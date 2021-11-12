Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Auburn returns home looking to bounce back against Mississippi State. Will the Tigers be able to do it?
The O-A News sports staff answers with predictions from Auburn writer Jordan Hill, sports intern Jake Weese and deputy editor Justin Lee.
Will the Auburn offense get back on track after a rough six quarters?
JORDAN HILL: It’s been a rough go of it for the Tigers’ offense lately, and I think people are entering Saturday’s game underestimating how good the Mississippi State defense really is. In my mind, the window of opportunity for the Tigers will be through the air. My prediction is the Tigers’ rushing attack has another lackluster showing but Bo Nix bounces back with a strong day passing to help Auburn keep up offensively.
JAKE WEESE: I know it’s an 11 a.m. game, and it’s coming off a loss, but the home crowd will help Auburn out as the offense looks to rebound after six quarters of rough play. I went into the season with low expectations on Mississippi State, but my expectations have been surpassed as the Bulldogs are only a game away from being bowl eligible. I think Auburn’s offense rebounds at home and figures things out this week.
JUSTIN LEE: Well, there’s nowhere the offense can go but up after the last game and a half. Auburn hasn’t gone six quarters without an offensive touchdown since 2012. But I don’t think Auburn will play as poorly or be as poorly prepared as it was last week. It was a dreadful showing by both the players and the coaches, but I think their efforts will return to the mean this week. Being back at home should help.
How does the Auburn secondary fare against the pass-happy Bulldogs?
JORDAN HILL: The Tigers have had a tendency to give up big plays this year only to bounce back and bow their necks when their opponent has reached the red zone. My gut tells me we’ll see a good bit of that Saturday. I believe Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers will show us all why he’s one of the nation’s leading passers; at the same time, I expect the Auburn secondary to come down with a pair of interceptions that severely limit Rogers’ effectiveness.
JAKE WEESE: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has thrown a minimum of one touchdown pass in every game this season except for one. Rogers was picked off three times in a 49-9 loss to Alabama and never found the end zone. On the other side of the field, Auburn’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass since the Arkansas game. In a battle between two sides where something must give, I think Rogers will throw for a ton, but it will be empty stats, and he’ll have trouble finding the end zone.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn’s secondary has looked at it like this: More pass attempts means more chances for the defensive backs to pull down interceptions and make game-changing plays. Auburn at least has the talent, led by guys like Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday, to keep up against the Air Raid. This could be where ‘bend but don’t break’ is big for the Auburn defense. Will Rogers will light up the stat sheet but it’s all about stopping scores.
Can Bo Nix respond after seeing a strong month of play undone last week?
JORDAN HILL: My belief is Nix’s step-back against Texas A&M is just that: a bad showing during what’s been an otherwise impressive season. The Aggies’ defense entered the game highly touted and showed why, and the Bulldogs won’t be a walk in the park either. However, I think Nix and his receivers will bounce back well and Nix will have a pair of rushing touchdowns to aid the Tigers’ attack.
JAKE WEESE: One big play decided the Texas A&M game, and it was a costly one for Bo Nix. However, it wasn’t just Nix, as the entire offense looked mediocre against the Aggies. I think last week was just the case of a great defense taking advantage of an offense struggling and sputtering. I think being back in front of the home crowd will help the offense and Nix this week.
JUSTIN LEE: Nix has bounced back before, and he’ll bounce back again. He’s used to the roller coaster by now. I think he’ll be challenged by the Mississippi State defense, as the whole Auburn offense will be, but if Auburn loses this game, it won’t be because of Nix’s headspace. He’ll be locked in and ready to play again this week.
Will the Tigers be able to run the ball against Mississippi State’s defensive front?
JORDAN HILL: Although I’m optimistic about the Tigers on Saturday, that’s not the case with the run game. Auburn has struggled for most of the fall at establishing a consistent ground game, and the only exception to that rule was the team’s 207-yard outburst against a vulnerable Ole Miss defense. Mississippi State is coming off an uncharacteristically rough showing against the run versus Arkansas, but I believe that front seven – featuring defensive tackle Cameron Young – will provide another frustrating outing for Tank Bigsby and company.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn’s really only had one great rushing performance against SEC competition this season, and that was against Ole Miss. Mississippi State’s been pretty solid against the run this season, but they got gashed on the ground by Arkansas last week. I think Auburn’s run game will struggle to get things going against Mississippi State, but they’ll find the end zone at least once against the Bulldogs. I think Nix and the passing attack will have to move the chains for most of the day, but Auburn scores on a goal-line carry.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn has to hope the bag of tricks isn’t empty. Auburn’s been able to make up for its unimpressive run blocking by using outside sweeps, quarterback runs, and third-and-Worm screen passes to Shaun Shivers, but it’ll have to come up with some new ways to accentuate the run game here late in the season as opponents have already seen it all. It’s tough because Auburn is often without a fullback or blocking tight end on the field, because receiving tight end John Samuel Shenker is one of their only reliable pass-catchers.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn wins 31-20. I believe the Bulldogs will make a few big plays through the air, but the Tigers’ defense limits them by forcing those Rogers’ interceptions. The Auburn offense, meanwhile, finally shows signs of life after six quarters without a touchdown and does enough to get a much-needed home victory.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins 24-21. Mississippi State keeps this one close, but Auburn does enough to rebound after the disappointing loss to Texas A&M. Mississippi State finds the end zone a few times in this one, but the defense scores on a late turnover to put this one away. Nix also reignites the offense and tosses for a score and 200-plus yards.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn wins 30-24. All told, this is still a game Auburn shouldn’t lose. Auburn has the talent advantage over Mississippi State, and it’d be an abject failure to lose to Mississippi State at home. Auburn only has to hold serve and it should be able to. If it’s another showing like last week, though, it will bite the Tigers.