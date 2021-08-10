Practice report: Auburn’s Demetris Robertson settling in as team starts 2nd week of fall camp

After kicking things off with split practice sessions last Friday, the Auburn Tigers were reunited again Tuesday as they work through fall camp.
Media members were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of Monday’s action. Here’s some of the key observations from that point in practice.
Robertson gets to work
Former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson is one of the most interesting transfers on the Tigers’ roster given his talent and the opportunity that an inexperienced receiving corps presents. Robertson made it to Auburn in the last few days after finishing up some academic responsibilities, and on Monday he was working with his position group.
Robertson, who was wearing an acclimation jersey as he gets up to speed with his new team, appeared right at home during the various drills the Tigers went through. He made an impressive downfield reception on a pass from Grant Loy at one point in the practice and later caught a bullet from Bo Nix near the end of the viewing period.
Robertson’s adjustment seemed to be something offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had at the front of his mind. He ran up to Robertson before one rep to likely explain what Bobo was looking for before turning him loose.
Robertson’s talent was highlighted by his former head coach, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, during SEC Media Days last month.
“I’m so excited for D-Rob because he’s a great young man. I mean, this young man did everything the right way,” Smart said. “He’s got a lot of speed. He’s a vertical threat. I know Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”
Musical chairs up front
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin mentioned cross-training some of the offensive linemen and potentially moving players around last week before camp practices officially began. That appears to be the case based on what we saw Tuesday.
During one portion of Tuesday’s session, the Tigers’ line had Brodarious Hamm at right guard and Brandon Council at right tackle, which was essentially a flip-flop between the two from what we saw last week and how the two were aligned last fall. The rest of the line – left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Tashawn Manning and center Nick Brahms – remained unaltered from what we saw on Friday.
Behind the starters, the second-team offensive line appeared to consist of Kilian Zierer and Garner Lango at left tackle, Alec Jackson at left guard, Jalil Irvin at center, Kameron Stutts at right guard and Brenden Coffey at right tackle.
It feels safe to assume more tweaks are possible as offensive line coach Will Friend zeroes in on what lineup is the most effective and who fits best where.
QBs show off their arms
Quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley are two of the main fixtures at this fall camp, and the two had a chance to show off their arms at one point Tuesday.
Nix handled first-team duties with the running backs with Finley at the second spot before the duo worked side by side during one drill where they threw various passing routes. Nix had some solid throws outside the aforementioned one to Robertson, and both proved accurate on a few deep passes. Finley showed off his stuff with a well-timed deep shot to freshman receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. late in the viewing period.
Bobo was sure to stay in the ear of both of quarterbacks throughout Tuesday’s practice and at one point patted Finley and true freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis on the chest as they worked on their passes.
Still a QB at heart
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s time as a quarterback was well-documented, but through the first few practices he’s proven he can still contribute with a ball in his hands. Harsin worked with the wide receivers at one point during Tuesday’s practice as they worked on catching over-the-shoulder throws in the end zone.