Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?

JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown in front of the media this week, it’s going to be a long day for the Auburn offensive line. They have been embarrassed by defensive fronts much less gnarly than Georgia. Football is football, and Auburn should be able to be serviceable enough on select plays, but we could see a whooping in the trenches. I don’t expect Auburn on the offensive side to be able to keep with Georgia’s D-line. On the other side, Auburn’s D-line will be able to compete.

CALLIE STANFORD: Brandon Council was positive earlier this week but I can’t say the same. Auburn is beat up in some places and the offensive line is certainly one of those areas. With the shifts they’ve had to make and Georgia’s elite level of play, I think the Tigers struggle here. They should be able to hold their own, but this will be one of those areas of the game that you can point to afterwards as a major factor in the end result.

ADAM COLE: As much as Auburn's offense was able to generate yards against LSU, it still wasn't effective on the ground. Its leading rusher had 45 yards. It averaged 3.3 yards per carry. And this week, it'll have a much tougher test in a Georgia front seven that's loaded with blue chips. On top of that, Georgia is coming off two wins in which it underperformed and Auburn has, well, provided enough fodder to spark some emotions heading into this installment of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

2. Is there anything for Auburn to gain from its trip to Athens?

JUSTIN LEE: It’s Robby Ashford’s first road start so he’ll be able to see what a hostile road environment is like for the first time. For Auburn’s coaches, obviously, every game is a gift because their performance has been unacceptable considering their failing halftime adjustments and abysmal second-half scoring: so they can certainly prove something if they can outsmart Georgia’s staff on plays here and there. Otherwise, I don’t think there’ll be much for Auburn to do there but take some lumps.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think Auburn is going to be forced to learn what it’s like to not have a home crowd helping out. The five games at home meant the Tigers had a loud backing in games that were tighter than they should have been, but that won’t be the case this week. Coming off a gritty win last week, Georgia has things to prove. Robby Ashford will be able to get a feel for crowd noise and hostility. This is one of those weeks where he gets to learn what it’s really like to play in the SEC.

ADAM COLE: Look to the youth. This environment will be intense and this game could very well get ugly, but it's a chance for Robby Ashford to get some much-needed road experience under his belt. It's another chance for Koy Moore, Cam Brown and some of the younger names in Auburn’s receiving corps to get opportunities. Maybe give Alex McPherson his first chance. This is a game that’s already being considered a defeat by many, but let it be a learning experience for those who are next in line at the least.

3. How long will it be before Auburn can turn the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry around?

JUSTIN LEE: Georgia has won five in a row and in the last 17 games, Georgia is 14-3. Ultimately Auburn is in worse shape than it was when the current staff got here, and since getting worse before getting better wasn’t ever said to be a part of this staff’s plan, it’s safe to say the plan is off the rails and out the window. Auburn has cratered while Georgia is flying as high as it’s ever flown. Georgia has finally kicked bad habits to waken a sleeping giant in the heart of recruiting country: Next, Auburn must do the same.

CALLIE STANFORD: I don’t see Auburn shaking things up in Athens any time soon. Georgia is at a peak and the Tigers are certainly at a low, so it will take some magic in the future to turn the tide. It took a superhuman effort from Bo Nix to beat LSU in Death Valley and I think Auburn would need a similar effort to do the same in Athens. It’s just not in the cards right now.

ADAM COLE: That has much less to do with Georgia than it does Auburn. Kirby Smart has figured it out in Athens, putting an exclamation point on his efforts with a national title last year for the first time since the 1980s. As Auburn football reaches a boiling point in regards to its head coaching situation, that will be the first step in figuring out when this rivalry goes from lopsided in favor of the Bulldogs to, at least, evenly matched.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Georgia 52, Auburn 9. Avert your eyes. Schedule a tee time or go set up the deer stand. Auburn won’t be able to compete in this game because it has regressed in too many areas under Bryan Harsin. Kirby Smart and his staff won’t let up: When you get the chance to pour it on in one of these rivalry games, you do it, just like Gus Malzahn did to LSU in those two blowout wins. Smart will have no sympathy for Harsin and he’ll be glad to send the dogs for 60 minutes while the Georgia fans rejoice.

CALLIE STANFORD: Georgia 49, Auburn 10. This is a rivalry game and Georgia is embarrassed. Having struggled recently and matching up against a bitter rival, there’s no reason for Kirby Smart to hesitate in beating Auburn. I think the Tigers get on the board late in the first half with a touchdown, but the second half struggles hit them hard as usual. Anders Carlson (or Alex McPherson!) kicks a long field goal but the Auburn offense likely struggles on the back half of this one.

ADAM COLE: Georgia 42, Auburn 9. This Auburn team has shown little to believe it can contend in a shootout and that will shine through in Athens. This appears to be the perfect brew for a blowout. Auburn’s season is holding on for dear life, and Georgia surely expects more of itself than what it’s done the past two weeks. Surely the Bulldogs will take out their frustrations.