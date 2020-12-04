Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

How does Bo Nix play after another tough road loss?

The good news for Bo is he’s back home where he plays best, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I don’t think his two-interception performance against Alabama was any kind of sign of him regressing; I think he just had to over-exert himself trying to catch up to an extremely talented Alabama team. I don’t think he’s taken any steps back and, so long as he and the team prepared correctly and turned the page mentally, I think he’ll be back to his best self against Texas A&M.

Is there hope for the Auburn run game if Tank Bigsby is limited or doesn't play?

I think there is, because I think Auburn has the horses. Richards is plenty capable of doing some damage. We know Shivers is. Auburn also still has J.J. Pegues and those tight ends — who have been the secret key to unlocking that running game this year. So long as the coaches draw up the right scheme, and create an opportunity for those tight ends to open holes as they have earlier this season, I think Auburn can make some headway in the running game against Texas A&M.

Can the Auburn defense slow down a strong Texas A&M offensive attack?