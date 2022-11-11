Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?

JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going to be one to remember. It sold out and we knew it would be when Cadillac Williams was named the head coach. The inspirational effort against Mississippi State is just that much more incentive: Auburn fans saw how close that game was, and figure they truly can make the difference to get the team over the hump and get Cadillac his win. I don’t know if it’ll be one of the loudest games ever in Jordan-Here, but I know, for those in the stadium, it’ll be one of the most unforgettable.

ADAM COLE: I’d anticipate that it’ll be as electric as it has been all season based on the general circumstance. There’s a buzz around Cadillac Williams, and by consequence, there’s a buzz around Auburn football as he leads it through the end of the season. That’ll pair with the fact that Texas A&M is struggling and that Auburn showed last week it’s capable of competing in the muddled SEC West. The announced sellout is generally no big deal for Auburn, but that’ll be as valuable as ever this week. It may be Williams’ only SEC home game as Auburn’s head coach. That chance to send him away with a win should make it a magical environment.

CALLIE STANFORD: If the atmosphere on campus is any indication, it’s going to be a big one. Student tickets may or may not be going for $100 where two weeks ago they were going for less than their face value of $25. (But they definitely aren’t being sold…because that’s against the rules). I think alumni are ready to ride for Cadillac because they’re older than us current students and truly remember seeing him in college. This coaching change has been a breath of fresh air and I think the stadium will be rocking.

2. What gives Auburn its best chance to beat Texas A&M?

JUSTIN LEE: The defense proved against Mississippi State it still has that ability to cause turnovers and get to the quarterback in ways that can change the game and put the offense in a good position. There’ll be no easy scores: Texas A&M is having a bad season but the team has some of the top-price coaches in college football and a list of touted recruits. But I do think if Auburn can manage to avoid turnovers on offense, it can find the offense it needs to win the game and send Jordan-Hare into jubilation.

ADAM COLE: It’s the same things that Auburn needed when it was in the pits under Bryan Harsin. It’ll need to be productive on the ground offensively, and it’s capable of doing that. This offensive line seems changed. It’ll need to emulate what it did defensively against Mississippi State a week ago, too — causing a mess up front and creating takeaways. The three Auburn had against MSU was the most it had created in a game since Gus Malzahn was still at the helm. It’ll need that to beat an A&M team littered with blue chip recruits.

CALLIE STANFORD: This one lies on doing the easy things first: no turnovers on offense, limiting explosive plays on defense and all the little things like that that will keep the Aggies from pulling away. If Robby Ashford can return to his solid performance from last time in Jordan-Hare, the offense should be productive enough to get by. Pair that with a defense that can generate turnovers and what’ll be a loud crowd and it should be a good game.

3. What improvements can Auburn make from Game 1 to Game 2 under Cadillac Williams?

JUSTIN LEE: Cadillac put his hand up the locker room after the loss to Mississippi State, saying he’d shoulder the blame of the loss and telling his players to hold their heads high because he lost the game, not them. That’s true leadership, but at the same time I do expect Auburn to make some different game management decisions in this game. He felt he left points on the field, and I get playing with nothing to lose, but there are also times to take the points, especially with Jordan-Hare at your back.

ADAM COLE: The two biggest things will be playing a consistent game for four quarters and the discipline aspect Williams talked about post-MSU loss. Auburn looked lost in the first half against the Bulldogs and it racked up 14 penalties. If it can get cleaner from a penalty perspective and put together a full performance, that’ll be big. It also seems like two of the easier improvements to make. From there, it’s about building on the foundation of simplicity. Can Auburn add to its offense? How can it get Robby Ashford more involved? We’ll see how far things go, but the two easiest improvements to make should be the most impactful.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think the improvements Auburn will make are just about consistency. It’s hard to overstate the impact a crowd can have and if it’s like I’m anticipating, that noise and support will be very helpful to the Tigers on both sides of the ball. While they’re backing their team, the guys on the field will then get a chance to settle in, while the coaches will be more familiar with their new roles and that comfort will serve everyone better. I think with the chaos they had last week, Auburn’s improvement will be that they had an opportunity to truly prepare.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 41, Texas A&M 30. Sometimes these are the best games. I think about The Rain Game in 2009 — games that aren’t on the national radar, that aren’t being talked about on the College Football Playoff shows, that aren’t leading SportsCenter — but here in Auburn, they still mean something special. There’s almost a ‘Field of Dreams’ romance to this game, and I think the players will respond, and I think the Texas A&M kids will, too. They all work hard and deserve to play in this atmosphere.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 38, Texas A&M 24. Has there ever been a more highly anticipated game for a 3-6 team? This weekend is a matter of momentum, and Auburn has it going into this one. It’s likely neither of these teams sees the postseason, and this won’t have a significant impact on the SEC’s landscape. But it’s a chance to keep some liveliness existent in-season for both squads.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 38, Texas A&M 24. Based on the excitement of the fan base, the Tigers will be playing in one to remember. I’ve been to a few in Jordan-Hare where there was an indescribable buzz in the air and I’m imagining this will be the same way. I think the coaching staff will have had a much calmer week, the players have gotten to breathe and calm down a bit and the fans are beyond excited. It’ll be a good one.