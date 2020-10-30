Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. LSU

Jordan D. Hill, AU Beat Writer
Which quarterback plays for LSU on Saturday, and how can Auburn stop him?
LSU was forced to play without Myles Brennan last week due to an abdominal tear, and though Brennan has returned to limited practice it isn’t clear yet if he’ll be able to go today. Since LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he won’t play Brennan if he isn’t 100 percent, the safe bet is for true freshman T.J. Finley to start for the second straight week. Stopping Finley comes down to pressuring him throughout the game. Finley had plenty of time against South Carolina — it was the first game this fall in which the Gamecocks did not record a sack — and if the Tigers want to throw the newcomer off it all comes down to making him uncomfortable.
Can Auburn limit Terrace Marshall like it did Elijah Moore?
Moore came into last week’s game against Auburn as the SEC’s leading receiver, and although he did score once the Tigers held him to a pedestrian five receptions for 16 yards. The goal now is to replicate that play against Marshall, who has shown a willingness to play outside or inside receiver for LSU and utilize his size and speed to burn defenses. The Tigers’ secondary is fully capable of slowing Marshall down; I believe the main way in doing so is getting after Finley so the downfield shots are few and far between just like they were for Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.
How will the Auburn offensive line play without Brandon Council?
Auburn suffered a tremendous blow against Ole Miss in losing Council, the Akron grad transfer whose knee injury will hold him out for the rest of the season. As bad as Council’s loss is, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and company should be OK thanks to getting redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones plenty of in-game experience early in the year. My prediction is that Jones and the other four linemen block well enough for the Tigers to pass the 200-yard mark on the ground once again, and while the pass protection will be shaky at times, the group will do enough to put the home Tigers over the top.
How can Auburn attack LSU's struggling pass defense?
How bad is the LSU pass defense this fall? The Tigers have given up the third-most passing yards in the SEC this season despite playing in one less game due to the Florida game’s postponement and only need 121 yards to be dead last. South Carolina had five pass plays of at least 17 yards in the loss, leaving the window open for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to do something similar. Nix needs to accomplish two simple objectives to make it happen: remain diligent with his footwork and target several different receivers to ensure stopping Seth Williams doesn’t mean stopping the Auburn pass offense.
Final score?
Auburn 24, LSU 20. The matchup between the Tigers has been one of the SEC’s most exciting over the past five years, and there’s no reason to think that won’t change this season. While T.J. Finley plays well in his second start, a late Tank Bigsby touchdown helps Auburn hold on for a victory.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
Which quarterback plays for LSU on Saturday, and how can Auburn stop him?
If it isn’t broke, you don’t fix it, and I think LSU sticks with T.J. Finley after he helped push LSU to its most impressive win of the season so far last weekend. LSU would surely be glad to have Myles Brennan back to full strength, and if he is by game-time, it’d be a great safety net to have for Ed Orgeron knowing he can turn back to Brennan if that momentum suddenly stops — but even if Brennan is ready to go by kickoff, I don’t see how LSU takes the ball out of the hot hand in Finley. For Auburn, the key is to limit all those athletes around him, by taking away the running game and taking away short passes, and forcing Finley to win by throwing the ball down the field.
Can Auburn limit Terrace Marshall like it did Elijah Moore?
Auburn has the ability to, with Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood leading that secondary with total confidence from Gus Malzahn and Kevin Steele. This is another one of those games where those two can prove that they’re the all-league-caliber players that the coaches tout them to be. The biggest difference between Marshall and Moore, though, is what’s around him. Marshall is on a roster stacked with some of the best athletes in the country. Marshall will have a bigger impact on the game than Moore did last week. The question for Auburn is: How much bigger?
How will the Auburn offensive line play without Brandon Council?
It’s a tough break for Auburn’s offensive line to go back to the drawing board just when it was figuring things out, but Keiondre Jones is a fine talent to turn to. Auburn would like to give Jones a little more time to grow in the weight room before throwing him out there as an upperclassman, but he’s shown already in limited minutes that he can hang. Jones was also one of the outspoken leaders of his recruiting class, and that should mean his teammates will have plenty of confidence in him. Auburn made great schematic adjustments to help the line after the first couple of games, and it can make a couple more here to keep things together until the bye.
How can Auburn attack LSU's struggling pass defense?
Bo Nix got his swagger back last week — and made another Nix-to-Williams moment to boot — but just as importantly, Auburn seemed to find more balance in that game against Ole Miss. If Auburn can keep that running game going, that only makes the passing game more efficient. I do think Nix is capable of winning games through his arm, even though it didn’t happen against South Carolina. But why limit yourself if you don’t have to? With a rushing attack offering steady jabs at the LSU defense, Nix would have the opportunity to swing heavy on explosive plays, and he’s proven more than capable of doing that against even better pass defenses.
Final score?
Auburn 17, LSU 12. Maybe it’s just that 2:30 timeslot, but I have a feeling we’re all in for a game in which the defenses flex their muscles like the old games in the series’ past. If LSU has to protect Finley, and if Auburn tries to establish that running game again, it could be an old-school slugfest. At home, I think Auburn wins.
