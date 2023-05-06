Auburn baseball has spent the past year working on ballpark expansions and what it called “Operation Atmosphere” in hopes of creating an in-game experience unlike any other.

Plainsman Park is host to an area known as K Korner that both tracks its pitchers’ strikeouts and is home some of Auburn baseball’s most dedicated fans. The tradition began in 1997 with renowned Auburn pitcher Tim Hudson and a trip to the College World Series, but it was forced to a halt in 2019 when construction for the Player Development Center began.

K Korner made its return in 2023 when Auburn hosted Southeastern Louisiana for a weekend series and, since then, remains occupied and enthusiastic in support of the Tigers.

The “K” is shorthand for a strikeout in baseball bookkeeping, and lining up printed letters for each strikeout in a game is common practice in ballparks across the country — and now in Plainsman Park again.

“It’s a big deal,” said Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. “I tip my hat to those people. This is an easy win. I know they love Auburn baseball.”

Back when K Korner became an established ‘thing’, athletic director David Housel was worried that parked vehicles would damage underground water lines, so scaffolding to stand on was the compromise in those initial years.

When the outfield wall was ripped down in the summer of 2022, chain link fence was added, stretching from the edge of the scoreboard to the visitors’ bullpen. A small stretch of padded wall still stands to mark the team’s College World Series appearances and from that wall to the first base line foul pole, more chain link stretches.

Behind that fence is the area of Plainsman Park now known as “K Korner.”

“As we were having conversations before the season, that was an area that was very important to coach Thompson, to be able to get that group out there” said deputy athletic direct Rhett Hobart. “This group allows us to create atmosphere in a part of the stadium where maybe there previously wasn’t in previous years when they weren’t out there.”

It’s a space that almost transcends Plainsman Park’s restrictions, with folding chairs, communal snacks and coolers of drinks walking in as though they would at any community ballpark across the country.

Parents rock babies back and forth in their strollers. Bags of peanuts are passed around, with shells collected in cups instead of thrown on the ground now that artificial turf has been put down.

Umbrellas are held up during rain or intense sunshine. The population of K Korner depends on the weather, the day of the week, the time of day but one thing remains constant: now that it has been repopulated, it never stands empty.

“They didn’t leave us. When they had the opportunity, they came back in full force,” Thompson said. “They have my utmost respect. I’m trying to get every person who wants to be part our program to be involved.”

Those fans shower love on their right fielders and heckle the ones there for the opposing team, but not too much. There are just college kids, after all. Everyone is just there to have fun.

Bullpens of visiting players have been fed by the occupants of K Korner, sometimes to their detriment if they were ever needed in relief. Auburn’s players have been guests as well, invited along to cookouts held over the decades. It’s meant to be a small token of appreciation for the ones who are turning the experience into what it truly is.

“When you look at the ballpark, about every part of [it] has somebody there creating an atmosphere. Plainsman Park is unique,” Hobart said. “Now you’ve got K Korner back in right field and it really just creates a really strong atmosphere 360 degrees around that entire ballpark.”

When seniors are recognized at the final home game of the season, they’re given a commemorative K to mark the occasion as a thanks from the fans who stand at their backs.

It’s a stretch of land in Auburn that exists for pure fandom in a way that no other does, with the new outfield fence putting fans as close to touching the field as they ever could. The athletic department was looking for that kind of fan when they started looking at ways to get more people inside the ballpark.

When season tickets and 12 of 15 conference games have been completely sold out, creativity is necessary in finding spaces for more fans and Plainsman Park’s outfield and neighboring parking deck make it convenient to get more people to games.

“Every ballpark has little ways and groups that really make that park unique,” Hobart said. “We’re just finding a way to continue to add experiences to Plainsman Park and value to Plainsman Park, continue to enhance the student athlete experience, and continue to enhance the fan experience.”

The top of someone’s head can often be seen over the wall, perched on a ladder and awaiting strikeouts from the Auburn pitching staff. There isn’t just one person to hang the Ks, but the job responsibilities are the same for whoever is that night — linger at the left end of the corner, focused on the game more than anything.

The Ks used to be magnetic, but now they’re heavy plastic with holes in the corners, clipped on to a cable with shower curtain hooks and slid into place. Should a K not slide down the cable like it needs to, there’s a stick propped against the wall that can be used to nudge it on down.

It is a practiced routine.

A small radio sits on the I-beam of the outfield wall, blaring the voices of Andy Burcham and Brad Law to keep everyone on track with the game. If someone forgets to charge it beforehand, it’ll be guesswork that night.

Drinks and snacks in hand as they mingle throughout each game, these fans can tell stories of pitchers they’ve been able to disrupt coming out of the bullpen, miraculous moments in the history of Auburn baseball and different meals they’ve shared together over the years.

The age range of this crew is diverse, spanning from former Auburn athletes of decades past, all the way down to toddlers who will not remember these early trips to Plainsman Park.

It’s something meant to be handed down by each generation, because current Auburn students have missed out on the tradition entirely. Seniors graduating in 2023 would not have been able to see K Korner as college students up until this season.

Occupants of K Korner hope to share these unique, sometimes fuzzy memories with their kids. The good and the bad moments are easily recounted and if they are too indistinct, there’s always someone nearby who was there too.

Their experiences are a shared history, countless games and strikeouts stretching back over the decades. The people are unique, each with a story of their own about how they landed on that strip of ground and and even more about the moments they have stood witness too.

It is never the same group of people who occupy K Korner, but regardless of who is there, there are always commonalities.

“It’s been a venue that people love to come and enjoy,” Hobart says. “This allows us a place to add more fans who are passionate inside the stadium and can help us create a really strong atmosphere.”