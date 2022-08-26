‘Political dysfunction’ and ‘chaos’: Two athletics directors shade Auburn amid Greene departure

In the wake of Allen Greene’s departure from Auburn, two in the world of athletic directors have sounded off with their opinions.

Tennessee athletics director Danny White called Auburn a “crazy situation” and said he was surrounded by “chaos” at Auburn.

Earlier in the afternoon, it was his father, former Duke athletic director Kevin White, who released a statement supporting Greene and shading Auburn.

The statement, which has been edited for clarity, said: “For what it’s worth, the announcement via Auburn University today is terribly disturbing to say the very least, perhaps closer to utterly shameful! The apparent political dysfunction within Auburn is truly legendary.

“More specifically, this particular leadership transition, unequivocally, ascends Auburn to the cat bird seat, in terms of being tone deaf, nationally. Of course, Allen and Christy Greene, and their beautiful family, will undoubtedly take the high road, for Allen is among the classiest and most talented individuals, in terms of emotional, intellectual, and decency competence, who drips with integrity, while standing on a non-negotiable, high moral and ethical (everyday) platform.

“Allen is clearly a rockstar within the broader college athletics landscape! Therefore, this is clearly a death blow moment, as the greater enterprise of college athletics swirls via unprecedented chaos!”

Friday evening, Tennessee AD Danny White — Kevin White’s son — released a statement of his own, tweeting a congratulations to Green for “getting the heck out of a crazy situation for greener pastures!” He said: “I admire how you managed that chaos with class and integrity.”

Greene has a professional history with both, as he and the elder White worked together at Greene’s alma mater, Notre Dame. Greene also worked with Danny White at Ole Miss and Buffalo, succeeding him as the Bulls’ athletic director when he departed for UCF. The White family has one other Southeastern Conference tie, as Georgia men’s basketball head coach Mike White is Danny’s brother and Kevin’s son.

Auburn announced Friday that Greene and the school had parted ways with five months remaining on his initial contract. He arrived in Auburn in 2018, coming from Buffalo.

In his time at Auburn, the athletic department navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest of the summer of 2020. He also reached contract extensions with men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris and baseball coach Butch Thompson. He also hired football coach Bryan Harsin.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said in the university release. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique, and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”