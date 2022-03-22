Postseason path set: Auburn to host NCAA Regional in Neville Arena

Auburn’s road to nationals has been set.

The Auburn gymnastics team will compete in its host regional against Florida, Kentucky, Denver and more in the NCAA’s postseason March 30 to April 2.

The podium will come to Neville Arena and two teams will advance out of the regional to the national championship meet.

Auburn will compete in the regional semifinal round on March 31 against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah with the two top scorers in the quad meet advancing to the regional finals on April 2.

The full regional bracket is below:

Regional semifinals, Neville Arena — Thursday, March 31

No. 7 Auburn

No. 10 Kentucky

Georgia

Southern Utah

Regional semifinals, Neville Arena — Thursday, March 31

No. 2 Florida

No. 15 Denver

Ohio State

Iowa State or Western Michigan

Regional opener, Neville Arena — Wednesday, March 30

Iowa State

Western Michigan

Regional finals, Neville Arena — April 2

Winner from first regional semifinal

Runner-up from first regional semifinal

Winner from second regional semifinal

Runner-up from second regional semifinal

Florida will compete in the other regional semifinal with Denver, Ohio State and either Iowa State or Western Michigan.

The top two scorers from each regional semifinal will advance to the regional final, and the top two scorers from the regional final will advance to the national championship meet.

Florida is the regional’s top seed at No. 2. Auburn is a No. 7 seed and is the regional’s second-highest-ranked team. Kentucky is a No. 10 seed and Denver is No. 15.

The unseeded teams coming to the Plains are Georgia, Southern Utah, Ohio State, Iowa State and Western Michigan.

In the NCAA postseason, the top 16 teams are seeded and the teams ranked between 17th and 36th qualify for the postseason but are left unseeded and sent to regionals based on geography. Georgia finished the season ranked No. 23 in the National Qualifying Score rankings.

Iowa State and Western Michigan will begin competition at the Auburn regional in a de facto “play-in” on March 30. The winner of their head-to-head meeting will advance to the regional semifinals.

As the top seeds in the regional semifinals, Auburn and Kentucky will look to hold off Georgia and Southern Utah to advance to the regional finals. Georgia is in a down year but is a powerhouse program and a 10-time national champion.

The regional finals is the Sweet 16 of the gymnastics world. The top two teams advancing out of the regional will make the eight-team national championship meet.

The other regionals this postseason are being hosted by Oklahoma, NC State and Washington in Norman, Okla., Raleigh, N.C., and Seattle, Wash.

