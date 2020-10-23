Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Jordan D. Hill, Auburn Beat Writer
How can Bo Nix improve in his next road game?
Nix had one of the worst performances of his young career Saturday by throwing three interceptions to derail what honestly looked destined to be the best road game of his career in the early goings. There's a combination of factors that will help the sophomore turn things around starting this week. The number one objective needs to be hitting multiple receivers; he completed passes to seven different Auburn players in the first half Saturday but really got into trouble when he started forcing throws to Seth Williams. His mechanics also have to be kept in line, as his propensity to throw off his back foot or throw across his body leave him vulnerable to game-changing mistakes.
How can the Auburn offense keep its strong starts going?
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has preached staying balanced on offense throughout the young season, and although the mantra gets old it's exactly what the Tigers need to do. The Tigers were rolling early on Saturday with Nix hitting several different receivers but also implementing plenty of running plays with Nix, true freshman Tank Bigsby and even sophomore D.J. Williams. Auburn had to throw more passes down the stretch due to falling behind, but it's clear that Nix having 47 pass completions is simply not a winning formula.
Will the Tigers get Tank Bigsby more involved?
Anyone who has watched Auburn so far this year can attest that Tank Bigsby is a star in the making, and his absurd numbers through four games prove that point. After the Tigers were derailed last week by the passing game, I predict that Bigsby has an even bigger role than the 16 carries he had against the Gamecocks and will show out on the ground and with a few key catches against the Rebels.
How can the Auburn defense slow down Ole Miss?
The Ole Miss offense has come out swinging to start 2020, and even though it's only amounted to one win it has shown that the Rebels aren't going to be walked all over in Kiffin's first season in Oxford. Although the Rebels may be able to pile up the yards on Saturday, the true key to slowing Ole Miss down enough to win is to create turnovers. The Rebels have turned the ball over eight times through four games, and the breakdown in wins and losses is telling. Ole Miss was plus-one in its lone victory so far against Kentucky but was minus-4 in its losses, which included turning the ball over seven times last week against Arkansas.
Final score?
Auburn 23, Ole Miss 17. Two losses in three weeks understandably has Tigers' fans on edge, and although it won't come easy things will turn around in Oxford. Nix will play well but will defer in large part to Bigsby, who will run through a struggling Rebels' defense and set the tone early. The Rebels will hang around, but a late interception by the Tigers will seal the road victory.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
How can Bo Nix improve in his next road game?
Bo is a tremendous player, but he has a trust problem right now. Bo needs to put more trust in his receivers not named Seth Williams. He needs to let it fly to them, and he needs to let them help him. Yes, he has seen plenty of good passes dropped, but when it comes to forgetting a bad play and moving on, that doesn't only apply to a player who makes a bad play himself. The same thing goes with the offensive line; Auburn's struggles on the offensive line are well-documented, but there have been a few plays in which Bo could've stood in the pocket and trusted his protection instead of bailing. All that said, he is an incredibly talented player, and, I'm still convinced, one of the best players on Auburn's football team. His issues are between his ears. From where I sit speculating, he seems rushed, he seems panicked, and it seems like he feels like he's running out of time at Auburn. But the sooner gets back to just playing football and having fun, the sooner he'll be back on track.
How can the Auburn offense keep its strong starts going?
To me, it comes down to Auburn's need to #EstablishIt, and establish the run. That's so much easier said than done, especially with Auburn's struggles up front, and unlike many Auburn fans, I don't think handing the ball off for 10 more carries a game will suddenly make all of Auburn's problems go away. I also like that Auburn is making a legitimate effort to go all-in on Chad Morris' style and maximize Nix's ability. But, yes, Auburn could still stand to run the ball more, early and late, as part of broader efforts to make the offense more consistent. Last year, every game it seemed like there was a late-third quarter, early-fourth quarter drive where Auburn would score while running the ball like nine times in the series. Auburn could've used one of those against South Carolina. It starts with getting the run set up early in games.
Will the Tigers get Tank Bigsby more involved?
I think they know they have to, and they will. Most of all, you'd like to see him more involved in the red zone. I think back to Boobee Whitlow's go-ahead touchdown on third down in the red zone against Washington in 2018, and Shaun Shivers' legendary touchdown against Alabama in 2019, which was also a third-down, red-zone run. I understand the temptation to want to pass down there, but run the ball in the red zone and sometimes good things happen.
How can the Auburn defense slow down Ole Miss?
Auburn will have to try to make Ole Miss one-dimensional. The Rebels' offense has lit up teams, but last week it showed weaknesses when Arkansas got ahead early, and, while trying to play catch-up, Ole Miss threw six interceptions.
Final score?
Auburn 30, Ole Miss 17. As impressed as I've been with Ole Miss, I think the Rebels have been burning the candle at both ends, and I think that bites the team against Auburn.
