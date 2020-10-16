Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. South Carolina

Can Auburn’s improvements on third down continue?

If this was shooting 3-pointers over in Auburn Arena, I’d say the numbers have to level out eventually. Auburn started the season with two dismally bad showings on third down, both for the offense and for the defense. The Auburn offense’s fortunes seemed to sour on third down while the opposing offenses often seemed to make the play when they needed it. But over on the basketball court, eventually, when you’re shooting cold and your opponent is shooting hot, the streaks start to go the other way and things even out. That may be what happened last week when Auburn matched Arkansas on third downs. This is not to say that adjustments didn’t need to be made, but ultimately I wouldn’t be surprised if we looked back at the end of the season and saw those early third-down problems as nothing but a cold streak for Auburn.