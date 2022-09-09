Picks and predictions: San Jose State at Auburn

1. How much Robby Ashford will we see for Auburn’s offense?

JUSTIN LEE: I was pleasantly surprised by the coaching staff’s use of Robby Ashford against Mercer. I thought they used him the way Dematrius Davis should’ve been used last year, especially late when Bo Nix went down with injury and TJ Finley was hobbled with a nagging injury making him all but immobile. Ashford’s debut, though, was such a success I feel they may try to save many of his plays and packages for Penn State.

CALLIE STANFORD: I don’t see Ashford being the heart of the offense, but I think his role will be more firmly explored and established this week so that by next Saturday, the duo is ready for Penn State. I think, like we’ve been hearing about Landen King, a lot of Ashford’s job will be packages designed for his exact skillset, but the benefits of his inclusion certainly outweighs the negatives. I think his role depends on the game of the week, but he will have a large role.

ADAM COLE: Bryan Harsin prefaced it somewhat on the SEC coaches teleconference this week: Many are going to expect a 50-50 split of quarterback reps. It may not be like that. I’d imagine the focus this week is still on Finley. His being named QB1 isn’t something Auburn’s staff can throw away this early in the year, and he would have to fail again for Ashford to see at least 50% of the reps.

2. What is your definition of success for Auburn against San Jose State?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn’s season begins in earnest on Sept. 16 against Penn State. Auburn should have little problems with San Jose State, and I’d call it a success so long as the Tigers don’t lose any momentum going into that showdown next week. As long as the team wins by a few scores, it’ll be fine. TJ Finley would certainly be well served to eliminate interceptions and turnovers this week, though.

CALLIE STANFORD: For this week, I think Auburn has two goals: no turnovers from the offense, but the defense needs to force at least one. TJ Finley, if he wants to be the leader of this offense, has to limit his turnovers. Bryan Harsin was keyed in on the defense and their failure to generate any turnovers, so a big mark of their improvement this week would be at least one turnover and some sacks.

ADAM COLE: The two points of focus it goes back to are Finley and the defense, the first of which is pretty self-explanatory considering his two-INT night against Mercer. The defense was something Harsin was critical of this week, though, saying he felt like the unit could’ve played better. A clean night from Finley, and some playmaking on the other side of the ball — a turnover, a touchdown, etc. — are what Auburn should want to see against the Spartans.

3. Could we see a change at QB1 at some point this season?

JUSTIN LEE: It’s possible but I don’t see it happening anytime soon, barring a falling apart by Finley on the field. Finley was named QB1 in preseason camp and the Auburn coaches are going to stand by that and they aren’t going to go back on that until they feel it’s necessary. We still don’t know how well Ashford operates the entire offense. It’ll take many more steps forward by Ashford, and back by Finley, for a change to be made.

CALLIE STANFORD: Along with what Justin said, I think Finley has to make some major mistakes to lose his job. He won the starting role, has been over the offense and has the staff behind him. While Ashford’s strengths may shine more than Finley’s on occasion, his inexperience (not even in the SEC, but in college overall) is still a glaring concern. I think he will have a distinct role of his own, but barring any injury, I don’t see him overtaking TJ.

ADAM COLE: I kind of alluded to this in my first answer, but it’s definitely possible. Again, the staff committed to Finley, so I don’t think it’s bound to happen soon or at all. But if Ashford can prove he’s equal as a passer to Finley, then it has to be considered. Ashford’s legs did so much to spark Auburn’s offense last week that him in a starting role at that point couldn’t be out of the question.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 41, San Jose State 17. The Tigers should overpower the Spartans and leave no doubt. If Auburn can’t put away San Jose State, expect big problems against Penn State. Either way, the season begins in earnest next season. Auburn can make it a successful week by getting the new-look offensive line a little more synergy in action, and the building Finley’s confidence back up.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 38, San Jose State 14. The Auburn offense should be as good or better than it was last week, so this side of the ball will be similar for the Tigers. While I think the defense will show out more than last week, San Jose State’s offense will still get some points on the board. This week will be a proving ground before the stretch of the season hits, so the score may look like last week’s but the performance needs to be on another level.

ADAM COLE: 42-6. I said last week’s Mercer win would be a display of defensive dominance from Auburn. It wasn’t. I imagine a desire to improve on that side of the ball paired with a SJSU team whose leading rusher only generated 35 yards last week will culminate favorably for the Tigers.