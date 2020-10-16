Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. South Carolina

Jordan D. Hill, Auburn Beat Writer
Will we see Auburn’s settled offensive line on Saturday?
It seemed like last Saturday we would finally see Gus Malzahn’s calls for a settled starting five on the Tigers’ offensive line, but during pregame warmups junior Austin Troxell’s absence made it evident that wouldn’t be the case just yet. It is, however, worth noting that while Troxell was sidelined Auburn seemed to settle in with Alec Jackson at left tackle, Brandon Council at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. It isn’t clear whether or not Troxell will be back for the road trip this week, and his questionable status leads me to say the line isn’t locked in just yet. He was in great shape to unseat Jackson before getting banged up last Wednesday, and I predict he’ll do just that when he returns to full health.
Who will be the next Auburn receiving option to step up?
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has leaned heavily on Seth Williams in the passing game, and the re-emergence of Anthony Schwartz last week made it appear like he does in fact have two go-to guys among the receivers. The question that remains is who will be the next reliable target in the passing game, especially with senior Eli Stove missing time due to injury. Although the tight ends are an area that seem destined to get more targets at some point, I believe that running back Tank Bigsby will actually be the player that the Tigers’ passing game will begin relying on more. He has shown himself capable of making plays out of the backfield, and his sure hands and natural playmaking ability make him a target Nix should throw to early and often.
Can Auburn’s improvements on third down continue?
Third down was a killer for the Tigers in their first two games, but last Saturday they made decent strides by converting 6-of-15 on third down offensively while holding Arkansas to 6-of-15. The focus will be keeping that play up on offense against the Gamecocks, which has excelled on third down by holding opponents to six successful conversions on 31 attempts. Going up against one of Muschamp’s defenses is not a favorable matchup for an Auburn offense still trying to find itself, and I predict that the Tigers will struggle to keep drives alive on third down but will follow through defensively with more stops.
Will Auburn’s recent road woes turn around against South Carolina?
Auburn’s recent trips away from Jordan-Hare have been lackluster, as the Tigers have lost four of their last five games away from home dating back to their loss at Florida last October. Having said that, playing on the road is a whole different animal during a pandemic given the limited crowd capacity, and the Tigers’ struggles at Georgia this year were more of a product of a tough opponent rather than a raucous road environment. The Tigers may have some struggles in their first trip to Columbia since 2011, but they’ll do enough to make the trip back to Auburn more enjoyable than their last few.
Final score?
Auburn 24, South Carolina 21. The Tigers and Gamecocks seem fairly evenly matched on paper, but the emergence of Tank Bigsby will carry the Tigers. The true freshman will score for the first time as a Tiger and keep the offense rolling to outlast a last surge from South Carolina.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
Will we see Auburn’s settled offensive line on Saturday?
It’s hard to say that with Austin Troxell sidelined, and knowing what kind of a talent Troxell is. Auburn showed some great strides in the running game last Saturday, thought plenty of that can be credited to coaching adjustments; the way Chad Morris and Gus Malzahn used tight ends in run blocking certainly played a big role. The more the same starting five gels together for Auburn’s offensive line, the better, but at the same time, Auburn shouldn’t be above talent winning out, and if that means Troxell would come back into the fold and shake things up again, I think Auburn would just have to let it be so.
Who will be the next Auburn receiving option to step up?
The natural stand-in for Eli Stove is Kobe Hudson, and though we haven’t seen him get heavily involved in the offense just yet, some quick tuning in practice would surely have him ready for when the coaches choose to call upon him. Ze’Vian Capers is the other freshman who could show more of his stuff down-field, but, down weapons, I could see Bo Nix turning to a big body like Shedrick Jackson’s more as well. Ultimately, when it’s crunch time, Nix is going to turn to Seth Williams — and when Chad Morris is feeling crafty, he’s going to turn to Anthony Schwartz. I don’t expect that to change.
Can Auburn’s improvements on third down continue?
If this was shooting 3-pointers over in Auburn Arena, I’d say the numbers have to level out eventually. Auburn started the season with two dismally bad showings on third down, both for the offense and for the defense. The Auburn offense’s fortunes seemed to sour on third down while the opposing offenses often seemed to make the play when they needed it. But over on the basketball court, eventually, when you’re shooting cold and your opponent is shooting hot, the streaks start to go the other way and things even out. That may be what happened last week when Auburn matched Arkansas on third downs. This is not to say that adjustments didn’t need to be made, but ultimately I wouldn’t be surprised if we looked back at the end of the season and saw those early third-down problems as nothing but a cold streak for Auburn.
Will Auburn’s recent road woes turn around against South Carolina?
Auburn’s lost a lot on the road lately, but it’s important to keep perspective in how many of those games have pitted Auburn against great teams. The losses at Florida and LSU are still fresh in the minds of fans, but those were top-10 opponents in legendary environments. The bowl game with Minnesota stings supporters, but Auburn won another game in a similar environment earlier that season against Oregon. I think it has less to do with the travel and more to do with the opponent, and the way the schedule has happened to shake down during the late portion of 2019 and the early portion of 2020. Auburn has the chance to prove it can still succeed on the road today.
Final score?
Auburn 34, South Carolina 16. I project Auburn to travel well, make big plays, and come back to Auburn feeling a bit better about the season after a disaster at Georgia and a close call with Arkansas. It’s a week-by-week deal, but this week I think Auburn has the better players and the better team and will come away with a convincing victory.
