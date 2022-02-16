‘Play the game’: Auburn softball travels to Clearwater for weekend test

Even going to face a recent national champion, the message for Auburn softball is simple:
Don’t play the opponent. Play the game.
Auburn softball is keeping it simple this week as the Tigers head down to Clearwater, Fla., for their toughest tests so far this season — including 2019 national champion UCLA.
Auburn opens its five-game weekend at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against Texas Tech on SEC Network.
“If we play the game the way we know how to play, the way we are supposed to play it, it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said this week, as his team prepared for the trip. “If we play the game, we are going to be fine.”
Auburn is 5-0 after a successful opening weekend in the Tiger Invitational. Auburn outscored its opponents 50-4. Sophomore pitcher Shelby Lowe earned SEC co-pitcher of the week honors after throwing 23 strikeouts, as the Tigers rolled through Seton Hall, St. John’s and UMass Lowell.
But this weekend the Tigers face a step up in competition, and will get a taste of what it will be like when SEC play approaches. The weekend slate will include ranked opponents in No. 3 UCLA and No. 11 Texas as well as Texas Tech, Wisconsin and South Florida.
Dean and the team are aware of the task at hand going into the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.
“We’re focusing on hitting strikes, being aggressive at the plate and swinging at that first good pitch that you see,” sophomore Sydney Cox said.
With tough opponents come tough arms in the circle. Auburn softball is sticking to its original game plan when it comes to going against these pitchers: ‘Hit that first good pitch.’
“It’s difficult to hit top-level pitching if you’re up there looking at strikes. If we get up there and we swing at three strikes I think we’re going to be a pretty damn good hitting team,” Dean added.
After Thursday’s game against Texas Tech, Auburn will play Wisconsin and Texas on Friday.
Auburn then plays UCLA on Saturday before closing the tournament against South Florida on Sunday.
Friday’s game against Wisconsin opens at 10:30 a.m. and is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+. After that, Auburn’s game with Teas is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch and it’s set to air on Longhorn Network.
Auburn and UCLA will air on ESPNU on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Auburn’s weekend finale with South Florida is set for an 11 a.m. first pitch Sunday and will be streamed on ESPN+.