Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Missouri

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Penn State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. How many touches does Tank Bigsby get against Missouri?

JUSTIN LEE: There are no excuses for Tank Bigsby to be without the football. If Bryan Harsin and his staff were somehow blindsided by this idea that Penn State would attempt to limit Bigsby, they have now had another week to dream up creative ways to get their best player touches. With Auburn’s limitations at quarterback, Bigbsy should be getting 15 touches a game. If Auburn’s coaches don’t have the imagination or experience to be able to make that happen, they aren’t the right coaches for this job.

CALLIE STANFORD: Anything below double digit touches, especially with the issues at quarterback, is practically unacceptable. We heard all offseason that Tank Bigsby was the foundation of this offense, but he isn’t being given the primary role they supposedly designed for him. I know that there will be some powerful defenses Auburn will face, but you have to find a way to overcome that and get the ball to your playmaker. I don’t know that Auburn can be successful if Tank isn’t.

ADAM COLE: Surely it’d be considered some level of failure to not involve Bigsby heavily in this week’s game plan. Auburn is down two quarterbacks and its likely starter is a dual-threat who has proven capable of opening up the run game. Not to mention, Auburn’s in the wake of a loss to Penn State that didn’t see Bigsby get enough touches to impact the result. Bryan Harsin can decline to comment on that lack of touches all he wants, but if he wants to win this weekend, he’ll give the ball to his feature back.

2. Will Holden Geriner make his Auburn debut against Missouri?

JUSTIN LEE: It should only happen if things are going poorly. While the fans will be quick to want to see a new arm behind center, Geriner shouldn’t be put in a position to fail unless the coaches are running out of other choices. Robby Ashford played most of the second half against Penn State and the best thing for Harsin’s Auburn team long-term would be for Ashford to gain experience with trust behind him. If the coaches have no sights on surviving in the long-term, just give it up.

CALLIE STANFORD: I don’t think Holden will get playing time on Saturday, if only because the current system wasn’t designed for him. If Auburn were to run away with the game, he might get a chance, but I don’t think that will be the case this week. He’s been given a lot of credit by veteran players who certainly think he can hold his own, but I think the staff will focus instead on expanding the impact Ashford can have, rather than trying to work in Geriner.

ADAM COLE: Considering Auburn is down to two quarterbacks, it seems more than likely Geriner will see the field, especially since Ashford has yet to prove himself as a consistent throwing option. Should Ashford’s quarterback play prove inconsistent Saturday, it seems totally logical to see Auburn turn to Geriner, especially as circumstances seem dire for Harsin. I’d be hard-pressed to imagine he wouldn’t throw everything but the kitchen sink to hang onto his job.

3. If Auburn loses to Missouri, will Bryan Harsin be fired?

JUSTIN LEE: Yes. This is the battle for dead last in the SEC, and a loss to Missouri all but ensures that this staff can’t win an SEC game as is. With a loss, Bryan Harsin would have a losing record again at 8-9 and there’d simply be no reason to carry the carcass along any further. The bell hasn’t rung yet, but once that bell rings, there’s no sense waiting for the Iron Bowl: If you’re absolutely sure, you make the change and get ahead on the coaching search while the players try to win games for Zac Etheridge at interim.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think this is a firm yes. Had Harsin and staff shown even a little bit of growth or flexibility during the Penn State loss, this might be a different answer. There has yet to be any adaptability shown and the same frustrating mistakes of last season are making themselves known in this one. Missouri should be a win, and maybe not an easy one, but there are no excuses if Auburn can’t pull this one out. Even without an actual AD in place, its best to scrap what isn’t working so that the search can get started in finding a replacement.

ADAM COLE: I think if Auburn loses, it will happen. Missouri isn’t considered a premium program within the SEC and in what’s on course to be a down year for the Tigers from Missouri, a loss to them would highlight the fact that Harsin’s Auburn will struggle to compete with the bottom of the SEC. That isn’t a standard Auburn has ever seemed keen to uphold, and with coaches already getting fired early this season, I don’t think it’d want to wait on the inevitable.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 24, Missouri 20. Missouri is not good and there’d be no excuse for Auburn to lose this game at home. Auburn’s front seven is strong and should be able to give the Missouri offense fits. Meanwhile, I have no doubt that at least 75,000 will be in Jordan-Hare despite the bleak outlook. Auburn fans will continue to hold up their end of the deal. The problem is, the more we see that everyone else is doing their job, the more pressure builds on the weak link.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 20, Missouri 17. After the insanity of last homecoming and the embarrassment of Penn State, Auburn should be looking to make a big and very necessary statement on Saturday. I think Anders Carlson will have to bail out the offense as he and his brother have often had to do, but Auburn goes to bed this week with another win. This one is about pride. In every round of interviews, the issues are always specifically listed and they have to be fixed eventually. This is the week that that should begin.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 17, Missouri 14. It’s going to be ugly. Auburn has proven it has a difficult time generating points so far, but Missouri has had some similar struggles (e.g. offensive line, quarterback play). If Auburn can lean into Tank Bigsby, and its pass rush can finally live up to the potential, I think Auburn squeaks by.