Picks and predictions: Ole Miss at Auburn

Auburn hosts Ole Miss in a showdown that'll go a long way in the SEC West.
Offering their picks and predictions for Saturday is the Opelika-Auburn News sports staff, namely Auburn beat writer Jordan Hill, sports intern Jake Weese, and deputy editor Justin Lee:
Will Auburn look fresh coming off its bye week?
JORDAN HILL: I’ve said a few times that Auburn’s bye week last week came at a perfect time, and I think we’ll see as much Saturday. Not only did the extra week allow the Tigers to focus on Ole Miss – which has the most electric offense they’ll face all season – but it allowed banged-up players like linebacker Owen Pappoe another week to rest up. We still don’t know if Pappoe will be back, but if No. 0 does suit up Saturday, consider that the biggest plus possible from having that bye week.
JAKE WEESE: I think Auburn’s bye week came at an excellent time for the Tigers. It not only gave them a break after seven straight games, but it also allowed them an extra week to prepare for Ole Miss. And while teams don’t like to look ahead, three of Auburn’s final five games are against ranked opponents. Overall, I think the bye week came at a great time as Auburn will come out of it rested and ready for this week’s game and the rest of the SEC slate. Hopefully, the bye week gave Owen Pappoe an extra week to rest up, and he will be back as well.
JUSTIN LEE: It better! Auburn’s in a perfect position still controlling its own destiny in the conference after the bye, and the team and coaches have no excuses if they come out of the bye week flatly. Gus Malzahn’s teams were nearly perfect coming out of byes — 10-1 during his tenure — and now it’s Bryan Harsin’s turn to prove he can be just as effective with the extra time and preparation. This league is a grind, as they all say, so whenever you get a chance to rest and regroup, you had best take advantage of it.
Can the Tigers contain Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral?
JORDAN HILL: Corral has wowed in his second season playing for Lane Kiffin, and it’s not hard to fathom why many people are mentioning him as a Heisman Trophy candidate. I think Corral will make plays against the Tigers, but I think his overall effectiveness will be limited because of the pieces around him. Ole Miss has two wide receivers banged up as well as a tight end and its starting right guard, and I believe that will be costly. I expect the Auburn pass rush to get to Corral – who has also been battling injuries – enough to make sure the Heisman frontrunner doesn’t run away with the game.
JAKE WEESE: A lot of quarterbacks have failed to live up to the preseason hype, but Corral has. I think Auburn will be able to contain Corral this week. Last season, Corral passed for a season-low 154 yards against Auburn, and that was at home. Now this season, he’s got to play at Jordan-Hare Stadium at night on ESPN. Auburn’s defense has struggled against the pass at times this season, but they’ll be ready for the challenge that Corral presents with two weeks off. I think Corral and the Rebels will put some points on the board, but Auburn should be able to stop Corral and the offense.
JUSTIN LEE: Corral will get his numbers; it’s just a matter of containing him. It’s been a while since Auburn’s defense stepped up in a big way against a star quarterback. For a little too long now, it’s been a thorn in the fans’ side how quarterbacks suddenly seem to play the best game of their life against Auburn — think Jarrett Guarantano and Sean Clifford. It feels like the last star quarterback Auburn really shut down was Justin Herbert. But I think the defense can get enough stops and take Corral off the field long enough to win the football game.
Will Bo Nix continue his recent strong play?
JORDAN HILL: Saturday’s game stands as a real proving ground for Nix, who has played very well over the Tigers’ last three games. The matchup with the Rebels has the makings of a back-and-forth shootout, and playing against the likes of Corral stands as a chance for Nix to prove he really has taken a step forward with his game. My prediction is we won’t see the kind of deep-shot touchdowns we did against Arkansas, but I believe Nix will be effective both through the air and on the ground to keep the Tigers in the hunt.
JAKE WEESE: Last time out against Arkansas, Bo Nix had one of the best road performances of his career. And after a week off, Nix and the Tigers are back in action at home. Nix will keep the offense rolling this week against a Rebels defense that is improved but not elite. Last season, Auburn outlasted Ole Miss in a 35-28 win. I don’t think this year’s game will be as high-scoring as last year’s game, but I see Nix finishing with around 250-plus passing yards and a touchdown this week.
JUSTIN LEE: In a head-to-head matchup with Matt Corral, Bo Nix has his opportunity to silence doubters in SEC circles, but at the end of the day he knows he’s playing against the Ole Miss defense, not Corral. Nix is a coach’s kid and the bye week should’ve offered him plenty of time to put in extra film study on the Ole Miss defense. That defense has struggled this season and has had plenty of problems exposed by opposing offenses on tape — and I bet Nix has found a few of them. I think he’ll have another strong performance Saturday.
How does the Tigers’ run game play against the Rebels?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn’s run game had another lackluster game at Arkansas two weeks ago, and at this point the Tigers are averaging just under 115 rushing yards against SEC opponents. My guess at this point is it will stay the same more because of the Tigers’ recent game plans: Auburn has allowed Nix to air it out more than we’re accustomed to seeing, and for the most part that strategy has worked out. I’ll predict running back Tank Bigsby crosses the 100-yard threshold for the first time since Week 3, but otherwise it’s another ho-hum day for the ground game.
JAKE WEESE: Ole Miss has allowed at least one rushing touchdown in all seven games this season, and I expect that trend to continue this week against Auburn. The only question is which player finds the end zone between Tank Bigsby, Nix, Jarquez Hunter or Shaun Shivers. The Tigers have been more effective through the air this season, but I expect the running game to get it going against the Rebels this week. Bigsby rushed for over 100 yards and had two rushing touchdowns last year against Ole Miss. I don’t know if he’ll be that successful this time out, but I expect Auburn to rush for two scores.
JUSTIN LEE: This should be one of the games where Auburn is able to run the ball consistently. Ole Miss’ run defense is poor, and that should come as a relief for Auburn. Ultimately, it comes down to creativity. Auburn has been able to use Bo Nix in the run game more as of late and it needs to keep that up, and it needs to use screens and sweeps to get its backs out in space. Auburn can’t just load up on tight ends and fullbacks to help the O-line in the run game, because the tight ends have emerged as some of the team’s most reliable pass-catchers, but they can still get creative in the play-calling in other ways.
Final score?
JORDAN HILL: Auburn wins 35-31. This has all the makings of a track meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. I believe Corral will generate several explosive plays that has the Rebels on the cusp of a victory, but Bo Nix rises to the occasion and proves his recent performances weren’t flukes. Nix puts Auburn over the top with a late touchdown throw to John Samuel Shenker to push the Tigers to 6-2.
JAKE WEESE: Auburn wins 35-17. Ole Miss has been impressive this season, but I think this is the week where they run out of gas. I think Auburn will jump on Ole Miss early, but Corral does what he can to keep the Rebels in it. However, I think Nix keeps the offense rolling for four quarters as Ole Miss struggles to get its defense off the field.
JUSTIN LEE: Auburn wins 34-27. I’ve gone back and forth all week worried about the Ole Miss offense, but my pondering led me to some clarity: Auburn could not have this game at a better time or at a better place. Auburn enters off a bye and has a night game at home. The team should be prepared and the place should be rocking. If Auburn loses, it’s on Auburn.