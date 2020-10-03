Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

Jordan D. Hill, Auburn Beat Writer
Who starts at quarterback for Georgia?
The biggest question entering the week is who will start at quarterback for the Bulldogs after D’Wan Mathis started against Arkansas but struggled and Stetson Bennett came in to finish things off against the Razorbacks. USC transfer J.T. Daniels has been cleared for the Bulldogs, and while head coach Kirby Smart has yet to name a starter, last week’s performances make it fairly evident that Daniels will get the nod on Saturday.
Can Auburn’s offense find balance against Georgia?
Auburn found some balance against Kentucky — the Tigers had 27 passing attempts and ran the ball 30 times — but the Tigers’ passing game was far more effective in the win over the Wildcats than the rushing attack. The challenge for Shaun Shivers and the rest of the backs is to get something going against a Georgia defense that didn’t allow a rushing touchdown until the 10th game last season — against Auburn — and returns eight defenders from 2019. I expect Shivers and the other Tigers tailbacks to have a tough time establishing the run, which will put more pressure on Bo Nix and his receivers to keep drives going.
Who has a better game: Seth Williams or George Pickens?
There will be a lot of attention paid to Williams and Pickens, the latter being a one-time Auburn commit who ultimately signed with the Bulldogs. Pickens appears to be a star in the making for the Bulldogs — he had 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman last fall — but the former Hoover standout will still be trying to build a rapport with whichever quarterback Georgia trots out on Saturday. Williams has the luxury of an established relationship with Nix, and that will allow Williams to outplay Pickens.
Can today's winner make the College Football Playoff?
Georgia and Auburn have been among the top teams in the SEC over the past few years, and three years ago their rematch in the SEC Championship Game became a de facto play-in game for the College Football Playoff. The good news for Saturday’s winner is the team will still have plenty of runway for an early-season loss that won’t automatically knock them out of the playoffs; the bad news is a win doesn’t guarantee quite as much as it used to when this matchup was played in November.
Final score?
Auburn wins 24-21. It will be a typical competitive showdown between the Tigers and the Bulldogs, but ultimately the difference will be the quarterback play on both sides. Bo Nix will show how far he’s come in his sophomore year, while Georgia’s J.T. Daniels will shine at times but won’t be able to push the Bulldogs past the Tigers.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
Who starts at quarterback for Georgia?
It might be Stetson Barrett out there taking the first snap, but I do expect to see JT Daniels behind center for Georgia at some point. If he’s clear and he’s available, I don’t see any reason why Kirby Smart wouldn’t turn to him just like he turned to Barrett last week. The truth is, I wouldn’t be surprised to see D’Wan Mathis out there, either. He had hype for a reason.
Can Auburn’s offense find balance against Georgia?
I doubt it. Auburn’s rushing attack left a lot to be desired for fans against Kentucky, and Georgia’s rushing defense is a step above. Georgia allowed only 74.6 rushing yards per game last year, the best in the SEC. Second-place Florida wasn’t even close, with 102.8 per game, and third-place LSU was another tier off allowing 120.8 per game. Auburn’s new line and running backs didn’t show enough last week. Auburn will have to try to win on Bo Nix’s arm.
Who has a better game: Seth Williams or George Pickens?
Williams proved last year in the Georgia game that he can be a go-to target even when the defense knows what’s coming. Williams is a bona fide superstar player in the SEC and I expect him to prove it again. Pickens, instead, has been shut down in certain games, including against Auburn last year, and I expect Williams to show again why he’s a cut above at this stage in his career.
Can today's winner make the College Football Playoff?
It’s possible, but no guarantee. With the Big 10 and Pac 12 playing fewer games and having few opportunities to stumble, you’d expect there to be an undefeated team from both those conferences. Two there plus Clemson would only leave the SEC one spot, instead of the two it’s been getting on occasion. The SEC winner may be the only team that goes. One thing is for sure: For today’s loser, all margin for error is gone.
Final score?
Georgia wins 28-23. I’m not convinced Auburn has the running game to go to Athens and beat Georgia. The Tigers still haven’t found an every-down back that can produce dependably like Boobee Whitlow — and they don’t even have their offensive line set yet. It’ll take a superhuman effort from Bo Nix and Seth Williams to beat Georgia through the air without much help on the ground. They’re capable of it, but I expect Georgia to win.
