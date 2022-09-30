Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. LSU

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against LSU, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. What could give Auburn its best chance to beat LSU?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn will have to improve in a lot of areas to beat LSU. Missouri is bad and the performance Auburn gave against Missouri flatly wouldn’t have been good enough to beat any other SEC team on Auburn’s schedule. For Auburn to beat LSU, I think it would take a big game by Robby Ashford running the ball and a big day for Tank Bigsby receiving the ball if it isn’t going to happen running the ball. The defensive line will have to disrupt LSU big-time and force a low-scoring game.

CALLIE STANFORD: I keep coming back to Tank Bigsby when I think about the issues Auburn is having. Especially to give Ashford some consistency to calm him down, Tank is going to have to contribute in some way. He’s been a non-factor thus far and it’s put the quarterbacks in some sticky situations as they try to negate that. If that can’t happen, then the pressure falls to the defense. If Derick Hall and others can get to the ball, forcing turnovers and loss of yardage, that makes this one manageable.

ADAM COLE: I wish this could be summed up in 100 words. Auburn showed us last week that a lot of areas need improvement, but if I had to pick one thing, I’d say it needs to lean on its pass rush to get pressure. We saw that become a factor against Missouri and LSU has given up the sixth-most sacks in the country to this point. This’ll be a chance for Derick Hall to follow up his standout performance last week, but I’d anticipate this being a game where, if things go Auburn’s way, it’s because Hall, Eku Leota, Colby Wooden and Marcus Harris are getting in the backfield and disrupting.

2. How can Auburn try to improve its running game?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn is lacking in personnel but the hard truth is that it’s lacking in scheme as well. Smarter minds than me have broken down the mistakes on social media, pointing to zone blocking gone wrong, linemen leaving chip blocks too early, and coaching issues like that. We haven’t seen much in the way of fullback or tight end block either — maybe because John Samuel Shenker is too valuable as a pass catcher. But at the end of the day, the coaches simply have to try something new.

CALLIE STANFORD: Something isn’t working. I think the offense has enough issues that it’s hard to point to one thing, but the blocking overall needs to improve. The line has to hold up, the tight ends have to contribute when the ball isn’t coming their way and Robby Ashford has to catch blocks without getting hurt. If those matchups are working, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter should be able to gain some ground. And if that doesn’t work, there’s got to be adaptation from this coaching staff that I’m not sure we’ve seen yet.

ADAM COLE: It’s evident there’s a lack of personnel when it comes to blocking for Auburn’s rushing attack. That got exposed against Penn State, and as the Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson pointed out, Missouri followed up on it by blitzing 70% of the time. That leaves it in the coach’s hands to gameplan creatively. I think it starts with involving as many potential ball carriers as possible, meaning more designed runs for Robby Ashford, options and zone reads. If Auburn can build rushing success out of misdirection and confusion, I think it’ll be enough to give the offense some legs.

3. What would a win mean for Bryan Harsin and the immediate future of Auburn football?

JUSTIN LEE: There’s an old phrase: Just Auburn Being Auburn. This might be a JABA moment — for Auburn to win another ridiculous game in a wacky and wild LSU series and throw a wrench in Auburn football’s future just as soon as it seemed clear that Auburn would be parting with Bryan Harsin. Two rivalry wins over LSU wouldn’t be anything to sniff at on his resume, and I figure it would at least get Harsin through to the Iron Bowl this season. It would certainly buy him some time.

CALLIE STANFORD: This one is going to be weird. Last week was the same way, with Bryan Harsin’s job resting on the final result, but that may still be the case this week. Auburn faces a night game as a hurricane sweeps in, already coming off a wacky win against Missouri, and anything is possible. Unless it’s an ugly loss, I think Harsin keeps his job and a win is a nice check mark to show that this team is capable of improving. Realistically, Auburn may not be able to beat any more SEC teams so any win is a good thing that also keeps the coach in place a little longer.

ADAM COLE: It all depends on how Auburn wins. If it mirrors last week’s win against Missouri (e.g. ugly and full of dumb luck), it probably doesn’t mean much. But if Auburn can win in convincing fashion, I think it cools Harsin’s seat somewhat, but likely only marginally. After this, Auburn faces a gauntlet that kicks off with a road matchup against the best team in the country. Harsin’s change in job status has been described as a when-not-if situation by many, and a win against LSU feels like it’d only stall discussion turning to action for at least a week.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: LSU 40, Auburn 20. I’m not particularly impressed with LSU just yet as Brian Kelly rebuilds, but Auburn is bad-bad right now and I don’t expect Auburn to be able to keep up with any SEC team left on the schedule. Jordan-Hare will give Auburn a boost, but it’ll take a night-and-day change from what we’ve seen the first four games for Auburn to win. Auburn’s best chance is for the D-line to completely confound LSU like it did Alabama in last year’s Iron Bowl and make it low-scoring.

CALLIE STANFORD: LSU 21, Auburn 17. This one is hard. Auburn has some serious issues, but again, I think this one is going to get weird. LSU is going to be able to fight through the challenges of Jordan-Hare to get a win, but I think some big individual performances keep Auburn in contention. A slippery ball results in a takeaway, or maybe multiple. I see Auburn looking as good as it will for the rest of the season.

ADAM COLE: LSU 48, Auburn 23. I don’t think Auburn has proven itself capable of slowing decent passers. It struggled against San Jose State, so I’d anticipate struggles against a Jayden Daniels who has gotten four games (including an FCS and Group of Five opponent) to settle in before his Tigers get into the thick of SEC play. LSU still feels like an unidentifiable team to this point, but Auburn’s struggles seem easy enough for any team to exploit to this point.