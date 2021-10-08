Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

JAKE WEESE: Yes, 100%. Not only did Nix help Auburn win on the road against LSU for the first time since 1999, but he also made some big-time plays during that game to keep the offense from stalling out. I think getting pulled against Georgia State was a major wake-up call for Nix, and that will continue to motivate him as the season goes along. The rest of the schedule from here on out isn’t easy, but Nix has played all these teams before and knows what to expect.

Can the environment Jordan-Hare Stadium knock Georgia off balance?

JORDAN HILL: We know Jordan-Hare can be one of the loudest stadiums in the country, and when the Auburn fans really get roaring it can be a distraction for even the most-experienced opponents. Georgia has yet to play in a truly loud road environment in 2021 — the Clemson game was played in Charlotte, and Vanderbilt just doesn’t quite cut it — and the fact it’s been so long since the Bulldogs played in front of a full-capacity road crowd can’t be ignored. Auburn fans can really affect the situation Saturday if they step up to the challenge, especially if the Bulldogs have to start Stetson Bennett once again.