The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s opener against UMass, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, sports editor Justin Lee and high school sports reporter Callie Stanford.

1. What would make Hugh Freeze’s debut a successful one?

JUSTIN LEE: The rubber finally meets the road, and whereas Freeze has been trying to temper expectations since the spring, the optimism from the Auburn fanbase is on high for opening weekend. Even still, no one should expect a championship contender out of this stitched-together team of portal pieces. For Freeze’s debut to be a success, the team just needs to come to the stadium prepared to play and put a solid starting point on film. Coming out flat happens: Just look at Florida against Utah. Auburn should avoid that.

ADAM COLE: Like Freeze said earlier this week, I think a “successful” debut will be one that’s as clean as possible on the field. The easiest way to assess that would probably be in terms of penalties, but beyond that, I’d look at efficiency. How high is Payton Thorne’s completion percentage? How many drops do Auburn’s receivers have? What’s the yards per carry total of this offense? A lot of that’s spoken with the offense in mind, but on both sides of the ball, if Auburn can be clean and efficient, that’s got to be the kind of success Freeze is looking for.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think with the excitement surrounding this one, fans would call it a success if they saw a team trot out onto Pay Dye Field. But beyond that, I think the bar is low. No ugly turnovers. Don’t give up any wildly explosive plays that show up on ESPN the next day. As long as the game isn’t hard to watch like they have in the last two years, I think fans will be more than content with the product Hugh Freeze has created.

2. What does Payton Thorne’s first start as QB1 look like?

JUSTIN LEE: Thorne may end up throwing the ball this season more than he or anyone else in the stadium in orange and blue would like. Auburn’s retooled offensive line has three transfers in its starting five, and it’ll be trying to gel as it paves the way for a running back room that’s missing Tank Bigsby. Especially early in the season, Auburn could be forced to put a lot on Thorne. Ultimately I think he has the opportunity to throw a couple of touchdown tosses against UMass, avoid any turnovers, and get out with a clean jersey.

ADAM COLE: I’d anticipate a mixed bag, and less so because of Thorne, but more so because of his targets. A lot of the conversation — from spring practices up until now — about Auburn’s pass-catchers has been their ability (or inability) to settle into the complexities of this offense. Freeze said this week that receivers are still running the wrong routes half the time. Surely that will rear its head more than once.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think the ball will definitely be in the air on Saturday. Even though Cadillac has a room full of talented running backs, the offensive line should be more prepared than in recent years and Thorne should have the protection he needs. With the height of the receivers, it should be easy for Thorne to connect if he has the time to make his passes but I’m still interested in seeing guys like Nick Mardner go up for a contested ball.

3. Will Auburn cover the 37-point spread Vegas the week opened with?

JUSTIN LEE: There’s really no shame if Auburn can’t cover that opening spread. That’s a hefty point spread, especially considering the new clock rules that shorten the game, with the clock no longer stopping as the chains move on first downs. I don’t think Auburn covers but I also don’t think it’s the end of the world if they don’t. I don’t think this’ll be one of those days where Auburn is in a dogfight with Mercer or coming back against San Jose State; the Tigers will keep control.

ADAM COLE: My guess would be no, but I understand the logic behind them doing so. It’s a new year, but Hugh Freeze managed to beat a Don Brown-led UMass squad by 18 last season. In theory, he should be able to do more with a Power Five offense. Still, this year’s UMass squad has 15 P5 transfers and a former blue-chip recruit under center. It’s not the end of the world if Auburn doesn’t hit that mark, but to expect them to do so isn’t out of bounds, either.

CALLIE STANFORD: Justin is right — there’s nothing going wrong if Auburn doesn’t cover the spread this week. That’s a big number. I think this is a game where the Tigers can keep their foot on the gas, but the talk of the Florida game was how many plays each team had lost with the hot clock, so I think it’ll be hard for Auburn to get that far ahead while trying to settle in and put all these new pieces together.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn wins 41-13. I’ll call two touchdowns for Thorne and a turnover or two for the Auburn offense but nothing crazy. Auburn will field the best-prepared team Auburn has fielded in two years, because this head coach is better than the last one and his staff is better than the last one. Ultimately I think this season will be one of those where Auburn beats the teams it can run on, and loses to the teams it can’t run on. That Cal trip next week will paint a much clearer picture for us all, but for now it’s a satisfying start for fans.

ADAM COLE: It’ll be Auburn, 42-14. It seems most plausible that this one comes into form late, but this is a school that has little business losing to a program like UMass, and while that’s been downplayed by talk of the Minutemen’s success last week, they should be handled. There’s sure to be flaws and kinks for the home team to work out, but that also seems more than inevitable under a brand-new staff.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn wins 38-13. I have no specific predictions because I truly do think that Saturday will be a game where Freeze and staff are just looking to finally put the pieces together and see what works in a live game. I think it will be a comfortable win that both fans and staff will be happy with, but there will probably be one or two hiccups that raise questions. Those will be what everyone can be discussing as they their have postgame discussions about the turnaround this staff brought to the Plains.