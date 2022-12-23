Play-calling duties, official hires and more: What Hugh Freeze said about inaugural Auburn staff

Hugh Freeze met with the media Wednesday afternoon to go over his program’s first signing class under his watch, but it was also Freeze’s first public availability since his introductory press conference just under a month ago.

Beyond recruiting, a lot else had happened, including staff hires, which Freeze spoke on for the first time.

Receivers coach, special teams coordinator in the works

There are two positions that Freeze has yet to hire on his staff — the receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

According to Freeze, both hires are nearing completion. He’s already made his hire for the latter role, though declined to announce it Wednesday.

“I don't want to cross ways with HR,” Freeze said. “I'm not sure if that's permissible yet or not, but yeah, we have him. He's agreed to come. And he's going to coordinate it from off the field, unless they pass the rule that others can be on, and Coach (Ben) Aigamaua and Coach (Josh) Aldridge will be the on-field voices, along with the GAs and other coaches, also.”

Specifically, Freeze said he’s “really close” to hiring his receivers coach, but he’s “just been focusing on recruiting.”

Who’s in?

There’s been a lot of reports and announcements since Freeze arrived on the Plains, and he confirmed several hires — announced or otherwise — Wednesday. They’re as follows:

Offensive coordinator/QBs: Philip Montgomery

Associate HC/RBs: Carnell “Cadillac” Williams

OL: Jake Thornton

TE: Ben Aigamaua

Defensive coordinator: Ron Roberts

DL: Jeremy Garrett

LBs: Josh Aldridge

Secondary: Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff

Strength and Conditioning: Dominic Studzinski

Chief of Quality Control: Kent Austin

The newest hires announced Wednesday were that of Aldridge, Studzinski and Austin, all of whom were on Freeze’s Liberty staff. Freeze also added that the rest of hire support will be announced when the program announces its receivers coach.

Montgomery to call plays

A question that was posed at Freeze’s intro press got answered Wednesday, as he said Montgomery, his new offensive coordinator, would assume play-calling duties.

“Play-calling is going to be on Phillip, but obviously I reserve the right to jump in and help,” Freeze said. “I’ll be in those meetings some to just make sure I know what we’re doing. You know, we’ll probably share a few things here and there, but you know, I didn’t hire him to not use him, and I think I need that help right now.

“There’s so much to manage in this world of managing your current roster and recruiting and playing to your strengths. I need some people in there that I know can put a great plan together and then call it. I’ve never coached on any staff that the head coach didn’t step in and make calls from time to time, or suggestions, and I’ll reserve the right to do that too.”

Montgomery comes to Auburn after being Tulsa’s head coach for the past six seasons, but prior to that, he had been a play-caller and offensive coordinator at multiple stops, including Houston and Baylor. He even finished the 2013 season at Baylor as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football annually.