Auburn football has a familiar face returning to its linebacker corps this fall, as Powell Gordon has returned to the program after entering the transfer portal in the spring.

Gordon, an Auburn High product, entered the portal April 19, but his name and biography page have returned to the program's online roster. The re-addition of Powell comes three days after LSU transfer linebacker DeMario Tolan was first reported to no longer be with the program.

After entering the portal, Gordon picked up offers from Ohio, Mercer, Miami (Ohio), Samford and Southern Miss, among others.

"Powell's just always going to be a developmental guy, for now, from the standpoint of he was strictly an edge guy in high school," Auburn linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said in April. "And he doesn't quite have the length to be that at this level, you know? The phrase in coaching usually is you never want to move people back, right? You don't sign a high school linebacker to make him a safety. You don't sign a high school D-End to make him a linebacker.

"And that's not to say that Powell won't play linebacker for us, but that's why the transition will take a little longer, you know what I mean? Just because of the amount of reps — and I have no idea the amount of reps he was getting years before this, but it's going to take some. But he's got a great attitude. Works crazy hard. Plays with a really high motor. Awesome kid, awesome kid."

Gordon committed to Auburn in February 2021 and was a three-star linebacker prospect based on 247Sports' composite rankings. He was the first commitment in Auburn's 2022 class.

Gordon entered the 2021 season as one of the Opelika-Auburn News’ Super 8 Seniors, and put together a senior campaign in which he logged 97 tackle, 19 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks, helping Auburn High to the Class 7A state semifinals.