Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Bo is a tremendous player, but he has a trust problem right now. Bo needs to put more trust in his receivers not named Seth Williams. He needs to let it fly to them, and he needs to let them help him. Yes, he has seen plenty of good passes dropped, but when it comes to forgetting a bad play and moving on, that doesn't only apply to a player who makes a bad play himself. The same thing goes with the offensive line; Auburn's struggles on the offensive line are well-documented, but there have been a few plays in which Bo could've stood in the pocket and trusted his protection instead of bailing. All that said, he is an incredibly talented player, and, I'm still convinced, one of the best players on Auburn's football team. His issues are between his ears. From where I sit speculating, he seems rushed, he seems panicked, and it seems like he feels like he's running out of time at Auburn. But the sooner gets back to just playing football and having fun, the sooner he'll be back on track.