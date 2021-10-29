Picks and predictions: Ole Miss at Auburn

JUSTIN LEE: It better! Auburn’s in a perfect position still controlling its own destiny in the conference after the bye, and the team and coaches have no excuses if they come out of the bye week flatly. Gus Malzahn’s teams were nearly perfect coming out of byes — 10-1 during his tenure — and now it’s Bryan Harsin’s turn to prove he can be just as effective with the extra time and preparation. This league is a grind, as they all say, so whenever you get a chance to rest and regroup, you had best take advantage of it.

Can the Tigers contain Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral?

JORDAN HILL: Corral has wowed in his second season playing for Lane Kiffin, and it’s not hard to fathom why many people are mentioning him as a Heisman Trophy candidate. I think Corral will make plays against the Tigers, but I think his overall effectiveness will be limited because of the pieces around him. Ole Miss has two wide receivers banged up as well as a tight end and its starting right guard, and I believe that will be costly. I expect the Auburn pass rush to get to Corral – who has also been battling injuries – enough to make sure the Heisman frontrunner doesn’t run away with the game.