Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Jordan D. Hill, AU Beat Writer
Will the Auburn secondary be able to slow down Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense?
Auburn’s defensive backs have had a rough two weeks thanks to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones lighting them up for 302 yards and five touchdowns and Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond having a bounce-back game with 196 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers now have to try and slow down Mississippi State, which just so happens to boast the nation’s 11th-best passing offense and threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago. My prediction is Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers makes some big plays to keep the Bulldogs in striking distance, but the Tigers come up with some timely plays to limit the damage done.
How will the Auburn passing game attack the Bulldogs’ defense?
One of Auburn’s glaring issues against No. 5 Texas A&M was their lack of vertical shots, which has been a staple of the Tigers’ offense when things are going well. Against the Aggies, sophomore quarterback Bo Nix only had one completion downfield that covered more than 10 yards in the air, which was simply far too few against a well-respected Texas A&M defense. Auburn needs to come out tonight and get speedster wide receiver Anthony Schwartz downfield early. The Tigers may find themselves in a shootout, and the passing game will be crucial in that case.
What would a win mean for Auburn to close out the regular season?
Auburn’s recent losses have made for a disappointing end to the year, and a road win would be a welcomed respite going forward. The victory would likely be incredibly helpful in the team’s recruiting, which will be heavily scrutinized in a couple weeks when the December early signing period arrives. As much as Auburn would like to win this game, the biggest plus would be avoiding all the negatives that would come as the result of a loss.
Does Gus Malzahn enter the offseason on the hot seat after Saturday’s game?
No matter what happens to the Tigers tonight, Gus Malzahn’s job security will be discussed throughout the offseason. His $21 million buyout certainly ensured no move would be made this year, but because of that every game will be heavily scrutinized come 2021. A convincing win over the Bulldogs would ease some of the heat but not all of it; a loss or even a poor performance in a victory will only increase the amount of chatter we'll hear before the year ends.
Final score?
Auburn 34, Mississippi State 24. The Tigers have had a rough close to the season, but there’s still no evidence any players have quit on the team. That much will be evident tonight, when the Bulldogs put up a true fight against the Tigers but Nix and the offense make enough plays to secure the team’s sixth victory of the season.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
In a word: no. How many opposing quarterbacks have had their best game of the year against Auburn’s defense this year? I count Stetson Bennett, Feleipe Franks, Mac Jones and Kellen Mond, at least. Mississippi State’s pass-happy offense should be licking its chops. The Auburn defense last week played its worst football in years, and I don’t suspect the Tigers found a magic wand this week to fix their problems instantly. So, no, I don’t expect Mississippi State to be slowed to much fewer than the 336 passing yards it threw for against Georgia or the 440 it threw for against Ole Miss — but for Auburn it’ll be about mitigating the damage.
I think the Mississippi State defense is about as susceptible as any other on the schedule to Auburn’s misdirection offense, and I do expect Bo Nix and Seth Williams to find success. Williams has been largely taken out of the game by some of the better teams Auburn has played recently, but I don’t think Mississippi State is capable of doing that just because it’s a mighty tall task and only so many teams are up for it. I think Nix will find his receivers and the Auburn will move the ball through the air. The question comes in whether the Tigers can finish drives with touchdowns in the red zone.
I don’t know how much a win would mean, but, boy, a loss would mean a whole lot. An unexpected road loss to a team with a first-year staff would be brutal for the program’s current direction, and might even affect a choice or two on signing day this month. Auburn can’t finish this season 5-5 and expect sunshine and rainbows.
You can find chatter if you look for it, but program planning is done in silence. I think there’ll be plenty of talk about the future of the team this offseason like there always is, but as long as Gus Malzahn presents an actionable plan to push the program ahead in 2021 — knowing he has a third-year quarterback, a second-year offensive coordinator, and Alabama and Georgia at home on the schedule — I expect him to be Auburn’s coach next year barring anything unforeseen.
Auburn 31, Mississippi State 24. Mississippi State has played two straight games with a 31-24 final score, so it’d be only right in this weird year to make it three in a row. I think the Bulldogs present a solid challenge, but I think the defense will make enough plays and that the offense will have the firepower to win the scoring race.
