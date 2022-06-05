Play suspended in Game 1 of Auburn Regional final, postponed to Monday

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, play was suspended between Auburn and UCLA in the sixth game of this weekend’s Auburn Regional.

Play will resume between the Tigers and Bruins at 2 p.m. CT Monday at Plainsman Park. Tickets from this weekend will be honored, and walk-up options will be available, according to a post from Auburn social media.

Play will resume with Auburn leading 9-0 in the bottom of the sixth with one out and UCLA facing an 0-1 count.

Sunday's game actually started about two hours after an initially schedule 6 p.m. first pitch because of lightning strikes in the area, but with more storms pushing through east Alabama later in the evening, play was stopped through 5⅓ innings.

Auburn starter Mason Barnett had thrown pitch 89 when an NCAA official stepped onto the field to stop play and effectively end Barnett’s outing. The junior’s start set a new career high for strikeouts in a game, with 10. Prior to Sunday, Barnett had only thrown one longer outing in his career, a seven-inning, nine-strikeout start against Arkansas-Little Rock in 2021.

Into the sixth inning Sunday, Auburn’s bats weren’t what they were — 40 combined runs and 39 combined hits in two games — through its first two contests of the regional, but they were still dominant, as the Tigers worked their nine-run lead with seven hits.

The top of the sixth inning was actually Auburn’s most dominant at the plate, as it scored four runs, thanks in large part to a three-RBI double from catcher Nate LaRue. Ahead of the stoppage, Sonny DiChiara led all batters with two hits and three RBI.

The remainder of the Auburn Regional will be played Monday, meaning if the Tigers lose the first game of the regional final to UCLA, another game will be played later in the day with both teams facing elimination.

Auburn needs to win one more game to advance to its first Super Regional since 2019, and depending on some results Monday, it could be in position to host a Super Regional for the first time ever.

The No. 14 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are positioned in the same part of the bracket as No. 3 overall seed Oregon State. The Beavers are playing Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed in their regional, in an elimination game Monday.

Should the Beavers beat Vanderbilt, they would host the winner of the Auburn Regional next weekend, but if both the Commodores and the Tigers win Monday, Auburn would host Vanderbilt.

A series between the Tigers and Beavers would be the first-ever in Auburn history, but playing Vanderbilt would be a familiar matchup.

The Tigers and Commodores have played 65 times, with Auburn leading the all-time series 33-32. Vanderbilt actually played at Plainsman Park earlier this season, with Auburn winning two of three against a Vandy team that was ranked No. 12 nationally at the time.

