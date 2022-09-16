Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Penn State

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Penn State, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. Will Auburn pull a uniform surprise against Penn State?

JUSTIN LEE: We don’t know anything, but if you follow the cryptic posts Auburn accounts have made on social media, it follows the same beats, in my mind, as the week leading up to the Penn State game last year when Auburn brought out the white facemasks for the first time. Only thing I’d say is this: We won’t know until kickoff. Georgia warmed up in red then changed to black back then, and Auburn I’d expect would do the same.

CALLIE STANFORD: As someone who has worked in an Auburn equipment room, I know how far ahead a change like that is planned. If it is happening, it’s been in the works for some time. With that in mind, I think the trolling of the official Auburn accounts on social media may be the sign that it’s happening. I don’t know how you can drop so many overt hints and then leave people hanging by not bringing the jerseys out. On the other hand, I also won’t be surprised if they come out in blue jerseys and this was just a big ploy to hype up the game.

ADAM COLE: I really hope so. It seems silly to drum it up this much throughout the week to have it lead to a uniform tweak that’s already been debuted. One thing I keep going back to is what Bryan Harsin said on the SEC telecall Wednesday — He did come from the school with 25-plus uniform combinations in Boise State. If he enjoyed the uniform creativity in Boise, I can’t see why he wouldn’t want elements of that at Auburn.

2. How will Auburn fare against Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford?

JUSTIN LEE: Clifford looked stellar last year against Auburn — and quite frankly, that might have been the only time. Clifford struggled in a lot of other games, leaving Auburn fans to moan again wondering why other quarterbacks seem to put up career performances against Auburn. Remember Jarrett Gaurantano? Auburn’s defensive line, though, could make a huge impact on the game by getting to Clifford.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think Clifford’s experience is something that will bring up issues for this Auburn defense. The line is full of experience and shouldn’t struggle, but the young secondary may have issues with him. If Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Colby Wooden have an outstanding game, I think sacks and potential fumbles could shake Clifford up on what should be a hot, loud afternoon in a hostile environment. If they don’t get to him, though, allowing him to settle in could spell disaster.

ADAM COLE: I’m intrigued to see. Last year may have been Clifford’s best game of his career. He’s never completed more passes in a game. But his 28-for-32 mark will be a tough one to follow up. He did complete four touchdown passes against Perdue to start the season, but Jordan-Hare magic could come through, especially if Auburn’s front line can create ample pressure. If not, he may have a field day against what’s been a lackluster pass defense to this point.

3. For Auburn, how important would a win be and how devastating would a loss be?

JUSTIN LEE: I’ll mince no words: In a world where USC and Nebraska are making coaching changes in September, a laid-egg against Penn State could be devastating for team morale and for Bryan Harsin’s future. A win, though, keeps the dream of a 5-0 start alive, and could set the team up for a season where success compounds on success and Auburn survives while other teams fall off. It’s definitely a big game.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think it’s impossible to overstate the importance of this game, but only because it marks a turning point in the season, not because anyone is about to lose their job. After two games that weren’t supposed to be a challenge, this is the big one to open the main stretch of the season. I don’t think a loss will seal Bryan Harsin’s fate, but I think this game either sets Auburn up for a long, miserable downward spiral or a fight to win through the second half of the season.

ADAM COLE: I think this game will be a litmus test for the rest of Auburn’s season, and a foreshadowing of where the program heads at season’s end. If the Tigers can slay the Nittany Lion on home turf, Bryan Harsin’s seat cools off somewhat ahead of a daunting slate of SEC foes. If it’s a loss? The reality of Harsin no longer being Auburn’s head man feels near.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 23, Penn State 21. Jordan-Hare Stadium should be an impossible place for a team like Penn State to win in, unless Auburn simply isn’t prepared to play up to its abilities. I expect Auburn to win, though it could be close. Auburn’s defensive linemen are good enough to keep Auburn in big games and I expect them to do that. Auburn could even win comfortably. The problem is Penn State might be the sixth-best team on Auburn’s schedule.

CALLIE STANFORD: Penn State 24, Auburn 20. I think Auburn has the talent to play with Penn State, but the pieces of the puzzle haven’t quite fallen into place. Jordan-Hare Stadium can certainly keep things close, but I don’t know that the Tigers are up to the challenge just yet. I could certainly be wrong and if Auburn does play to its full potential, this could be an easy win, but I don’t think that will be the case. This may be one of those games where fans look back and realize the team could have won if only it was played later in the season after they hit their stride.

ADAM COLE: Penn State 42, Auburn 38. At least it’ll be close, right? I worry about Clifford. I’m sure it’s not lost on him how well he fared against this team last season, and he’ll get a chance at them again but with a less seasoned secondary to throw against. I do think this is a tossup of a contest. Auburn could very well win. But in a sport that so often lives and dies with quarterback play, I take the Nittany Lions.