game. Outside of winning and staying healthy, Auburn has a couple things they should look to accomplish. One of the biggest things is that the receivers need to have a bounce-back performance, and I’d also like Auburn to start figuring out who that true No. 1 receiver is. On the defensive side of things, I’d like to see Auburn get back to dominating at the line of scrimmage. While they aren’t playing a power five opponent this weekend, the defense needs to get into the backfield and disrupt things. I think this defense is more than capable of disrupting things and sacking the quarterback.
Will Bo Nix respond under scrutiny again?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn’s play and missed opportunities against Penn State were a key talking point after Saturday’s loss, and naturally the Tigers’ starting quarterback was a key part of the conversation. While Nix’s play will be under the microscope once again, the junior benefits from two things: one, he’s used to that sort of attention given his entire career at Auburn and, two, he’ll be playing against an average Sun Belt team. Nix will respond by throwing for two touchdowns and running for another to make sure the Panthers leave Jordan-Hare Stadium empty-handed.
JUSTIN LEE: Naturally, the chatter about Nix has changed again, just as it has after every big moment in his career — or big loss, like the one at Penn State. Being a quarterback puts a target on your back, and it’s no suprise he’s catching a lot of flack after the loss, especially from the students. Here’s the thing, though: Nix is Auburn’s quarterback this season, and the only way that changes is if things turn very, very sour and he’s being thrown under the bus. If you’re an Auburn fan, you’re a Nix fan this season. Get used to it. That said: Yes, Nix will block out the noise and bounce back like he always has.
JAKE WEESE: Every time that he’s faced some scrutiny, Bo Nix has responded time and time again, and he will do it again this weekend. The biggest factor on his side this weekend is that he’s back at home in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare, somewhere that he has always been comfortable playing at. I also don’t expect this game to be a shootout or one where Auburn will have to throw the ball all over the field like at Penn State. I think Nix will have around 15-25 passing attempts and will primarily let his running backs pick up yards on the ground. When Auburn does pass against Georgia State, I want to see Nix and the offense start to figure out who that No. 1 receiver is.
Who steps out as a breakout player against Georgia State?
JORDAN HILL: Running back Jarquez Hunter and wide receiver Demetris Robertson stepped up during Auburn’s last home game, an early-afternoon blowout victory over Alabama State. Saturday’s game is the perfect setting for someone to get a chance to rise to the occasion for the Tigers. My pick is linebacker Wesley Steiner, who will step up with Owen Pappoe potentially limited and Zakoby McClain out for the first half and will deliver a showing that backs up the praise he received during fall camp.
JUSTIN LEE: Give me the captain Chandler Wooten, putting together a memorable performance on homecoming for his family to celebrate. He’ll be needed with Auburn’s linebackers limited, and he’s shown he can deliver. Wooten is loved by his teammates and admired by many of them, and even though he shares the linebacker room with two of the SEC’s best in Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain, it’d be great to see him get the tiger’s share of the snaps in a game like this one and show what he can do.
JAKE WEESE: I’m going to go with Kobe Hudson. We saw flashes of Hudson against Penn State as he led the Tigers in receiving yards with 66 yards on four receptions. And while his fumble may overshadow his performance where he set a career-high in both receptions and receiving yards, I think he wants to get back home and make up for it this weekend. On defense, I’m going to say linebacker Cam Riley. Like Jordan, I think someone will have to step up with Pappoe potentially banged up, and I think Riley, who played in 11 games last season, will step up for the Tigers.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn wins 41-10. The Tigers can’t take a team like Georgia State likely, and I predict they will not. Auburn builds a three-touchdown lead early in the first half and ride another strong performance from Hunter to close non-conference play with a 3-1 record.
JUSTIN LEE: I’ll take Auburn 56-10. I think Auburn will keep the starters in maybe a little longer than they really need to, in order to build confidence going into Baton Rouge. Auburn cruises either way.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins this one 45-17. I think Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter take care of business on the ground while Nix and the receivers bounce back from the game in Happy Valley.