Picks and predictions: Mercer at Auburn

How does Year Two under Bryan Harsin start for Auburn?

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. Will backup quarterback Robby Ashford take snaps to spice up the offense?

JUSTIN LEE: When it comes to making use of a dual-threat quarterback, Auburn’s offense left a lot to be desired for me last season. I thought they should’ve used Bo Nix in the run game more in the red zone, and once he went down, I thought they could’ve used some Dee Davis packages as well. I think we could see Ashford in mop-up duty, but I don’t know if this staff believes in using a dual-threat change of pace.

CALLIE STANFORD: Despite staff and players being all in on T.J. Finley, I think Harsin and staff will occasionally utilize Ashford as the season begins. I don’t know that they would go all in on a tandem approach, but Ashford’s downfall is his lack of experience and there are opportunities coming for him to get SEC minutes. If the staff learned last year from Finley’s confessed unpreparedness, Ashford will get to take the field but not in any critical moments.

ADAM COLE: I don’t know that it’ll be to spice up the offense necessarily, but I think it’d be a shock to not see him get some playing time late. If Finley struggles at any point, I could definitely see Ashford finding the field before garbage time, but I certainly don’t expect him and Finley to alternate snaps. If Auburn wants to see Ashford’s full potential, though, it needs to play him, if not this week then next.

2. What would be your definition of a successful outing for Auburn against Mercer?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn has the ability to dominate this game, and should. It’s important to get TJ Finley off to a strong start as well as he builds his confidence as the team’s starter. I remember a disastrous five-turnover start for Brandon Cox at the beginning of the 2005 season — best avoid that! If Auburn wins by 25-plus and Finley manages fewer than two turnovers, I’d say it’s a good day for Auburn.

CALLIE STANFORD: While this could and should be a blowout for Auburn to silence the haters, I think it will have its fair share of growing pains. I think success will be Auburn distributing minutes as much as possible to its newcomers and transfers while also winning by multiple scores. That’s a simple answer, but I think the Tigers need to focus on growth before Penn State comes to town.

ADAM COLE: It all goes back to Finley. Auburn needs a dependable performance from the man who has been said to have progressed leaps and bounds at understanding the offense with a full offseason under his belt. The Tigers have every ability to dominate and shut down Mercer, but all eyes will expectedly be on Finley. A high completion percentage and no turnovers from him is the mark of success.

3. Is Bryan Harsin’s hot seat the hottest in college football?

JUSTIN LEE: That top spot belongs to Nebraska’s Scott Frost, and it may already have even before his loss to Northwestern. But whenever there’s a new president in town and a new athletics director in town, that’s never a good sign. If you win enough games, though, they can’t fire you, and that seems to be Harsin’s plan based on his words and actions. I do wonder if an Arizona State opening would entice him.

CALLIE STANFORD: If you were to ignore Scott Frost’s international shortcoming in Week Zero, Bryan Harsin earns the seat, but Nebraska’s loss had me wondering how Frost was allowed on the flight back. If Auburn slips early in the season or the president turns his eye to the athletic complex, that may change. The Auburn seat has always been warm and this year is certainly not an exception. Harsin takes a close second for Week One and may later find himself at the top of the list.

ADAM COLE: If I would have read this question before Nebraska played Northwestern, I think my answer might have been yes. But after the Cornhuskers’ downfall, it’s impossible to argue against that title belonging to Scott Frost. Still, I think Harsin’s position is precarious, especially with Allen Greene now absent. A slip-up from Auburn in these first five weeks could spell the end of Harsin as a Tiger.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 51, Mercer 14. Auburn should have no problem dicing up Mercer. If there’s trouble, well, that means there’s trouble. The Tigers should be able to score early and often and, ultimately, Auburn should be able to extend fall camp by two weeks before the season opener in earnest against Penn State. I expect the staff and players to want to prove something on the scoreboard on Saturday.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 48, Mercer 13. I think Auburn has ample opportunity to put Mercer away early, but it won’t be a wild runaway. I think the Tiger offense will work on distribution, getting the ball into as many hands as possible and those points will be scored by a lot of different names. The defense, while uncertain in some places, should get a chance to show out against a Mercer offense that looked strong last week.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 35, Mercer 6. What this game should highlight more than anything is what I anticipate being a pretty good defense from Auburn this year. The Tigers have got considerable depth up front and should be able to harness a Mercer offense that generated nearly 700 yards of offense last week. As for Auburn’s offense? We’ll see. If it blows the doors off, that’s a good sign for the Tigers, but that’s to be determined.