Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Jordan D. Hill, AU Beat Writer
Will Auburn be able to bounce back after last week's Iron Bowl?
Last Saturday's edition of the Iron Bowl was a tough one to take for the Tigers, as Alabama dominated for the majority of all four quarters and handed Auburn its second straight blowout loss in Tuscaloosa. The good news for Auburn is this year's team has done an excellent job of bouncing back after losses, shown by its 2-0 record following losses this season. While Texas A&M will be tough competition, the Tigers will show up ready for a four-quarter showdown.
How does Bo Nix play after another tough road loss?
Auburn's sophomore quarterback had another rough road game last week, ending the game with 227 passing yards, no touchdown passes and two interceptions. The mission won't be much easier this week against Texas A&M, which has the fourth-best pass defense in the SEC and has been especially good at stopping opponents on third down. I believe Nix will make more plays than he did against the Crimson Tide – especially in the ground game – but will have a costly second-half turnover against an opportunistic Aggies defense.
Is there hope for the Auburn run game if Tank Bigsby is limited or doesn't play?
Auburn could potentially be without two running backs Saturday with Bigsby still dealing with a hurt hip and sophomore D.J. Williams getting banged up against the Crimson Tide. While losing either one of the backs against a stout Texas A&M run defense would be intimidating, there is reason to think the Tigers could still bounce back. Shaun Shivers has played well at times this fall, and last week redshirt freshman Mark-Anthony Richards came in and wound up the team's leading rusher in the Iron Bowl. I expect Shivers and Richards along with Nix to get the Tigers back into running the ball effectively.
Can the Auburn defense slow down a strong Texas A&M offensive attack?
The Auburn defense took one on the chin against Alabama, but to the Tigers' credit very few teams have been able to slow down the Crimson Tide this fall. Texas A&M has been a high-powered offense at times this season, but the Aggies are coming off a so-so showing against an LSU team that Auburn throttled back on Oct. 31. I predict Auburn limits Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond but again struggles at stopping the run, opening the door for Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller to have a big game.
Final score? Texas A&M 27, Auburn 21. The Tigers show early on the loss to the Crimson Tide hasn't lingered, setting up a back-and-forth battle between these two SEC West teams. Ultimately, Spiller's running ability is too much for the Tigers to overcome.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
Will Auburn be able to bounce back after last week's Iron Bowl?
It’s been bizarre just here at the newspaper getting ready for another game after the Iron Bowl — and I know there are fans who feel the same way. So just imagine what that’s like for the team! Usually you empty the tank against Alabama and that’s the end of the season. I think Auburn had to clear a big mental hurdle in trying to get reset and ready to play again. However: Just judging the make-up of this group, I believe they’ll have done just that.
How does Bo Nix play after another tough road loss?
The good news for Bo is he’s back home where he plays best, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I don’t think his two-interception performance against Alabama was any kind of sign of him regressing; I think he just had to over-exert himself trying to catch up to an extremely talented Alabama team. I don’t think he’s taken any steps back and, so long as he and the team prepared correctly and turned the page mentally, I think he’ll be back to his best self against Texas A&M.
Is there hope for the Auburn run game if Tank Bigsby is limited or doesn't play?
I think there is, because I think Auburn has the horses. Richards is plenty capable of doing some damage. We know Shivers is. Auburn also still has J.J. Pegues and those tight ends — who have been the secret key to unlocking that running game this year. So long as the coaches draw up the right scheme, and create an opportunity for those tight ends to open holes as they have earlier this season, I think Auburn can make some headway in the running game against Texas A&M.
Can the Auburn defense slow down a strong Texas A&M offensive attack?
In my mind, it comes down to the pass rush. In Auburn’s best game this year, the Tigers got after the quarterbacks against LSU, and it completely broke open the game. I think Texas A&M is good enough to survive and adjust to keep competitive if Mond comes under pressure, but getting him off his footing will still go a long way for Auburn in affecting the A&M offense. If Auburn can get to him, I think the defense can slow down the Aggies.
Final score?
Auburn 31, Texas A&M 21. It’s weird to say, but in a game between the No. 5 team and an unranked team, there’s still a reason the oddsmakers in Las Vegas put the point spread so close. Even after last week, I still think Auburn has a good team. Texas A&M could certainly put together a powerful performance and win — like it did against Florida earlier this year — but I think it would take that kind of game for the Aggies to win on the road in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think Auburn wins at home.
