Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Kentucky

Jordan D. Hill, Auburn Beat Writer
What kind of differences do you expect to see for the Auburn offense under Chad Morris?
The talk of the offseason surrounding Auburn football has been in large part about Morris. His offensive philosophy isn’t exactly a perfect match for what Malzahn has done in the past, but Morris’ long track record of offensive success makes it evident why he was hired. Saturday will be the first chance to see Morris’ offense in action, and I expect to see him get tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal more involved in the passing game.
Which newcomers will have the biggest impact?
Auburn has a huge challenge ahead in replacing the production of cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, but redshirt freshman Jaylin Simpson could prove to be crucial in making that happen. Simpson has impressed this fall after appearing in four games as a true freshman last fall, and getting the nod as a starting cornerback speaks volumes. Additionally, watch for redshirt freshman defensive tackle Colby Wooden and true freshman Wesley Steiner to get play significantly.
How does Auburn's defense fare against Kentucky's running game?
Kentucky has become well known for an excellent ground game under head coach Mark Stoops’ watch, and that was the case again in 2019 when the team finished the year fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game (263.8). The combination of a Wildcats team returning running backs A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez Jr. against an Auburn defensive front that lost studs Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson results in arguably the biggest key in the entire game. Expect Rose and Smoke to break off a few explosive plays but for the Auburn defense to step up and show they are more than capable of slowing Kentucky down.
Which running backs are you expecting to see the most out of against Kentucky?
Morris has been sure to shy away from favoring one running back over another this summer and fall, but ultimately at least a few of the team’s five running backs will get more work on Saturday than others. Shaun Shivers is an early favorite, and sophomore D.J. Williams’ emergence last year while JaTarvious Whitlow was injured makes him a clear favorite to be running back 1B to Shivers’ 1A. I anticipate Shivers and Williams will get the most carries against Kentucky with Tank Bigsby and Mark-Antony Richards being involved.
Final score?
Auburn 31, Kentucky 20. The Wildcats don’t appear to have the offensive firepower to keep up with a talented Auburn team that has plenty of exciting pieces but just needs to decide on who will do what. Bo Nix will show off the strides he’s made entering his sophomore season, and the Tigers’ defense will clamp down.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
What kind of differences do you expect to see for the Auburn offense under Chad Morris?
Plenty of eyes will be on the tight ends — including a few from Kentucky, I’d imagine. Formationally, Auburn’s still going to run a familiar spread, and the way the offense moves from play to play without a huddle will stay the same. But it’s the way Morris uses tight ends and running backs in the passing game that should mark the biggest change for the Auburn offense this year. Where Gus Malzahn’s offenses use simplicity, which can be lethally fast at its best and seemingly unimaginative at its worst, Morris likes to use those tight ends and running backs to make calculated mismatches. Whether it’s more effective remains to be seen, but it will be different.
Which newcomers will have the biggest impact?
My eyes will be following Tank Bigsby every time he’s in the backfield. He could see a solid share of snaps, and though I don’t expect him to get the most carries on the team, he should have his chances to make some moves. My other pick is Caylin Newton, who will surely be seen at least on special teams, and who I’d be interested to see in some kind of Wildcat package.
How does Auburn’s defense fare against Kentucky’s running game?
Even short a tremendous contributor in Chandler Wooten, the Auburn linebackers are still led by ‘Downhill’ K.J. Britt, and they don’t call him that for no reason. The Wildcats have a powerful running game, led by Kavosiey Smoke who will have plenty to prove to Auburn being from down the road in Wetumpka, and Smoke will certainly make his presence felt. But I have to take a linebacker group led by the All-SEC Britt in rising to that challenge. They can’t stop Smoke, but they can contain him, and keep him from breaking the Tigers’ backs.
Which running backs are you expecting to see the most out of against Kentucky?
Gus Malzahn has a well-documented fear of fumbles — especially coming out of the hands of young players who just haven’t been hit by SEC tacklers yet. I do expect Tank Bigsby and Mark-Antony Richards to see some solid playing time, but Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams should get the most carries given their playing experience.
Final score?
Auburn 31, Kentucky 17. Kentucky could very well come into Auburn and steal away a win, but I think if the Tigers stick with what they know well, they’ll have an opportunity to get ahead on offense while the defense treads water against that Kentucky running game. If the Tigers can get ahead on the scoreboard against a run-first team, that’ll put them in a favorable position. I think it’ll be close for a half or even three quarters, but Auburn pulls away once Kentucky is forced to throw.
