Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Tennessee

Will Auburn run for over 200 yards again?

Jeremy Pruitt is a formidable foe in the coaches’ chessmatch, and if he chooses to focus entirely on slowing down the Auburn run, I think he’ll succeed in that. The problem there is that when you ask Auburn to beat you through the air, Bo Nix and Seth Williams are more than capable of doing just that. To me it depends on what Pruitt wants to do, but I could see Auburn falling short of that mark this game — but still winning.

Can the Auburn pass rush disrupt the opposing offense for a second straight game?

Just as Jeremy Pruitt brings an advantage to the table for Tennessee, so too does Kevin Steele, who will have plenty of tricks in his bag meant to disrupt Tennessee’s quarterbacks and throw them off their feet. Last time against LSU, it was a true freshman Auburn wanted to pin its ears back against. This time, no matter who Tennessee puts out there, it’ll be a quarterback on a short leash fearful of making mistakes — and that should be enough to excite Auburn’s defenders like chum excites sharks. Last time around, Guarantano embarrassed the Auburn defense in 2018, but this time I think Auburn makes it different.

Does Bo Nix keep up his hot streak?