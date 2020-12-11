Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

What would a win mean for Auburn to close out the regular season?

Auburn’s recent losses have made for a disappointing end to the year, and a road win would be a welcomed respite going forward. The victory would likely be incredibly helpful in the team’s recruiting, which will be heavily scrutinized in a couple weeks when the December early signing period arrives. As much as Auburn would like to win this game, the biggest plus would be avoiding all the negatives that would come as the result of a loss.

Does Gus Malzahn enter the offseason on the hot seat after Saturday’s game?

No matter what happens to the Tigers tonight, Gus Malzahn’s job security will be discussed throughout the offseason. His $21 million buyout certainly ensured no move would be made this year, but because of that every game will be heavily scrutinized come 2021. A convincing win over the Bulldogs would ease some of the heat but not all of it; a loss or even a poor performance in a victory will only increase the amount of chatter we'll hear before the year ends.

Final score?