‘Play the game’: Auburn softball travels to Clearwater for weekend test

Dean and the team are aware of the task at hand going into the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

“We’re focusing on hitting strikes, being aggressive at the plate and swinging at that first good pitch that you see,” sophomore Sydney Cox said.

With tough opponents come tough arms in the circle. Auburn softball is sticking to its original game plan when it comes to going against these pitchers: ‘Hit that first good pitch.’

“It’s difficult to hit top-level pitching if you’re up there looking at strikes. If we get up there and we swing at three strikes I think we’re going to be a pretty damn good hitting team,” Dean added.

After Thursday’s game against Texas Tech, Auburn will play Wisconsin and Texas on Friday.

Auburn then plays UCLA on Saturday before closing the tournament against South Florida on Sunday.

Friday’s game against Wisconsin opens at 10:30 a.m. and is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+. After that, Auburn’s game with Teas is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch and it’s set to air on Longhorn Network.

Auburn and UCLA will air on ESPNU on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Auburn’s weekend finale with South Florida is set for an 11 a.m. first pitch Sunday and will be streamed on ESPN+.