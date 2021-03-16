Playing for four different coaches in college, Harsin knows what Nix is going through

Of course, he said a lot of the concepts stay the same from system to system, but the names and labels change, and so do some of the ways coaches ask players to read and react to certain situations. It’s enough for him to appreciate the players facing that challenge. He said, too, that missing out on spring practices like teams did last year is “very challenging” on quarterbacks like Nix.

So far, though, he’s liked what he’s seen out of Nix and the quarterbacks.

He said he’s enjoyed seeing how all of them prepare themselves and what demeanor they carry themselves with in the weight room and at workouts.

“I feel like our quarterbacks have done a good job and Coach (Mike) Bobo has done a good job of getting them prepared,” Harsin said. “We’re going to see how that looks when we get out there and practice. My expectations for that group: ‘Let’s operate.’ Let’s operate from the sideline. Let’s get on the field. Let’s make sure we go through our process of communication. Let’s make sure we do it consistently in practice. Then when we get our chance to go make plays for the quarterback position you want to be accurate and you want to make great decisions.