Practice report: Auburn quarterbacks show off arms as fall camp continues

Coaches pushing their players

Wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams has not shied away from getting in the thick of the action this fall camp. That much was true again on Wednesday.

Williams served as the de facto defensive back during one drill in which his receivers ran routes from the 5-yard line and then attempted to catch balls thrown by the different quarterbacks. Williams didn’t get his players an easy score, either, as he pressed each receiver at the line and worked to bump them off their route before allowing them to run past and try to make a play.

On the other side of the field, head coach Bryan Harsin played the role of quarterback with the defensive backs during a drill in which the DBs worked on their change of direction as they chased down the balls thrown by Harsin.

More from the OL

The Tigers’ offensive line has been an area of focus leading into 2021, and Wednesday’s practice allowed another glimpse at their efforts.

Offensive line coach Will Friend led the line on a drill in which the left side of the line went up against the right side. The groupings included Alec Jackson and Tashawn Manning going against Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm.