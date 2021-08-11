Practice report: Auburn quarterbacks show off arms as fall camp continues

The Auburn Tigers were back at practice again Wednesday as they get closer and closer to their season opener against Akron on Sept. 4.
Media members were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of Wednesday’s practice. Here’s what stood out during that time:
QBs putting in the work
Tuesday’s rain forced the majority of Auburn’s players into the indoor practice facility save a few offensive linemen and some specialists. That change of scenery allowed media members to get a better view of quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley as they worked through various drills.
Nix and Finley began the viewing period by testing their accuracy on the move by shuffling forward and firing at a net, which both hit with relative consistency. The net was eventually moved to the back of the end zone, where Nix placed a perfectly-placed ball before they moved on to work on other things.
The quarterbacks eventually got in work with the receivers, which allowed the 6-foot-7 Finley to show off his strong arm. Finley fired several deep passes with notable accuracy, which further proved the point of why the Tigers added him to the quarterback room.
Nix also had a number of throws that stood out, which included an impressive pass to wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. True freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis did his part, too, and connected with Ze’Vian Capers on a well-timed corner route downfield.
Coaches pushing their players
Wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams has not shied away from getting in the thick of the action this fall camp. That much was true again on Wednesday.
Williams served as the de facto defensive back during one drill in which his receivers ran routes from the 5-yard line and then attempted to catch balls thrown by the different quarterbacks. Williams didn’t get his players an easy score, either, as he pressed each receiver at the line and worked to bump them off their route before allowing them to run past and try to make a play.
On the other side of the field, head coach Bryan Harsin played the role of quarterback with the defensive backs during a drill in which the DBs worked on their change of direction as they chased down the balls thrown by Harsin.
More from the OL
The Tigers’ offensive line has been an area of focus leading into 2021, and Wednesday’s practice allowed another glimpse at their efforts.
Offensive line coach Will Friend led the line on a drill in which the left side of the line went up against the right side. The groupings included Alec Jackson and Tashawn Manning going against Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm.
Friend spent a few minutes directly working with guard Kameron Stutts and tackle Brenden Coffey as they worked together to drive the opposing defender backward. Their grouping included Kilian Zierer and Tate Johnson on the other side.
Other notes
>> Auburn safety Smoke Monday has been outspoken as a leader on this team, and based on what we saw Wednesday we can see why. The defensive backs’ location on the other side of the field made them harder to see, but at one point it appeared as if Monday had made a mistake and immediately got down and cranked out a few push-ups as self-punishment.
>> The running backs spent part of Wednesday’s viewing period working on taking hand-offs and taking off on outside runs.
>> Tight ends coach Brad Bedell challenged a few of his players when they got in the mix catching passes from Nix and the other quarterbacks. Bedell tested John Samuel Shenker and later Brandon Frazier by making them work past him as they started their routes.
>> The linebackers spent part of Wednesday working past tackling dummies and testing their quick change of direction.