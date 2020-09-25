Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Kentucky

Which running backs are you expecting to see the most out of against Kentucky?

Morris has been sure to shy away from favoring one running back over another this summer and fall, but ultimately at least a few of the team’s five running backs will get more work on Saturday than others. Shaun Shivers is an early favorite, and sophomore D.J. Williams’ emergence last year while JaTarvious Whitlow was injured makes him a clear favorite to be running back 1B to Shivers’ 1A. I anticipate Shivers and Williams will get the most carries against Kentucky with Tank Bigsby and Mark-Antony Richards being involved.

Final score?

Auburn 31, Kentucky 20. The Wildcats don’t appear to have the offensive firepower to keep up with a talented Auburn team that has plenty of exciting pieces but just needs to decide on who will do what. Bo Nix will show off the strides he’s made entering his sophomore season, and the Tigers’ defense will clamp down.

Justin Lee, Sports Editor

What kind of differences do you expect to see for the Auburn offense under Chad Morris?