Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. LSU

Auburn 24, LSU 20. The matchup between the Tigers has been one of the SEC’s most exciting over the past five years, and there’s no reason to think that won’t change this season. While T.J. Finley plays well in his second start, a late Tank Bigsby touchdown helps Auburn hold on for a victory.

Justin Lee, Sports Editor

Which quarterback plays for LSU on Saturday, and how can Auburn stop him?

If it isn’t broke, you don’t fix it, and I think LSU sticks with T.J. Finley after he helped push LSU to its most impressive win of the season so far last weekend. LSU would surely be glad to have Myles Brennan back to full strength, and if he is by game-time, it’d be a great safety net to have for Ed Orgeron knowing he can turn back to Brennan if that momentum suddenly stops — but even if Brennan is ready to go by kickoff, I don’t see how LSU takes the ball out of the hot hand in Finley. For Auburn, the key is to limit all those athletes around him, by taking away the running game and taking away short passes, and forcing Finley to win by throwing the ball down the field.

Can Auburn limit Terrace Marshall like it did Elijah Moore?