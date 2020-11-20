Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Tennessee

Jordan D. Hill, AU Beat Writer
What can Auburn do to knock the rust off early against Tennessee?
As simple as it sounds, Auburn needs to come out firing Saturday. The Volunteers aren't a particularly strong defense, which opens the door for the Tigers to create explosive plays early in hopes of picking up right where they left off in their 48-point showing against LSU. The only way Auburn finds itself in a game Saturday is if the team comes out and puts together a pedestrian start offensively, which means it's worth the risk to try a deep throw to Anthony Schwartz or Seth Williams in the early part of the first quarter to jumpstart the offense.
Will Auburn run for over 200 yards again?
The Tigers just barely kept their streak alive against LSU, as some late fourth-quarter runs helped Auburn pass the 200-yard milestone for the fourth consecutive game. While Auburn faces the challenge of making it five in a row after two straight bye weeks, I think the offense gets it done against a Tennessee defense that has surrendered 170 rushing yards or more in its last four games.
Can the Auburn pass rush disrupt the opposing offense for a second straight game?
The Auburn pass rush roared to life on Halloween, as the Tigers completely flummoxed the LSU offense to put the road Tigers out of contention before halftime. On paper, it would seem hard to replicate against a Tennessee offensive line that has several high-caliber recruits manning the front; the flip side to that is those same Vols have been lackluster this fall. I don't think Auburn will be quite as successful in pressuring the quarterback as it was against LSU, but I suspect it will be another strong outing against a Tennessee team that may play multiple QBs.
Does Bo Nix keep up his hot streak?
The sophomore quarterback has bounced back well after his issues at South Carolina, and that culminated in arguably his best game as a Tiger against LSU. My prediction is Nix does have another strong game whether or not he has his usual weapons all out on the field against the Volunteers. His running threat will lead to a handful of nice gains for Auburn, plus he'll show off his passing skills against a Tennessee squad that gave up 215 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air against Arkansas in its last game.
Final score? Auburn 30, Tennessee 14. The Tigers have a somewhat slow start before getting things going in the second quarter. The Volunteers, meanwhile, hand the keys to freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey, who is humbled as the Tigers grab their third consecutive victory.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
What can Auburn do to knock the rust off early against Tennessee?
The first thing to go is surely the precision of the passing game, so getting out and establishing the run would be a big help for the Auburn offense. That’s always the case, but it could be big after this kind of layoff. Asking Bo Nix and his receivers to bail you out before they get back into a rhythm would probably put a little too much to chance. It’ll be up to Auburn’s offensive line to keep showing the promise they’ve shown in recent games in run blocking — and up to J.J. Pegues and the gang outside to help lay some assists.
Will Auburn run for over 200 yards again?
Jeremy Pruitt is a formidable foe in the coaches’ chessmatch, and if he chooses to focus entirely on slowing down the Auburn run, I think he’ll succeed in that. The problem there is that when you ask Auburn to beat you through the air, Bo Nix and Seth Williams are more than capable of doing just that. To me it depends on what Pruitt wants to do, but I could see Auburn falling short of that mark this game — but still winning.
Can the Auburn pass rush disrupt the opposing offense for a second straight game?
Just as Jeremy Pruitt brings an advantage to the table for Tennessee, so too does Kevin Steele, who will have plenty of tricks in his bag meant to disrupt Tennessee’s quarterbacks and throw them off their feet. Last time against LSU, it was a true freshman Auburn wanted to pin its ears back against. This time, no matter who Tennessee puts out there, it’ll be a quarterback on a short leash fearful of making mistakes — and that should be enough to excite Auburn’s defenders like chum excites sharks. Last time around, Guarantano embarrassed the Auburn defense in 2018, but this time I think Auburn makes it different.
Does Bo Nix keep up his hot streak?
Bo Nix has proven he’s a better player than he was during a slow start to 2020. Maybe we should have expected that all long, in a year where he had no spring and had a new offensive coordinator. I believe the recent Nix we’ve seen is the real Nix — more the norm than the exception — and I do expect to see his solid play to continue. Nix is a great player — even though he’ll be the first to admit that sometimes he doesn’t play like it. Right now I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t play the way he’s capable of against Tennessee.
Final score?
Auburn 35, Tennessee 20. I think Auburn wins handily. Auburn entered this unexpected break playing confidently, and I don’t think a two week break is capable of throwing Auburn off its game. I don’t think Tennessee is capable of doing that either.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!