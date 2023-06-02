For the second time in as many seasons, Auburn baseball will be hosting an NCAA Regional at Plainsman Park.

The Tigers, who are the No. 13 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, don’t have a draw that’s as unique as last season’s on paper. There’s no long-standing nonconference rivals coming to town, nor is there a marquee club coming in from the other side of the country. But there’s still a lot of intrigue surrounding the pool of this year’s Auburn Regional matchups.

The quartet of squads taking to Hitchcock Field this weekend is as hot as any, all in their own respects.

“(Penn) won their [conference tournament], Southern Miss won their deal, Samford won their deal,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I just caution everyone — as we prepared, this feels like as tough of a field as we had last year. Sometimes the casual fan can’t get past the big names. We had a Florida State and a UCLA here last year, which is that brand name. These are good baseball teams.”

NO. 1 SEED AUBURN (34-21-1)

Hitter to watch: 1B Cooper McMurray

Auburn has had so many bats carry its lineup this season.

Bryson Ware’s power has been record-breaking. Freshman Ike Irish and Chris Stanfield have joined Bobby Peirce in what’s been a dynamo top of the order. Even Kason Howell’s done an impressive job of putting a spark toward the bottom of the order.

In some sense, no one carries more electricity for Auburn’s lineup than Cooper McMurray. He’s exploded in his first year with the program, transferring in from Kansas and taking over at first base for a fellow big-bodied slugger in Sonny DiChiara.

It’s the slugging he does that makes McMurray a fun watch. He’s one of Auburn’s only three players with double-digit home runs, but a deeper look at his game logs shows how vital he’s been to the lineup.

In short, his success at the plate correlates with Auburn’s. He’s had 14 multi-hit games this year, and Auburn’s gone 9-5 in those contests. In his seven multi-RBI games, Auburn’s 7-1. In the 11 contests in which he’s left the yard, Auburn’s 9-2.

But he’s in a gray area as far among Auburn’s bats, as his hottest stretches have been some of the most impressive of the season, though he’s gone cold, too. His 14 hitless games are tied for the second most of any player on the team, with Caden Green and Nate LaRue only logging more of those. When McMurray goes hitless, Auburn is six games below .500.

As much as McMurray’s bat hasn’t been crucial to Auburn’s success, a big weekend from the first baseman could prove vital.

Player Stats: Cooper McMurray and Tommy Vail McMurray: .275 batting average; .641 slugging percentage; 36 hits (131 at-bats); 37 runs scores; 14 home runs; 47 RBI; 42 walks.

.275 batting average; .641 slugging percentage; 36 hits (131 at-bats); 37 runs scores; 14 home runs; 47 RBI; 42 walks. Vail: 3.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP; .185 opponent batting average; 65.0 innings pitched; 77 strikeouts; 40 walks; 41 hits allowed.

Pitcher to watch: LHP Tommy Vail

Auburn reaching the point of Joseph González’s absence being a non-issue was thanks in large part to Vail.

The sixth-year lefty’s shift from a reliever and closer role at past stops TCU and Notre Dame to marquee starter for Auburn has been the jewel of the program’s pitching turnaround. During a five-start run in Southeastern Conference play, Vail pitched 28⅔ innings with an ERA of 1.57 and whip of 1.12, with 35 strikeouts to 15 walks.

But since he was a late, illness-based scratch for Game One of Auburn’s series against Missouri, he’s been less dominant in a handful of innings. He tossed two innings of relief in that series, and started Auburn’s game against Missouri in the SEC Tournament. In 5⅔ innings, he tossed 117 pitches. He gave up five hits and four walks in 27 batters faced while logging six strikeouts.

Vail’s situation ahead of the weekend is somewhat similar to McMurray’s. He’s an x-factor, and while Auburn will turn to whoever is needed, a return to peak form for the 23-year-old would be a significant development.

Of note: Butch Thompson’s regional successThompson’s Auburn teams have had a hard time losing in regionals. Since his first regional appearance as Auburn’s head coach, a 2-2 split in Tallahassee in 2017, the Tigers have won nine-straight games in their next three regional appearances.

What’s the common denominator in all that?

“I wish I knew, and that’s as honest as I can be,” Thompson said. “I think there’s a lot of programs around the country that would have liked to have done that the last three regionals. There’s no secret. We’re just telling them that they are prepared and that we should be one of the mentally toughest teams in the country because of what we do.”

Thompson also acknowledged the turnover on this year’s roster, and how the bulk of his team hasn’t been a part of that regional success. But for those who have, there’s an added bonus this year in that they’ve been through the program hosting.

“Anytime you’re able to experience something like that, it gives you a little bit more preparation for what’s to come,” Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware said. “And, you know, we have a few guys on this team that have been in these shoes before, so we kind of know what’s to be expected, and we’re really, really excited to be able to get this opportunity again.”

No. 2 SOUTHERN MISS (41-17)

Hitter to watch: DH Slade Wilks

If Ware is Auburn’s de-facto home run hitter this season, then that’s Wilks for the Golden Eagles.

He’s one of 45 Division I players to launch 20 homers this season, and has also tallied a team-leading 56 RBI.

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said Thursday that, in his nearly two decades of coaching, he’s never coached a player with Wilks’ ability to hit so hard. After hitting just two home runs and batting .158 as a freshman for Southern Miss, he’s the team’s only double-digit home run hitter who’s batting .300 or better this season.

“It’s taken him a couple or three years to make the adjustments,” Berry said, “But you can see how the development over these years continues to get better.”

Player Stats: Slade Wilks and Tanner Hall Wilks: .301 batting average; .644 slugging percentage; 66 hits (219 at-bats); 47 runs scored; 20 home runs; 56 RBI; 24 walks.

.301 batting average; .644 slugging percentage; 66 hits (219 at-bats); 47 runs scored; 20 home runs; 56 RBI; 24 walks. Hall: 2.23 ERA; 1.00 WHIP; .194 opponent batting average; 97.0 innings pitched; 109 strikeouts; 30 walks; 67 hits allowed.

Pitcher to watch: RHP Tanner HallSouthern Miss’ marquee starter, Hall is arguably the most proven pitcher at this weekend’s regional.

Hall is a multi-time and All-American, and he’s following up a junior season in which he posted a 2.81 ERA and 146 strikeouts with even better numbers this season. With a 2.23 ERA, he’s reached 109 strikeouts in 97 innings.

“(He’s) certainly one of the best pitchers that I’ve ever had the opportunity to have on our teams or in our program,” Berry said.

Of note: Scott Berry’s retirement

Berry, who’s been the head coach at Southern Miss for the past 14 seasons and with the program in various capacities for more than two decades, announced on May 16 that this season would be his last.

“My biggest fear was that [the announcement] was going to be a distraction to the whole thing that we had going,” Berry said, “and it wasn’t, thankfully.”

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 since that announcement, but all its done is continue what’s been an impressive record since late April, as they’d won their previous 13 games ahead of the announcement. They head into the Auburn Regional with a 19-2 record in their past 21 games.

Berry said that, since his announcement, he hasn’t seen much change in his team’s play, even if it’s been mentioned as an extra motivator.

“I think in some interviews, I’ve heard them say it, but you know, outwardly, I don’t see it as something that’s a motivation,” Berry said. “I think we were playing really good before that, and we’ve continued to play well since then.

No. 3 SAMFORD (36-23)

Hitter to watch: SS Jayden Davis

The Bulldogs have plenty of bat with more pop in their lineup, but among qualifying hitters in the Auburn Regional, Davis has the second-highest batting average, sitting only a point behind Auburn DH Ike Irish, who’s batting .364 this season.

Player Stats: Jayden Davis and Ben Petschke Davis: .363 batting average; .553 slugging percentage; 78 hits (215 at-bats); 47 runs scored; 9 home runs; 38 RBI; 37 walks.

.363 batting average; .553 slugging percentage; 78 hits (215 at-bats); 47 runs scored; 9 home runs; 38 RBI; 37 walks. Petschke: 4.29 ERA; 1.75 WHIP; .282 batting average; 50.1 innings pitched; 59 strikeouts; 31 walks; 57 hits allowed.

Pitcher to watch: RHP Ben Petschke

While Samford has the individual with the second-highest batting average at this weekend’s Auburn Regional, they also have the individual with the most saves in Petschke. His 14 saves are tied for the second most in division one.

Of note: A weekend series in one day

Samford is one of three auto-bids at this weekend’s Auburn Regional, along with Southern Miss and Penn, but to win the Southern Conference Tournament, it took one day and three victories.

The Bulldogs split games against Eastern Tennessee and Wofford the first two days of the tournament, but managed to beat UNC Greensboro and beat Wofford twice in three nine-inning games Saturday. They out-scored their opponents 21-7 in that day’s games.

No. 4 PENN (32-14)

Hitter to watch: 3B Wyatt Henseler

An All-American as a sophomore, Henseler presents the biggest threat of any Quaker to go yard this weekend. He’s also got a team-high 62 hits.

Penn coach John Yurkow described him as an underrated third baseman, too, having made only eight errors at the hot corner this year while turning five double plays.

Player Stats: Wyatt Henseler and Ryan Dromboski Henseler: .316 batting average; .663 slugging percentage; 62 hits (196 at-bats); 44 runs scored; 17 home runs; 60 RBI; 15 walks.

.316 batting average; .663 slugging percentage; 62 hits (196 at-bats); 44 runs scored; 17 home runs; 60 RBI; 15 walks. Dromboski: 2.87 ERA; 1.18 WHIP; .189 opponent batting average; 62.2 innings pitched; 87 strikeouts; 31 walks; 43 hits allowed.

Pitcher to watch: RHP Ryan Dromboski

Butch Thompson said Thursday that Dromboski reminds him quite a bit of Joseph González.

“A sinker deal like Joseph, but a lot more of the off speed stuff,” Thompson said. “A lot more sliders, a lot more change ups and very successful.”

Much like González, Dromboski hasn’t demolished with strikeouts this season, albeit he posted back-to-back starts with 15 and 12 strikeouts, respectively. He’s given up no more than six hits in an outing this year, with a 2.87 ERA and .198 opponent batting average.

Of note: Eight-straight wins

It’s been more than a month since the Quakers have lost a game, last losing in an 11-9 defeat against Cornell on April 28.

“You know, we’ve talked about it, too, for the last couple years, you want to play your best baseball at the end of the season, obviously, right?” Yurkow said. “Don’t want to peak too soon. … We’re hoping we can just continue to bring that momentum down here, and in the regional.”