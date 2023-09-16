The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Samford, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, sports editor Justin Lee and high school sports reporter Callie Stanford.

1. How should Auburn remedy its offensive struggles?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn’s best drive of the game against Cal, the game Auburn won the game on, was the one where one quarterback stayed on the entire time. What does that tell you? I think cohesiveness behind center is something the offense is lacking, and while Robby Ashford’s runs looked nice against UMass, they’ll be much less effective in the SEC. Here’s an idea: Get comfortable with your quarterback, and then, after that, you can try throwing in cute stuff with Wildcat packages.

ADAM COLE: The biggest remedy is taking better care of the ball. Auburn had three drives end with a fumble in Berkeley, as well as two more that ended in turnovers. Of the five carries of 10-plus yards that Auburn had, one saw the ball carrier fumble, another was followed by a fumble, and another was prefaced by a 10-yard penalty. If those mistakes are wiped, it makes establishing a rushing attack infinitely easier. That’s far and away the first step in this remedy.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think Payton Thorne just has to get settled — he needs to hang on to the football better and get the ball to his receivers that are more than capable of making plays. Robby Ashford needs to be his complement, not his replacement when things fall apart, and his packages need to be set in stone to avoid the quick changes that happened in California. If those two things can be calmed down, the offense will at least be more cohesive than it has been.

2. Will the defense continue this season to be the lights-out unit it was in Berkeley?

JUSTIN LEE: There are still plenty of questions about Auburn’s front seven. The defensive line and linebackers all played well against Cal, but it’s not unfair to wonder how good Cal is, or wonder if the defense will be able to play like that every week. However, it’s a very positive sign after a lackluster performance against the run against UMass. Reality will most likely lie somewhere in the middle, but the Auburn defense should be proud of that performance and carry that confidence with them moving forward.

ADAM COLE: As the season progresses, I’d imagine it’s not as dominant as it was against Cal. The one-week turnaround was such a positive development, and it’s worth being hopeful about. But while UMass was no Cal, Cal is no Texas A&M — or any other SEC offense for that matter. I’d anticipate, however, that the Auburn run defense is lights-out for at least one more week against a pass-happy Samford offense.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think it can. Especially with the opportunity to feed off a late night crowd in Jordan-Hare this week, I think this defense can seize momentum and be a real problem for opposing offenses. If Eugene Asante continues to play out of his mind and others start to play similarly with his influence, I think they have the potential to be an incredibly strong unit.

3. Will Auburn finally have a 100-yard rushing performance against Samford?

JUSTIN LEE: It’s been a reality check for the Auburn running back room so far. Fans were excited about what the backs could do this season, and it’s fine for fans to get excited, but obviously the unit is going to miss someone as talented as Tank Bigsby. Right now Auburn’s most productive single-game rushing performance by an individual is Sean Jackson’s 64 yards in garbage time against UMass. It wouldn’t hurt to give either Hunter or Alston a good share of 20 carries against Samford and try to get their confidence boosted, because they just plain haven’t done much so far this season.

ADAM COLE: Auburn will have success on the ground, but I don’t think they’ll have a 100-yard performance. It’s bound to happen at some point this season, but with this being Auburn’s only FCS matchup of a season that’s only in Week 3, I’d imagine any ball carriers who produce in the first half won’t see the field as much after the half. If Auburn performs as anticipated, the second half will be a great opportunity to get more of Auburn's running backs involved, whether that's Jeremiah Cobb, Brian Battie, or anyone else.

CALLIE STANFORD: This should happen, unless the wheels just fall off like they did at Cal. Jarquez Hunter is finally back and has real potential to do that, but then anyone else in that room could get going as well. I won’t even put a name on it because I think Damari Alston and anyone else would be just as likely to hit that benchmark too. The touches will go to whoever is effective and they’re all capable of hitting the century mark.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 49, Samford 16. It’ll be a blowout win for Auburn. It won’t mean there won’t be plenty of questions remaining on the way to Kyle Field and Texas A&M, but after that long Cal trip it’ll be nice for Auburn to shake off the jetlag and wash the bad taste of that performance out of their mouths. Auburn isn’t a bad football team; it doesn’t have a bad roster. It just has kinks to work out, and this is a good time on the schedule to work out some of those kinks.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 38, Samford 14. Samford’s offense is no slouch, especially through the air. But this is a must-win contest for an Auburn program that’s never lost to an FCS opponent and is in need of a tuneup. The team from Hoover is more than capable of getting a few points on the board, but FCS Western Carolina also ran all over the Bulldogs last weekend. If Auburn's offensive line performs as well as it did in Berkeley, Auburn should be able to replicate WCU levels of production.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 48, Samford 13. I don’t see a shutout happening even though the defense is capable of it. I think Samford will be able to move the ball some and Eugene Asante will make a few big plays. The offense will continue to find its identity and the run game will hit its stride in the way Cadillac likes it to. The team takes advantage of the energy under the lights and it’ll be a comfortable win.