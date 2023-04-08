Auburn football’s annual A-Day did not exactly go the way anyone wanted — staff, players or fans. It was wet and dreary, with rain falling throughout, keeping a big crowd away and keeping many of those that made it under the cover of the upper deck.

Regardless, the team saw positives in getting out in the rain.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect day for Hugh Freeze for his first time on the Jordan-Hare sideline as Auburn’s head coach, but rainy days like this one could come in the fall — and now, he figures, Auburn would be better prepared for it. “We can lean back on this experience,” Freeze said.

Chaos can come. Saturday, Auburn canceled Tiger Walk at the last minute, and did away with the final quarter of the scrimmage. The offense adjusted to the weather, with running backs logging more carries and with the coaches axing plans to throw it around more.

But in evaluating the game, Freeze pointed out that there is always the possibility that the Tigers have to play in less-than-desirable conditions, so the chance for low-stakes play in a downpour is an opportunity to see how the team responds.

“We had met offensively yesterday and really had said, 'Man, let's see who can throw this thing, and who can catch it, and who can get open.' So that was really the only change,” Freeze said.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Holder Geriner was all smiles after the game, participating in his first spring game at Auburn and logging two points by way of a two-point conversion on the offense’s final scoring drive. He ran it in, instead of throwing for it.

“That’s not what we want to do but it was still fun to get out there, throw it around, run it around, let the running backs work a little bit,” Geriner said. “It was a great day all around.”

The offense completed just five of 12 attempted passes, opting instead to rush eight different backs for a combined 280 yards on 51 attempts. Junior quarterback T.J. Finley completed one of his four passes and expressed the same thoughts as Geriner: the running backs were able to shine where the quarterbacks could not and he saw the offensive line holding their own as well.

“Quarterbacks always want to throw the ball, but our running backs did a heck of a job today running the ball. Offensive line came off the ball with some power, even though it was raining so hard,” Finley said. “We got to showcase that side of our offense as well, which is always good. I’m happy with how today went.”

Even in the trenches, the rain was seen as a positive from those on the line who had to battle the slippery turf. “The thing is, no matter what or where you are, you’re always going to have to adjust to climate changes,” said junior defensive lineman Jayson Jones.

Thinking about the fall’s schedule already, Jones cited Auburn’s trip to Berkeley, Calif., in September as an atypical experience that’ll be made easier by Saturday’s weather: “That’ll be totally different, so you’ll always have to adjust to what you’re in.”

In terms of the in-game impact the weather had on the defense, Jones isn’t concerned. He saw energy on his side of the ball and emphasized that sliding around wasn’t something that would

“I think their effort was there. A lot of slipping and sliding because of the rain but I don’t think effort’s a problem,” Jones said. “We just have to continue executing our technique.”

A transfer in from Eastern Carolina, senior offensive lineman Avery Jones thought the chaos of the day was something the team could learn from as they wrapped up the spring schedule, a bit of prep before the real thing in August.

“I think it’s good because of course you’re going to have games where it rains a lot and we have to play through that and not let that affect us. At the end of the day, we’re still trying to get a win so I think today was a good day to try and practice for games like that.”

The National Weather Service’s monitor from the Auburn-Opelika Airport found that within a half-hour of kickoff on Saturday, 2.42 inches of rain had fallen in the past six hours.