Practice report: Auburn’s Demetris Robertson settling in as team starts 2nd week of fall camp

After kicking things off with split practice sessions last Friday, the Auburn Tigers were reunited again Tuesday as they work through fall camp.

Media members were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of Monday’s action. Here’s some of the key observations from that point in practice.

Robertson gets to work

Former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson is one of the most interesting transfers on the Tigers’ roster given his talent and the opportunity that an inexperienced receiving corps presents. Robertson made it to Auburn in the last few days after finishing up some academic responsibilities, and on Monday he was working with his position group.

Robertson, who was wearing an acclimation jersey as he gets up to speed with his new team, appeared right at home during the various drills the Tigers went through. He made an impressive downfield reception on a pass from Grant Loy at one point in the practice and later caught a bullet from Bo Nix near the end of the viewing period.

Robertson’s adjustment seemed to be something offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had at the front of his mind. He ran up to Robertson before one rep to likely explain what Bobo was looking for before turning him loose.