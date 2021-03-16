Playing for four different coaches in college, Harsin knows what Nix is going through

Bryan Harsin knows a little bit about what Bo Nix is going through this year.
He’s lived it.
In his own playing days at Boise State, Harsin played under four different head coaches — learning new systems and schemes the same way Nix and the rest of Auburn quarterbacks are now, moving from the Gus Malzahn era to Harsin’s new era.
Nix in 2021 is set to play for a third different play-caller in three years, learning to work with Mike Bobo now after Malzahn called plays for him his freshman year and Chad Morris called plays for him last year.
Harsin, when he played quarterback at Boise State from 1995-1999, saw the team’s leadership cycle through four different head coaches.
Pokey Allen led Boise State when Harsin first arrived on campus, then Tom Mason served as interim head coach during the 1996 season when Allen fell ill. Houston Nutt then coached Boise State for one season in 1997 before taking the Arkansas job. Dirk Koetter coached Boise State starting in in 1998.
With that experience in pocket, Harsin said on Monday that he thinks that’s an underestimated challenge that a quarterback can face.
“That takes some time, and I think that’s underestimated when there’s a change and players have to learn something new,” Harsin said on the first day of spring football practice in Auburn. “That takes a tremendous amount of time to do that and a lot of energy and a lot of focus and a lot of dedication to have yourself ready.”
Of course, he said a lot of the concepts stay the same from system to system, but the names and labels change, and so do some of the ways coaches ask players to read and react to certain situations. It’s enough for him to appreciate the players facing that challenge. He said, too, that missing out on spring practices like teams did last year is “very challenging” on quarterbacks like Nix.
So far, though, he’s liked what he’s seen out of Nix and the quarterbacks.
He said he’s enjoyed seeing how all of them prepare themselves and what demeanor they carry themselves with in the weight room and at workouts.
“I feel like our quarterbacks have done a good job and Coach (Mike) Bobo has done a good job of getting them prepared,” Harsin said. “We’re going to see how that looks when we get out there and practice. My expectations for that group: ‘Let’s operate.’ Let’s operate from the sideline. Let’s get on the field. Let’s make sure we go through our process of communication. Let’s make sure we do it consistently in practice. Then when we get our chance to go make plays for the quarterback position you want to be accurate and you want to make great decisions.
“I think that comes from our preparation and then also just our habits that we’re developing on the field as we get a chance to practice.”
There’s no depth chart yet, and no starting quarterback, Harsin said, but he acquiesced that there is of course a “pecking order” among the players — and that Nix is at the top in the quarterback room and taking first-team repetitions first in the early days of practice.
Now in his third offensive system in three years, Nix is looking to be a constant for Auburn football as the starting quarterback.
Harsin said that how that quarterback leads will have a big impact on the offense’s success following.
“Operate the system; I think that’s a big part of what we have to do at the quarterback position,” Harsin said. “We’ve just got to operate every day, and how we do that at that position is going to lead to how our offense goes. If we can get that down and feel good about what we’re doing at the quarterback position, I think our operation as a whole can improve on the offensive side. Those guys know that.”
Harsin knows, too, that the players face a challenge moving to a new system.
After all, he’s lived it.
“I always appreciate that at the quarterback position, and all of the players on each side of the ball, that have to learn something new and it’s a little different language and you have to apply it,” Harsin said.