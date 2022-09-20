Plan your trip to Nashville: Auburn’s 2023 football schedule released

Auburn fans headed to Broadway can go ahead and plan their trip, as the date for Auburn’s visit to Vanderbilt in Nashville next year has been officially announced along with the rest of the 2023 SEC schedule.

Auburn is set to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4. The date of the game was one of the few mysteries left on Auburn’s 2023 schedule. A road trip to Vanderbilt was on the docket for 2023 as part of the SEC’s opponent rotation, but the date of the game was unannounced until the conference’s 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday night on SEC Network.

It’s Auburn’s first meeting against Vanderbilt since 2016 — and the fans’ first opportunity to visit the popular getaway destination Nashville for a regular-season game since 2012. Auburn played in the Music City Bowl in the Tennessee Titans’ stadium in December 2018.

Auburn’s rivalry game with Georgia remains in the first half of the schedule as it has been in recent seasons. Former coach Gus Malzahn and former athletics director Allen Greene pushed the conference to break up the Georgia and Alabama games on the schedule ever since realignment in 2012 pushed the Georgia and Alabama series out of sync.

Auburn will have a bye before its game against LSU.

Auburn’s high-profile Week 2 game at California had already been announced.

2023 Auburn football schedule Sept. 2 UMass at Auburn Sept. 9 Auburn at California Sept. 16 Samford at Auburn Sept. 23 Auburn at Texas A&M Sept. 30 Georgia at Auburn Oct. 7 Open Oct. 14 Auburn at LSU Oct. 21 Ole Miss at Auburn Oct. 28 Mississippi State at Auburn Nov. 4 Auburn at Vanderbilt Nov. 11 Auburn at Arkansas Nov. 18 New Mexico State at Auburn Nov. 23 Alabama at Auburn