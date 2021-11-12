Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Auburn returns home looking to bounce back against Mississippi State. Will the Tigers be able to do it?

The O-A News sports staff answers with predictions from Auburn writer Jordan Hill, sports intern Jake Weese and deputy editor Justin Lee.

Will the Auburn offense get back on track after a rough six quarters?

JORDAN HILL: It’s been a rough go of it for the Tigers’ offense lately, and I think people are entering Saturday’s game underestimating how good the Mississippi State defense really is. In my mind, the window of opportunity for the Tigers will be through the air. My prediction is the Tigers’ rushing attack has another lackluster showing but Bo Nix bounces back with a strong day passing to help Auburn keep up offensively.

JAKE WEESE: I know it’s an 11 a.m. game, and it’s coming off a loss, but the home crowd will help Auburn out as the offense looks to rebound after six quarters of rough play. I went into the season with low expectations on Mississippi State, but my expectations have been surpassed as the Bulldogs are only a game away from being bowl eligible. I think Auburn’s offense rebounds at home and figures things out this week.