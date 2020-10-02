Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Georiga

There will be a lot of attention paid to Williams and Pickens, the latter being a one-time Auburn commit who ultimately signed with the Bulldogs. Pickens appears to be a star in the making for the Bulldogs — he had 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman last fall — but the former Hoover standout will still be trying to build a rapport with whichever quarterback Georgia trots out on Saturday. Williams has the luxury of an established relationship with Nix, and that will allow Williams to outplay Pickens.

Can today's winner make the College Football Playoff?

Georgia and Auburn have been among the top teams in the SEC over the past few years, and three years ago their rematch in the SEC Championship Game became a de facto play-in game for the College Football Playoff. The good news for Saturday’s winner is the team will still have plenty of runway for an early-season loss that won’t automatically knock them out of the playoffs; the bad news is a win doesn’t guarantee quite as much as it used to when this matchup was played in November.

Final score?