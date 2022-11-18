Picks and predictions: Western Kentucky at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Western Kentucky, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford.

1. In what ways can Auburn football improve on the way into the Iron Bowl?

JUSTIN LEE: The Iron Bowl upset seems far-fetched, and even though the old saying is always to “throw the records out,” the favorite usually wins that game. I do think Auburn could play up and give Alabama a tough test, if the stars align for the Tigers. If Auburn’s elite pass rush can disrupt Bryce Young, anything’s possible. Auburn will have to improve on offense though, and realistically I think the best way Auburn can do that is to discover new ways to use Robby Ashford in the running game these next two weeks.

ADAM COLE: The biggest improvements Auburn needs to make are still on offense, particularly the inability to finish drives and passing efficiency. The former stuck out like a sore thumb in last week’s win against Texas A&M and the latter is something interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has mentioned more than once in his brief time on the job. Can Auburn really see significant improvements in either? That’s unclear. But playing an opponent like Western Kentucky should provide opportunities to at least build confidence, if not see significant improvement in either.

CALLIE STANFORD: I think settling Robby Ashford down will be a key to this one. He didn’t have much impact against Texas A&M and things went fine, but a lot can be gained if you make him more effective in the run game while still keeping the passing game alive. I know Cadillac loves to run the ball and it certainly works, but more than one reception would probably be a good idea. I think if Ashford can scratch out a few explosive plays and hit receivers once or twice, that’s a win.

2. What are the stakes for this game? What would a second win mean for Cadillac Williams?

JUSTIN LEE: A win would mean Cadillac Williams is no one-hit-wonder, and it would avoid an embarrassing loss that everyone in the department would certainly rather avoid. You certainly want a second win going into the Iron Bowl if you’re Auburn, so you can put your best foot forward and give it your best shot. All told, it isn’t ‘the big game’ like Texas A&M was, but the Iron Bowl is always big and this is the prelude to the Iron Bowl, so it’s worth at least that much. And it’s another one for Cadillac.

ADAM COLE: The good news is the stakes aren’t too high. A loss is certainly not desired. It probably puts the season at a new low in a lot of ways. But this is likely a victory, and assuming that’s the case, it continues what’s been a more positive ending for a wholly negative season. Another win for Cadillac certainly adds to the prospects of his coaching future. He doesn’t seemed all too concerned with becoming a head coach again at this point, but if he musters more than one win as the interim, it gives him far more legitimacy as a future head coach.

CALLIE STANFORD: There are no stakes, really, at this point because becoming bowl eligible is such a massive stretch, but pride is certainly on the line. I think this win could say a lot about consistency if the Tigers are able to pull it out, just to prove that beating the Aggies wasn’t some magical fluke. It would also say a lot about Cadillac, being able to scramble to pull a staff back together and then put together back-to-back winning game plans.

3. How will you remember this Auburn football season?

JUSTIN LEE: There’s never a dull moment on the Plains. I won’t rehash my personal assessments of the poor job Bryan Harsin did, but I’ll never forget the game last Saturday. That was a special night, more special than any game between two 3-6 teams ever should be, and those of us who were there will remember it. The winds of change are blowing at Auburn, and you’re looking at seeing a new president, new athletics director and new head football coach all having their first day in the same year. Ultimately it’s a time of turnover.

ADAM COLE: Oh, gosh. To call it eventful feels understated. To give it one overarching word or phrase is in the same boat as that. … It’s sort of been like popping a difficult pimple? I think most people knew that a coaching change was likely this season. That was apparent coming in and as the losses piled up, it seemed increasingly evident that change would come. I’m personally shocked it took as long as it did, but there’s been a change of tone in the weeks since. Things seem less on edge and there’s a sense of relief for what’s to come.

CALLIE STANFORD: This is one of those Auburn football seasons that is best to be forgotten, but no one will forget the end. Regardless of who takes the head coaching job, I don’t think there will ever be stories to beat the ones of Cadillac reviving a program from the dead in front of one of the best crowds Jordan-Hare has ever seen. The beginning may not linger, but this breath of fresh air at the end is certainly one of hope and change that I think will last in the mind’s of Auburn fans.

4. Final score?

JUSTIN LEE: Auburn 30, Western Kentucky 22. Western Kentucky is a better team than Auburn would like to be seeing in this spot. The Hilltoppers are headed to a bowl, have several blowout wins on the ledger, and three out of the team’s four losses have been by only one score, including an overtime loss to Indiana. Ultimately, though, I think Auburn has the dudes to win, and I don’t think Western Kentucky has enough depth to make Auburn’s lack of depth apparent (like Alabama will). I think the Tigers survive.

ADAM COLE: Auburn 31, Western Kentucky 10. Given the caliber of opponent, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Tigers put it together for the first time all season. With the defense hitting its stride and the rushing attack standing out, this team has the pieces to pull off a win. It should do that handily against the Hilltoppers.

CALLIE STANFORD: Auburn 31, Western Kentucky 24. Western Kentucky is one of those teams that probably needs a little more respect, but I don’t see Auburn losing this one. They’re definitely fighting injuries and depth issues that have existed since the start, but the Tigers have a level of fight for Cadillac that certainly also exists in front of a home crowd. Auburn may struggle a bit, but it’ll pull out a win for this massive senior class.